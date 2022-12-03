The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Andersen Units LLC from Michael G. Ringler, property in Sankertown Borough, $121,000.
Charles L. Harshberger III from Linda A. Wyland, property in Cresson Township, $95,000.
Matthew Jackson Berry from Clinton D. Kick, property in Summerhill Township, $260,000.
Alhamdulillah Real Estate LLC from James A. Gabany, property in South Fork Borough, $150,000.
Chad Eric Pileski from Lynette Ann McMullen, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $106,000.
Broad Street LLC from Sharon Criscuolo, property in Ferndale Borough, $58,000.
Serena Dewitt from Joyce M. Ferrence, property in Westmont Borough, $140,000.
Gary P. Datsko from Rosalind M. Raptosh, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $210,000.
Broad Street LLC from James T. Dodson Jr., property in Johnstown City, $45,000.
Michael C. Harrison from EJ Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $28,000.
Daniel George from Tracy Brumbaugh, property in Clearfield Township, $22,000.
Craig Stephen Rankin from Beth A. Reina, property in Westmont Borough, $312,800.
Zachary S. Little from Esther L. Wilfong, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $230,900.
Cambria Heights School District from Dean C. Gittings, property in Clearfield Township, $85,000.
Edward A. Maruca from Thomas P. Muffie, property in Cambria Township, $510,000.
Michael Duman from Alan J. Sidwar, property in Hastings Borough, $20,000.
Tiffany Lynn Ziemba from Patricia A. Sloan, by attorney-in-fact, property in Geistown Borough, $85,000.
Dale Joseph Nott from Virginia M. Duman, property in Ebensburg Borough, $250,000.
Orlene Cummings from Craig E. Hollern, property in Johnstown City, $40,000.
Kosicki Beech Avenue Real Estate LLC from Linda A. Hitch, property in Patton Borough, $16,500.
Devonn P. Arotin from Scott A. Della Valle, property in Patton Borough, $160,000.
BHE Enterprise LLC from Barry Zaffuto, property in Ebensburg Borough, $145,000.
Kaycee M. Regets from Clara A. Dudash, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $51,500.
Robert C. Elfe from Edwards L. Sease Jr., property in South Fork Borough, $74,900.
First Link 9 LLC from Scenic Acres Landscaping Inc., property in Blacklick Township, $98,000.
Stephanie Nicole Small from Tibbco Holdings LLC, property in Barr Township, $375,000.
Amber Bracken from Archard T. Uttley Jr., property in Jackson Township, $99,900.
William Louis Sherwood from Robert James Rodkey, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $15,000.
Dennis M. Boring from Frances A. Boring, property in Johnstown City, $22,400.
Caroline Brittain Corey Silver from Jerald McGraw, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.
Gerald L. Zahorchak from Johnstown Bedford DPP LLC, property in Stonycreek Township, $10,000.
Tracy L. Geier from David L. Barnhart, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $92,500.
Christina Perrine from Chris Matcho, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,000.
Megan Garman from Valerie J. Miller, property in East Taylor Township, $74,500.
Carolyn Kempf from Tricia Rygel, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Garland G. Cline from Hood Enterprises LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $85,000.
Donald A. Speicher from Alan Gore, property in Southmont Borough, $85,000.
Roger Hunt from Johnette J. Mathieson, property in Upper Yoder Township, $65,000.
Brandon Guerrier from Rebecca A. Thompson, property in Franklin Borough, $12,000.
Joshua Dininny from James M. Boyer, property in Richland Township, $122,900.
Cernics Rentals LLC from Mary Lee Santichen, property in West Taylor Township, $40,000.
John J. Meade from Randal A. Roberts, property in Portage Township, $180,000.
Gary B. Slagle from Beverly A. Pridgen, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $350,000.
Joseph Charles Lombardo from Nancy Natta, property in Adams Township, $15,000.
Nicholas Strouse from Michael Benzie, property in Gallitzin Borough, $40,000.
Chad M. Smith from Vonnie J. McIntosh, property in Cambria Township, $11,280.
Somerset County
Daniel Crossett from Timothy P. Brant, property in Middlecreek Township, $408,000.
Joslyn Bird from John P. Malloy, property in Indian Lake Borough, $211,000.
Travis W. Black from Ronald L. Wile, property in Brothersvalley Township, $199,000.
SPP Investors III LLC from Store Master Funding VII LLC, property in Somerset Township, $1,097,067.23.
Robert O. Chamberlain from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $435,000.
Kent Lehman from Sandra Kay Lehman, property in Conemaugh Township, $42,000.
Darin Wayne Eller from Eric Zawalsh, property in Jenner Township, $80,000.
Kathleen M. Wallace from Kevin R. Haley, property in Indian Lake Borough, $220,000.
Joseph P. Veltri from Jarrett D. Sperling, property in Jefferson Township, $204,000.
Kruz Shumaker from Kelly M. Anderson, property in Lincoln Township, $192,000.
Kendra Louise Nist from Rose Marie Betts, property in Hooversville Borough, $62,540.
Brian Deitke from Mario D. Marisa, property in Conemaugh Township, $450,000.
Barry Merenstein from Jane A. Block, property in Jefferson Township, $375,000.
Juan Pablo Garces from Joseph A. Leonard Estate, property in Shade Township, $15,000.
Craig Westover from Beatrice V. Heeter Estate, property in Paint Township, $12,000.
Charles A. Donald from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $430,000.
Eric L. Anderson from Aric L. Tressler, property in Lincoln Township, $325,000.
Steel Town Properties M2 LLC from Bennet A. Wood Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $700,000.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from David B. Clapper Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $315,000.
Scott M. Roberts from BGT Real Estate Services LLC, property in Central City Borough, $69,000.
Ridge Recycling LLC from Orica USA Inc., property in Somerset Township, $182,000.
Christopher Yoest Revocable Trust from Christopher A. Yoest, property in Jefferson Township, $354,506.40.
Thomas R. Locklin from Robert O. Chamberlain, property in Middlecreek Township, $250,000.
Knights Castle LLC from David A. Cowan, property in Jefferson Township, $326,071.
Aleksandra Hummel from David H. Conn, property in Addison Township, $230,000.
James P. Mason from Denise M. Zambotti, property in Middlecreek Township, $433,000.
Tristan Shockey from Christopher Free, property in Somerset Borough, $170,000.
Derek Derricott from Critchfield Rentals LLC, property in Somerset Township, $400,000.
Darren P. Duncan from Dora L. Duncan, property in Jenner Township, $50,000.
James T. Wolfe from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $439,000.
