The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Bailey Kerch from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Washington Township, $40,000.
Michael Foltz from Regina M. Neff, property in Johnstown City, $52,000.
Victoria Rhiannon Selders from Zelma Iola Visnick, property in Johnstown City, $32,900.
Flood City Purveyors LLC from Joyce L. Confer, property in Ferndale Borough, $58,500.
Jessecca Kuhn from Dwight E. Weaver, property in Stonycreek Township, $112,000.
Gustavo Giraldo Martinez from Sarah Jane Kause, property in Richland Township, $22,000.
Rachelle Marie Kohler from Ruth V. Stumpo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $82,900.
William A. Burnworth from Shanna L. Kaltenbaugh, property in Richland Township, $135,000.
Todd C. Litzinger from Joseph J. Neisner, property in Conemaugh Township, $74,000.
Robert J. Colvin from Denise Lynn Ross, property in Richland Township, $162,500.
Anna Lise Bedka from Brian J. Kosicki, property in West Carroll Township, $105,000.
Women’s Help Center from Stacie M. Troup, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
GC&C Hunt Trust from David W. Bocz, property in Barr Township, $79,000.
George’s Collision Center 2 LLC from Clifford L. Smith, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $30,000.
JS Bradley Enterprises LLC from Thomas Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $125,000.
LGR Realty Enterprises LLC from Walnut Management Corp., property in Johnstown City, $112,000.
Darren Mattern from Michael C. Mandichak, property in Gallitzin Borough, $140,000.
William E. Kovac Jr. from Debra A. Swartz, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $116,600.
Lisa Edwards from Devin J. Richardson, property in Adams Township, $165,000.
Jesse Darr from Michael T. Toth, property in Conemaugh Township, $27,000.
Matthew Shaffer from Anthony J. Piskurich, property in Richland Township, $172,500.
Double Up Rentals LLC from Chester Harris, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.
Joseph A. Mardula from Donald A. Della, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.
Lindsey Lindsey from Robin G. Hamilton Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $32,500.
Stefanie Pyrek from Ronald S. Flowers, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Clark B. Hilterman from Zerico Rentals LLC, property in Susquehanna Township, $44,000.
Jason Eric Sweet from Loureiro Properties LLC, property in Dale Borough, $47,900.
Lilly 53 DPP LLC from Joan A. Sibis, property in Washington Township, $200,000.
Keith W. Keilman from R&J Adams Enterprises LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $31,000.
Paul D. Fitch from Eunola J. Fletcher, property in Portage Borough, $139,900.
ATCRH Johnstown LLC from Scheler Realty of Williamsport LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $927,500.
ATCRH Johnstown LLC from Scheler Realty of Williamsport LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $1,597,500.
Hyiwot Teshome from David A. Taylor, property in Southmont Borough, $125,000.
Timothy S. Blough from Mary P. Plummer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $166,500.
Robert D. Jarbeck from Liza Baum, property in White Township, $23,000.
Pamela Bottegal from Robert J. Plunkard, property in Brownstown Borough, $45,000.
Tristan Johnson from Betty Hale, property in Dean Township, $143,000.
Michael M. Stibich from Taylor Hoover, property in Upper Yoder Township, $145,000.
Josephine R. Somogyi from John W. Butala, property in Jackson Township, $10,000.
Thomas Yanchik from Susan L. Suchar, property in Susquehanna Township, $53,000.
Jeremy A. Eckenrode from Darin Lee Sable, property in Lilly Borough, $52,000.
JHSI LLC from Patrick Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $239,650.65.
Mitchell A. Walker from Ronald L. Clark Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $65,000.
Richard L. Silko from Richard A. Sholtis, by attorney-in-fact, property in Blacklick Township, $16,500.
Timothy P. Brown from Donald J. Hileman, property in Richland Township, $29,000.
Evan Brenneman from Matthew Langerholc, property in Richland Township, $108,500.
Karen A. Gojmerac from John E. Foust Sr., property in Johnstown City, $30,000.
Jeremy Strittmatter Jr. from Jeremy R. Strittmatter, property in Cresson Borough, $30,000.
Brenda Lee Howling from Lovely Day Real Estate Investors LLC, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Shane Barnett from Carol A. Sasway, by attorney-in-fact, property in West Carroll Township, $25,000.
Osvaldo Dejesus from Royal Q Investments LLC, property in Johnstown City, $13,000.
1173 Christopher LLC from Edward C. Hrbal, property in Johnstown City, $45,000.
Scott Wyrwas from Robert C. Erdley, property in Lower Yoder Township, $118,000.
Osvaldo Dejesus from Edward M. Gawel, property in Johnstown City, $65,000.
Y Nhu Fisher from Jodi Blough, property in Richland Township, $117,500.
Shirley A. Gowin from Glenn D. Fuller, property in Susquehanna Township, $90,000.
William Hughes from Mary Ann Banfield, property in Cambria Township, $25,000.
