The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Brent Andrew Lantzy from Ann Mallin, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $123,600.
I Am 3 Holdings & Investments LLC from Mary Peruso, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $37,000.
Kevin J. Rozich from Karen A. Varga, property in Upper Yoder Township, $240,000.
Gregory P. Josephson from James Thomas Nupp, property in Adams Township, $15,000.
Andy J. Mulhollen from Baker Young Corp., property in Reade Township, $48,000.
Henry A. Clarke from Audrey J. Basko, property in Westmont Borough, $64,000.
Ronald R. Ditko from Milan D. Saula, property in Franklin Borough, $30,000.
Kimberly Longhi from Daniel N. Sieg, property in Munster Township, $280,000.
Shannon Indof from Christopher G. Albright, property in Geistown Borough, $179,000.
Charles Vaunderschemore from Anita M. Mrkich, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Katelynn A. Pucci from Tammy Lynn Bradley, property in Westmont Borough, $115,000.
Charlie Anthony from Timothy A. Walker, property in Richland Township, $45,000.
Dennis J. Link Jr. from David Scott Fenton, property in Susquehanna Township, $130,000.
Brandon Kopp from Virgil F. Wilford, property in Cambria Township, $104,900.
Scott Patrick from Michael T. Hajzus, property in Cambria Township, $119,750.
Herman Theodore William Hudson from Alma M. Skelly, property in Washington Township, $53,000.
Robert J. Skelly from Joseph C. Hammond, property in White Township, $12,000.
Lloyd J. Collier from Brad Valeria, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $92,500.
Seth Ryan Westover from Russell Kiel, property in Westmont Borough, $78,900.
Christopher Reid from Alan Bruce Reid, property in Westmont Borough, $25,845.87.
Heather L. Herr from Donna L. Batdorf, property in Portage Township, $145,000.
Jacob Wesley Beach from Brian D. Meese, property in Susquehanna Township, $80,000.
Brandon Michael Zalisnock from Antoinette M. Zalisnock, property in Hastings Borough, $100,000.
Sarah C. Lane from Erin L. Stewart, property in Cambria Township, $71,000.
Michael S. Martini from William E. Buck, property in Gallitzin Borough, $287,500.
Ian Tarachko from Bryan M. Rose, property in Portage Borough, $77,000.
Tina M. Sendek from Michael W. Figart, property in Upper Yoder Township, $189,900.
Tammy S. Horton from Carol A. Keith, property in Dale Borough, $35,000.
Nathan Patterson from Trevor J. Delhunty, property in Ashville Borough, $175,000.
Pamela Catherine Mowbray from Esther Bernadette Sabala, property in Portage Township, $61,000.
Tracy Joy Tremel from Douglas D. Wagner, property in East Taylor Township, $39,000.
Johnstown Holdings LLC from Loluka Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $15,500.
Kimberly Jones from Mark W. Jones, property in Richland Township, $158,900.
Estefy Maria del Carmen Bianco Munoz from Raymond Asfar, property in Southmont Borough, $17,000.
Brian Basile from Peter J. Egler, property in Richland Township, $190,000.
Anita Mrkich from Denise M. Paskovski, property in Richland Township, $78,900.
Jennifer Lynn Kiss from Jarrod A. Roalstad, property in Adams Township, $215,000.
SSJ Management LLC form Constance L. Ponczek, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $32,000.
Francis Hurley Jr. from Kevin D. Stahl, property in Conemaugh Township, $113,300.
Ryan Richey from Linda L. Warmkessel, property in Richland Township, $132,000.
Denise M. Scheuer from Christopher Cubberley, property in Susquehanna Township, $255,000.
Kevan R. Kolling from Edward Grimme, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Laurel Avenue Rentals LLC from Suzanne J. George, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $69,500.
Rebecca A. Weimer from Joseph Perry, property in West Carroll Township, $49,000.
Edward J. Droz from Sharon H. McGrath, property in Westmont Borough, $75,000.
Somerset County
Cedric N. Dellone from Donald E. Delozier Sr., property in Wellersburg Borough, $70,000.
James William Ash from Beverly Ann Barclay Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $99,000.
Lauren Kimball from Scott M. Steinbach, property in Middlecreek Township, $363,000.
Scott M. Steinbach from J-Plus Housing Inc., property in Middlecreek Township, $450,000.
Lalu-J from Herman B. Mellott Estate, property in Southampton Township, $300,000.
Bruce Michael Kastner from Dale L. Emerick, property in Fairhope Township, $29,056.
Megan Nicole Stiffler from Aaron R. Yoder, property in Jenner Township, $122,000.
William Brady Brown from Jeffrey J. Brant, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,000.
George W. Kern from Robert M. Reed, property in Somerset Township, $95,000.
Devin M. Miller from Julia L. Farkosh Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.
Alpine Property Rentals from Rory Gazdick, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $220,000.
Thomas J. Beckner from Edith Mary Morgan Estate, property in Somerset Township, $64,000.
Sheila Hrinda from Andrew W. Baugh, property in Jefferson Township, $135,100.
Rebecca Jo Natta from George Yamber Estate, property in Windber Borough, $39,000.
Walter G. Oakes from Larry W. Chaney, property in Larimer Township, $17,000.
Jonathan C. Adams from Aaron A. Keyser, property in Boswell Borough, $103,900.
Michael A. Vitullo from Bruce C. Totin, property in Confluence Borough, $155,000.
Philip J. Wojcik from William L. Chappell, property in Middlecreek Township, $800,000.
Bradley R. Oravec from Maria E. Timulak, property in Shade Township, $175,000.
Daniel E. Glass from Rick L. Harkcom, property in Central City Borough, $134,000.
Andrew J. Yoder from Yoder Revocable Trust, property in Jenner Township, $36,500.
Erin M. Mayfield from Ryan T. Lane, property in Somerset Borough, $189,900.
Christina A. Hutzell from Jon C. Clapper, property in Summit Township, $363,000.
Steven J. Brunner from Stephanie L. Menear, property in Lincoln Township, $149,900.
Cameron T. Sheeder from Donald G. Markley Estate, property in Jenner Township, $155,000.
Jeffrey E. Lalley from Jessica Moresco, property in Jefferson Township, $84,000.
Jaime A. McBridge from Frank E. Yourick Jr., property in Jenner Township, $35,750.
Ray E. Wilson from James Franklin Gregg, property in Jefferson Township, $106,000.
Cory Hoffman from James D. Snee, property in Jefferson Township, $127,000.
Daniel Wilson from Elizabeth Karolyi Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.
Richard A. Pollick from Frank M. Colussy, property in Jefferson Township, $171,000.
Chad E. Domonkos from Cassandra A. Mort, property in Somerset Township, $132,700.80.
Hidden Valley 346 from Dana A. Yealy, property in Jefferson Township, $150,000.
Logan Walker from Robin L. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $100,000.
Thomas B. Miller Sr. from Gary F. Blessington, property in Somerset Borough, $119,900.
Alexis Rugg from Roger A. Williams, property in Addison Township, $17,470.50.
Jonathan D. Hillegas from Tim R. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.
Tina McCoy from Amy Dipasquale, property in Somerset Borough, $124,000.
Lee Hoffman from Devyenna S. Younkin, property in Somerset Borough, $100,000.
Van Bremen Co. from Neil J. Ickes, property in Somerset Township, $35,000.
