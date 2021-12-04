The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Brent Andrew Lantzy from Ann Mallin, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $123,600.

I Am 3 Holdings & Investments LLC from Mary Peruso, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $37,000.

Kevin J. Rozich from Karen A. Varga, property in Upper Yoder Township, $240,000.

Gregory P. Josephson from James Thomas Nupp, property in Adams Township, $15,000.

Andy J. Mulhollen from Baker Young Corp., property in Reade Township, $48,000.

Henry A. Clarke from Audrey J. Basko, property in Westmont Borough, $64,000.

Ronald R. Ditko from Milan D. Saula, property in Franklin Borough, $30,000.

Kimberly Longhi from Daniel N. Sieg, property in Munster Township, $280,000.

Shannon Indof from Christopher G. Albright, property in Geistown Borough, $179,000.

Charles Vaunderschemore from Anita M. Mrkich, property in Richland Township, $185,000.

Katelynn A. Pucci from Tammy Lynn Bradley, property in Westmont Borough, $115,000.

Charlie Anthony from Timothy A. Walker, property in Richland Township, $45,000.

Dennis J. Link Jr. from David Scott Fenton, property in Susquehanna Township, $130,000.

Brandon Kopp from Virgil F. Wilford, property in Cambria Township, $104,900.

Scott Patrick from Michael T. Hajzus, property in Cambria Township, $119,750.

Herman Theodore William Hudson from Alma M. Skelly, property in Washington Township, $53,000.

Robert J. Skelly from Joseph C. Hammond, property in White Township, $12,000.

Lloyd J. Collier from Brad Valeria, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $92,500.

Seth Ryan Westover from Russell Kiel, property in Westmont Borough, $78,900.

Christopher Reid from Alan Bruce Reid, property in Westmont Borough, $25,845.87.

Heather L. Herr from Donna L. Batdorf, property in Portage Township, $145,000.

Jacob Wesley Beach from Brian D. Meese, property in Susquehanna Township, $80,000.

Brandon Michael Zalisnock from Antoinette M. Zalisnock, property in Hastings Borough, $100,000.

Sarah C. Lane from Erin L. Stewart, property in Cambria Township, $71,000.

Michael S. Martini from William E. Buck, property in Gallitzin Borough, $287,500.

Ian Tarachko from Bryan M. Rose, property in Portage Borough, $77,000.

Tina M. Sendek from Michael W. Figart, property in Upper Yoder Township, $189,900.

Tammy S. Horton from Carol A. Keith, property in Dale Borough, $35,000.

Nathan Patterson from Trevor J. Delhunty, property in Ashville Borough, $175,000.

Pamela Catherine Mowbray from Esther Bernadette Sabala, property in Portage Township, $61,000.

Tracy Joy Tremel from Douglas D. Wagner, property in East Taylor Township, $39,000.

Johnstown Holdings LLC from Loluka Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $15,500.

Kimberly Jones from Mark W. Jones, property in Richland Township, $158,900.

Estefy Maria del Carmen Bianco Munoz from Raymond Asfar, property in Southmont Borough, $17,000.

Brian Basile from Peter J. Egler, property in Richland Township, $190,000.

Anita Mrkich from Denise M. Paskovski, property in Richland Township, $78,900.

Jennifer Lynn Kiss from Jarrod A. Roalstad, property in Adams Township, $215,000.

SSJ Management LLC form Constance L. Ponczek, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $32,000.

Francis Hurley Jr. from Kevin D. Stahl, property in Conemaugh Township, $113,300.

Ryan Richey from Linda L. Warmkessel, property in Richland Township, $132,000.

Denise M. Scheuer from Christopher Cubberley, property in Susquehanna Township, $255,000.

Kevan R. Kolling from Edward Grimme, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.

Laurel Avenue Rentals LLC from Suzanne J. George, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $69,500.

Rebecca A. Weimer from Joseph Perry, property in West Carroll Township, $49,000.

Edward J. Droz from Sharon H. McGrath, property in Westmont Borough, $75,000.

Somerset County

Cedric N. Dellone from Donald E. Delozier Sr., property in Wellersburg Borough, $70,000.

James William Ash from Beverly Ann Barclay Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $99,000.

Lauren Kimball from Scott M. Steinbach, property in Middlecreek Township, $363,000.

Scott M. Steinbach from J-Plus Housing Inc., property in Middlecreek Township, $450,000.

Lalu-J from Herman B. Mellott Estate, property in Southampton Township, $300,000.

Bruce Michael Kastner from Dale L. Emerick, property in Fairhope Township, $29,056.

Megan Nicole Stiffler from Aaron R. Yoder, property in Jenner Township, $122,000.

William Brady Brown from Jeffrey J. Brant, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,000.

George W. Kern from Robert M. Reed, property in Somerset Township, $95,000.

Devin M. Miller from Julia L. Farkosh Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.

Alpine Property Rentals from Rory Gazdick, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $220,000.

Thomas J. Beckner from Edith Mary Morgan Estate, property in Somerset Township, $64,000.

Sheila Hrinda from Andrew W. Baugh, property in Jefferson Township, $135,100.

Rebecca Jo Natta from George Yamber Estate, property in Windber Borough, $39,000.

Walter G. Oakes from Larry W. Chaney, property in Larimer Township, $17,000.

Jonathan C. Adams from Aaron A. Keyser, property in Boswell Borough, $103,900.

Michael A. Vitullo from Bruce C. Totin, property in Confluence Borough, $155,000.

Philip J. Wojcik from William L. Chappell, property in Middlecreek Township, $800,000.

Bradley R. Oravec from Maria E. Timulak, property in Shade Township, $175,000.

Daniel E. Glass from Rick L. Harkcom, property in Central City Borough, $134,000.

Andrew J. Yoder from Yoder Revocable Trust, property in Jenner Township, $36,500.

Erin M. Mayfield from Ryan T. Lane, property in Somerset Borough, $189,900.

Christina A. Hutzell from Jon C. Clapper, property in Summit Township, $363,000.

Steven J. Brunner from Stephanie L. Menear, property in Lincoln Township, $149,900.

Cameron T. Sheeder from Donald G. Markley Estate, property in Jenner Township, $155,000.

Jeffrey E. Lalley from Jessica Moresco, property in Jefferson Township, $84,000.

Jaime A. McBridge from Frank E. Yourick Jr., property in Jenner Township, $35,750.

Ray E. Wilson from James Franklin Gregg, property in Jefferson Township, $106,000.

Cory Hoffman from James D. Snee, property in Jefferson Township, $127,000.

Daniel Wilson from Elizabeth Karolyi Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $145,000.

Richard A. Pollick from Frank M. Colussy, property in Jefferson Township, $171,000.

Chad E. Domonkos from Cassandra A. Mort, property in Somerset Township, $132,700.80.

Hidden Valley 346 from Dana A. Yealy, property in Jefferson Township, $150,000.

Logan Walker from Robin L. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $100,000.

Thomas B. Miller Sr. from Gary F. Blessington, property in Somerset Borough, $119,900.

Alexis Rugg from Roger A. Williams, property in Addison Township, $17,470.50.

Jonathan D. Hillegas from Tim R. Miller, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.

Tina McCoy from Amy Dipasquale, property in Somerset Borough, $124,000.

Lee Hoffman from Devyenna S. Younkin, property in Somerset Borough, $100,000.

Van Bremen Co. from Neil J. Ickes, property in Somerset Township, $35,000.

