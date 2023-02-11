The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Bailey Kerch from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Washington Township, $40,000.

Michael Foltz from Regina M. Neff, property in Johnstown City, $52,000.

Victoria Rhiannon Selders from Zelma Iola Visnick, property in Johnstown City, $32,900.

Flood City Purveyors LLC from Joyce L. Confer, property in Ferndale Borough, $58,500.

Jessecca Kuhn from Dwight E. Weaver, property in Stonycreek Township, $112,000.

Gustavo Giraldo Martinez from Sarah Jane Kause, property in Richland Township, $22,000.

Rachelle Marie Kohler from Ruth V. Stumpo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $82,900.

William A. Burnworth from Shanna L. Kaltenbaugh, property in Richland Township, $135,000.

Todd C. Litzinger from Joseph J. Neisner, property in Conemaugh Township, $74,000.

Robert J. Colvin from Denise Lynn Ross, property in Richland Township, $162,500.

Anna Lise Bedka from Brian J. Kosicki, property in West Carroll Township, $105,000.

Women’s Help Center from Stacie M. Troup, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.

GC&C Hunt Trust from David W. Bocz, property in Barr Township, $79,000.

George’s Collision Center 2 LLC from Clifford L. Smith, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $30,000.

JS Bradley Enterprises LLC from Thomas Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $125,000.

LGR Realty Enterprises LLC from Walnut Management Corp., property in Johnstown City, $112,000.

Darren Mattern from Michael C. Mandichak, property in Gallitzin Borough, $140,000.

William E. Kovac Jr. from Debra A. Swartz, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $116,600.

Lisa Edwards from Devin J. Richardson, property in Adams Township, $165,000.

Jesse Darr from Michael T. Toth, property in Conemaugh Township, $27,000.

Matthew Shaffer from Anthony J. Piskurich, property in Richland Township, $172,500.

Double Up Rentals LLC from Chester Harris, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.

Joseph A. Mardula from Donald A. Della, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.

Lindsey Lindsey from Robin G. Hamilton Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $32,500.

Stefanie Pyrek from Ronald S. Flowers, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.

Clark B. Hilterman from Zerico Rentals LLC, property in Susquehanna Township, $44,000.

Jason Eric Sweet from Loureiro Properties LLC, property in Dale Borough, $47,900.

Lilly 53 DPP LLC from Joan A. Sibis, property in Washington Township, $200,000.

Keith W. Keilman from R&J Adams Enterprises LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $31,000.

Paul D. Fitch from Eunola J. Fletcher, property in Portage Borough, $139,900.

ATCRH Johnstown LLC from Scheler Realty of Williamsport LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $927,500.

ATCRH Johnstown LLC from Scheler Realty of Williamsport LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $1,597,500.

Hyiwot Teshome from David A. Taylor, property in Southmont Borough, $125,000.

Timothy S. Blough from Mary P. Plummer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $166,500.

Robert D. Jarbeck from Liza Baum, property in White Township, $23,000.

Pamela Bottegal from Robert J. Plunkard, property in Brownstown Borough, $45,000.

Tristan Johnson from Betty Hale, property in Dean Township, $143,000.

Michael M. Stibich from Taylor Hoover, property in Upper Yoder Township, $145,000.

Josephine R. Somogyi from John W. Butala, property in Jackson Township, $10,000.

Thomas Yanchik from Susan L. Suchar, property in Susquehanna Township, $53,000.

Jeremy A. Eckenrode from Darin Lee Sable, property in Lilly Borough, $52,000.

JHSI LLC from Patrick Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $239,650.65.

Mitchell A. Walker from Ronald L. Clark Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $65,000.

Richard L. Silko from Richard A. Sholtis, by attorney-in-fact, property in Blacklick Township, $16,500.

Timothy P. Brown from Donald J. Hileman, property in Richland Township, $29,000.

Evan Brenneman from Matthew Langerholc, property in Richland Township, $108,500.

Karen A. Gojmerac from John E. Foust Sr., property in Johnstown City, $30,000.

Jeremy Strittmatter Jr. from Jeremy R. Strittmatter, property in Cresson Borough, $30,000.

Brenda Lee Howling from Lovely Day Real Estate Investors LLC, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.

Shane Barnett from Carol A. Sasway, by attorney-in-fact, property in West Carroll Township, $25,000.

Osvaldo Dejesus from Royal Q Investments LLC, property in Johnstown City, $13,000.

1173 Christopher LLC from Edward C. Hrbal, property in Johnstown City, $45,000.

Scott Wyrwas from Robert C. Erdley, property in Lower Yoder Township, $118,000.

Osvaldo Dejesus from Edward M. Gawel, property in Johnstown City, $65,000.

Y Nhu Fisher from Jodi Blough, property in Richland Township, $117,500.

Shirley A. Gowin from Glenn D. Fuller, property in Susquehanna Township, $90,000.

