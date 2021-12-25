The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Thomas C. Been Jr. from Pierce J. Sanute, property in Stonycreek Township, $40,000.
Brian Oshea from Irvin J. Smolko, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $12,000.
Estefy Maria del Carmen Blanco Munoz from Tina Marie Trovato, property in Westmont Borough, $75,000.
Kevin D. Stahl from Linda L. Stahl, by attorney-in-fact, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,900.
Jacob Bernard Rievel from Phillip E. Rohanna, property in Westmont Borough, $135,000.
Garan Revocable Living Trust from Alice Marie Osaben Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.
Lashonda C. Kellem from Jonathan R. Janidlo, property in Stonycreek Township, $117,000.
Jennifer Lynn Brett from Jacob Morisi, property in Geistown Borough, $119,000.
Justin D. McKolosky from Henry W. Edwards IV, property in Westmont Borough, $155,000.
James Scott Sr. from Charles J. Dabella Jr., property in Hastings Borough, $310,000.
702MAP956 Trust from Mary Giallonardo, property in South Fork Borough, $20,000.
James A. Sutt from Esther Sutt, property in Westmont Borough, $109,283.20.
Kyle Colby from Bryce Boucher, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $30,000.
Kyle Colby from Bryce Boucher, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $20,000.
Luke D. Blackburn from Elaine D. McCauliff, property in Upper Yoder Township, $150,000.
John Hatch from Kathy L. Bott, property in East Carroll Township, $69,900.
Kelli Ruiz from Harrison Daiber, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $53,000.
Robert J. Kuzio from Trudy I. Dibble, property in West Carroll Township, $252,350.
Marleena J. Frederick from Alyssa M. Shank, property in Cambria Township, $109,200.
Deborah Ann Allen from Tammy V. Watt, property in Richland Township, $68,000.
Jovy Decasse from Mark J. McAneny, property in Westmont Borough, $77,000.
Two Sans LLC from Donald H. Saylor Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $37,000.
George H. Bohrer Jr. from Michael L. Hatch, property in Cresson Borough, $125,000.
William J. Martyak from William E. Davis Jr., property in Adams Township, $50,000.
Cory J. Ehrhart from Diane L. Weber, property in Jackson Township, $161,000.
Jason B. Mock from James C. Werner, property in Lower Yoder Township, $69,000.
Brandon S. Day from Jason A. Illig, property in Ebensburg Borough, $171,000.
Jacqueline Fox from Adam C. Amis, property in Lower Yoder Township, $88,900.
James Stevens from Charlene Ann Quist, property in Carrolltown Borough, $155,000.
Fox Jr. Development Co. Inc. from David F. Cymbor, property in Carrolltown Borough, $152,212.50.
Leonard P. Baychuk from Juliana M. Chaves, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $98,500.
Donna Spinner Hall from John J. Servinsky, property in Munster Township, $12,000.
Arnold N. Perry from David C. Mrkich, by attorney-in-fact, property in Munster Township, $137,000.
Tyler S. Landis from Jacob A. Ammon, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $82,000.
Kevin A. Johnson from Darrell Lingenfield III, property in Stonycreek Township, $52,000.
John R. Khula Jr. from Kim Barrick, property in Stonycreek Township, $125,000.
Kenneth T. Gacka from Linda K. Sell, property in Geistown Borough, $90,000.
William Nashon Scott from Christopher R. Smego, property in Franklin Borough, $23,000.
Matthew J. Varner from Stephen J. Krestar, property in South Fork Borough, $68,900.
Jeremiah J. Kim from Veronica G. Harkins, property in Cresson Borough, $44,000.
Castle 2020 LLC from Stanley J. Olsick Jr., property in Gallitzin Borough, $22,600.
Michael Zungali from Lois C. Bearer, property in Patton Borough, $85,000.
Alexis Ratchford from Wendy L. Wertz Ratchford, property in Dean Township, $195,000.
Somerset County
Jessica May Freas from Charles H. Heining, property in Somerset Borough, $30,500.
Big Dog Excavating Inc. from Shannon R. Wills, property in Somerset Township, $80,260.80.
Angela G. Svonavec from Donald W. Svonavec Test. Trust, property in Somerset Township, $165,000.
Grace Enterprise from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Brothersvalley Township, $60,000.
David Cominsky from Joseph Stoke, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Mark L. Rudnik from Shirley J. Statler, by POA, property in Paint Township, $30,000.
Jamie Lynn Leventry from Chad N. Noss, property in Somerset Borough, $82,400.
Luke N. Gindlesperger from Paul F. Baer Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $154,780.80.
Beachdale Holdings from Gregory A. Croner, property in Brothersvalley Township, $83,057.60.
Tommy R. Croner from Kyle R. Courtney, property in Brothersvalley Township, $406,368.31.
Thomas J. Friend from Luke Alan Sredy, property in Somerset Township, $62,500.
Nathan R. Hagans from Ralph Deal, property in Quemahoning Township, $18,000.
Patrick R. Delaney from Robert R. Kelly, property in Greenville Township, $67,000.
SRP-2013-5 from Lane Lalone, by sheriff, property in Windber Borough, $13,282.15.
Roya DePasquale from Janet Burnworth/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $16,780.
Mordechai Rothenberg from Raymond M. Lowrey/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Meyersdale Borough, $60,168.
Mordechai Rothenberg from Leroy R. Miller/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Meyersdale Borough, $70,472.
William Latshaw from Marlin J. Meyers/Tax Claim Bureau, property in North Baltimore Borough, $79,340.80.
Zerfoss Property from Richard G. Garretson Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $142,784.
Thomas J. Cerwinsky from Jason B. Stepp/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $18,142.40.
Amanda Tirko from Real Estate Book Inc./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $68,448.
Amanda Tirko from Real Estate Book Inc./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $355,708.80.
John P. Pongrac Jr. from Michael C. Russic/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $72,164.80.
John P. Pongrac Jr. from Ricky Lee Stout/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $28,888.80.
Colleen M. Harmon from Craig T. Judy/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Borough, $124,016.
Douglas M. Bell from Roger L. Bittinger/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $181,424.
James Updyke from Louella G. Blevins/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $59,873.60.
William Latshaw from Joshua S. Conklin/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $52,844.80.
Austin Hine from Mark A. Moore/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $67,417.60.
Zerfoss Property from Albert E. Sarlouis Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $47,104.
Mordechai Rothenberg from Mary Jane Wozny/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $61,088.
Mordechai Rothenberg from Douglas C. Miller/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Boswell Borough, $50,084.80.
Rose Bowers from John E. Nymick/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Boswell Borough, $53,176.
Zerfoss Property from David P. Leipchack/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Central City Borough, $43,276.80.
William Latshaw from Stephen M. Cahill/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $51,556.80.
Zerfoss Property from Randy L. Mock/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $21,380.80.
Dennis J. Bursky from Bradley Fenna/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Hooversville Borough, $59,652.80.
Barry Awtey from Robert Bell Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jenner Township, $94,244.80.
Justin D. Platt from Wayne R. Brant, property in Summit Township, $24,200.
John A. Hellard from David L. Stoltzfus, property in Brothersvalley Township, $425,000.
Lindsey R. Rummel from Anthony R. Madoskey, property in Windber Borough, $25,000.
Richard Plues from DSV SPV1, property in Jenner Township, $46,405.