Krista L. Jones from Jonathan P. Troup, property in Stonycreek Township, $73,500.
USSCO Federal Credit Union from Joshua D. Winter, by sheriff, property in Geistown Borough, $17,291.22.
Kevin W. Barnosky from Kenneth M. Wargo Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $160,000.
Daniel Kuhar from Carl H. Penrod, property in Croyle Township, $56,903.40.
Roxanna Lynn Gainer from Patricia M. Modic, property in East Taylor Township, $33,500.
Citizens Bank from Timothy P. Vahey, by sheriff, property in White Township, $30,000.
Trevor Williams from Alex J. Conahan, property in Richland Township, $137,000.
Ervin Ace Development Inc. from Tracey A. Canary, property in Adams Township, $149,900.
Michelle Martina Schrader from Robert C. Luther, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $75,087.
Tambra Hutchinson from Benjamin G. English, property in Lorain Borough, $77,000.
Clint E. Nagle from Paul F. Angello, property in Barr Township, $200,000.
People 4 People Inc. from Richard E. Burke, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.
Victor A. Kohler from Patricia L. Ribblett, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.
Adam H. Weiland from Kristen R. Shobert, property in Barr Township, $128,000.
Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust from Andrew J. Williams, by sheriff, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Moco Glendale LLC from Andrew David Woomer, property in Reade Township, $650,000.
Northwest Bank from Ann M. Mitrus, by sheriff, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Walter V. Kowtoniuk from Gregory Brown, by sheriff, property in Westmont Borough, $20,000.
Tod Point Mater Funding Trust 2021 PM1 from Adam J. Benton, by sheriff, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,000.
Susan Landa from W. David Devine, property in Conemaugh Township, $122,000.
Somerset County
George R. Naugle from Steven C. Sabo, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $130,000.
Event Effects Lab LLC from Peter V. Serra Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $198,000.
Joseph Cominsky from Lavona K. Seaburn/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $23,087.81.
Flex Investments Inc. from Ella Viola Kostick, by POA, property in Central City Borough, $35,000.
Jacob Conklin from Deborah L. Beeman, property in Somerset Township, $120,000.
Pervez Hai from PNC Bank, property in Windber Borough, $19,000.
MRZ Holdings LLC from Norman T. Peters Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $275,000.
Adam Campbell from Richard Murtha, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Adam Campbell from Sally A. Hinton, property in Conemaugh Township, $150,000.
Ashley N. Stockwell from Jane E. Black, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Somerset County Mobile Food Bank from Laurel Vista Inc., property in Lincoln Township, $250,000.
Tyler Volcjak from Kirk R. Sherbine, property in Somerset Township, $430,000.
Trina L. Carner from Daisy Marie Graham Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $68,000.
Tyler S. Landis from Curtis Merrill Friend II, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,100.
RMRG Hidden Valley LLC from Stephen J. Kretschman, property in Jefferson Township, $171,500.
Stephanie K. Murray from Marilyn K. Schilling, property in Somerset Township, $147,500.
Vincent William Abate from Adam Gindlesperger, property in Lincoln Township, $74,500.
Ilene Werkmeister from Douglas A. Mull, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.
Matthew D. May from St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran, property in Rockwood Borough, $125,000.
Resurrection Homes LLC from John W. Sacks, property in Jefferson Township, $130,000.
Eric D. Arnold from Blaine Joseph Arnold Estate, property in Summit Township, $250,000.
Alpha Realty Investment LLC from Edward M. McQuade, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.
Brittany J. Pyle from Joan Kathleen Barnett/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Lincoln Township, $56,858.
Keeler House LLC from Bessie E. Pritts Estate, property in Milford Township, $180,000.
Scott L. Richter from Cairnbrook Community Club, property in Shade Township, $45,000.
Jesse Baughman from Jordan Lepley, property in Summit Township, $105,050.
Jason Yost II from CCD Enterprises LLC, property in Garrett Borough, $41,000.
Black Horse Land Co. from Gary M. Hillegass, property in Brothersvalley Township, $410,000.
BLC Family Trust from Maple City Developers LLC, property in Garrett Borough, $44,000.
James W. McNaul from Rebecca Scranton, property in Somerset Borough, $75,000.
Drew W. Hemminger from Orlan V. Clevenger, property in Somerset Township, $235,000.
Thomas J. Flannery from Kurt M. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $39,000.
Scott Nelson from William D. George, property in Paint Township, $164,500.
Catherine A. Adams from Scott Edward Pearson, property in Paint Township, $150,000.
Keith Charles Moskey from Charles L. Bowers, property in Middlecreek Township, $47,657.60.
Ronald Svonavec from Donald L. Fetterolf, property in Somerset Township, $97,959.
James A. Ciocco from Matt-hew Lane, property in Elk Lick Township, $40,000.
Charles H. Allen III from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $445,000.
James O. Courtney Jr. from William B. Courtney Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.