William Hughes from Mary Ann Banfield, property in Cambria Township, $25,000.

Krista L. Jones from Jonathan P. Troup, property in Stonycreek Township, $73,500.

USSCO Federal Credit Union from Joshua D. Winter, by sheriff, property in Geistown Borough, $17,291.22.

Kevin W. Barnosky from Kenneth M. Wargo Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $160,000.

Daniel Kuhar from Carl H. Penrod, property in Croyle Township, $56,903.40.

Roxanna Lynn Gainer from Patricia M. Modic, property in East Taylor Township, $33,500.

Citizens Bank from Timothy P. Vahey, by sheriff, property in White Township, $30,000.

Trevor Williams from Alex J. Conahan, property in Richland Township, $137,000.

Ervin Ace Development Inc. from Tracey A. Canary, property in Adams Township, $149,900.

Michelle Martina Schrader from Robert C. Luther, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $75,087.

Tambra Hutchinson from Benjamin G. English, property in Lorain Borough, $77,000.

Clint E. Nagle from Paul F. Angello, property in Barr Township, $200,000.

People 4 People Inc. from Richard E. Burke, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.

Victor A. Kohler from Patricia L. Ribblett, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.

Adam H. Weiland from Kristen R. Shobert, property in Barr Township, $128,000.

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust from Andrew J. Williams, by sheriff, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.

Moco Glendale LLC from Andrew David Woomer, property in Reade Township, $650,000.

Northwest Bank from Ann M. Mitrus, by sheriff, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.

Walter V. Kowtoniuk from Gregory Brown, by sheriff, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.

Tod Point Mater Funding Trust 2021 PM1 from Adam J. Benton, by sheriff, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,000.

Susan Landa from W. David Devine, property in Conemaugh Township, $122,000.

Somerset County

George R. Naugle from Steven C. Sabo, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $130,000.

Event Effects Lab LLC from Peter V. Serra Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $198,000.

Joseph Cominsky from Lavona K. Seaburn/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $23,087.81.

Flex Investments Inc. from Ella Viola Kostick, by POA, property in Central City Borough, $35,000.

Jacob Conklin from Deborah L. Beeman, property in Somerset Township, $120,000.

Pervez Hai from PNC Bank, property in Windber Borough, $19,000.

MRZ Holdings LLC from Norman T. Peters Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $275,000.

Adam Campbell from Richard Murtha, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.

Adam Campbell from Sally A. Hinton, property in Conemaugh Township, $150,000.

Ashley N. Stockwell from Jane E. Black, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.

Somerset County Mobile Food Bank from Laurel Vista Inc., property in Lincoln Township, $250,000.

Tyler Volcjak from Kirk R. Sherbine, property in Somerset Township, $430,000.

Trina L. Carner from Daisy Marie Graham Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $68,000.

Tyler S. Landis from Curtis Merrill Friend II, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,100.

RMRG Hidden Valley LLC from Stephen J. Kretschman, property in Jefferson Township, $171,500.

Stephanie K. Murray from Marilyn K. Schilling, property in Somerset Township, $147,500.

Vincent William Abate from Adam Gindlesperger, property in Lincoln Township, $74,500.

Ilene Werkmeister from Douglas A. Mull, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.

Matthew D. May from St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran, property in Rockwood Borough, $125,000.

Resurrection Homes LLC from John W. Sacks, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.

Eric D. Arnold from Blaine Joseph Arnold Estate, property in Summit Township, $250,000.

Alpha Realty Investment LLC from Edward M. McQuade, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.

Brittany J. Pyle from Joan Kathleen Barnett/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Lincoln Township, $56,858.

Keeler House LLC from Bessie E. Pritts Estate, property in Milford Township, $180,000.

Scott L. Richter from Cairnbrook Community Club, property in Shade Township, $45,000.

Jesse Baughman from Jordan Lepley, property in Summit Township, $105,050.

Jason Yost II from CCD Enterprises LLC, property in Garrett Borough, $41,000.

Black Horse Land Co. from Gary M. Hillegass, property in Brothersvalley Township, $410,000.

BLC Family Trust from Maple City Developers LLC, property in Garrett Borough, $44,000.

James W. McNaul from Rebecca Scranton, property in Somerset Borough, $75,000.

Drew W. Hemminger from Orlan V. Clevenger, property in Somerset Township, $235,000.

Thomas J. Flannery from Kurt M. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $39,000.

Scott Nelson from William D. George, property in Paint Township, $164,500.

Catherine A. Adams from Scott Edward Pearson, property in Paint Township, $150,000.

Keith Charles Moskey from Charles L. Bowers, property in Middlecreek Township, $47,657.60.

Ronald Svonavec from Donald L. Fetterolf, property in Somerset Township, $97,959.

James A. Ciocco from Matt-hew Lane, property in Elk Lick Township, $40,000.

Charles H. Allen III from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $445,000.

James O. Courtney Jr. from William B. Courtney Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.

