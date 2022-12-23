The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John C. Rice from Donny Watters, property in Stonycreek Township, $180,000.
Sonita Properties LLC from Dino S. Persio, property in Richland Township, $1,200,000.
Kylee Richaelle Joseph from David Yoder, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.
Michael A. Lipuma from Roger Knepper, property in Lower Yoder Township, $93,000.
Walter W. Gray Jr. from Janna L. Kohler, property in Richland Township, $155,000.
Todd R. Kamzik from Barry Hildebrand, property in Jackson Township, $105,000.
Jeremy Harshberger from Zora Biggs Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $270,000.
Minted Investments II LLC from Darren Johnson, property in Johnstown City, $45,000.
Michael Felix from Robert F. Kline, property in Cambria Township, $21,000.
Isaac R. Kegg from John Paul Belovsky, property in Portage Township, $135,000.
Taylor James Keitt from KJC Construction & Property Management LLC, property in Johnstown City, $76,600.
Keith Horner from Dennis Bruno, property in Southmont Borough, $67,000.
Melissa Rajnish from Daniel Ksiazkiewicz, property in Cresson Township, $185,000.
JS Bradley Enterprises LLC from Mary Lou Sam, property in Ebensburg Borough, $150,000.
Nicole M. Paronish from Dino S. Persio, property in Ebensburg Borough, $280,000.
Malissa Lamar from Sharon S. Klatt, property in Johnstown City, $89,900.
Trever James Baker from Kevin Headley, property in Cambria Township, $66,000.
Ryan Knee from Luke M. Ingraham, property in Ebensburg Borough, $175,000.
Sean O. Halloran from Marion E. McIntire, property in Johnstown City, $25,000.
John H. Rasmussen from August Bem, property in Portage Township, $20,000.
Noah D. Byler from Clara E. Byler, property in Barr Township, $225,000.
Chop Properties LLC from Richard A. McClintock, property in White Township, $80,000.
Ronald J. Schilling Jr. from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in Ashville Borough, $92,000.
Kenneth L. Smith from Jessica A. Bradley, property in East Carroll Township, $180,200.
Nadine D. Miller from Linda A. Majewski, property in Hastings Borough, $27,000.
Angelica McAfee from Betsy A. Fatula, property in Jackson Township, $170,000.
Casey W. Moorman from Lugene A. Shaver, property in Richland Township, $145,000.
Dennis Michael Henshaw from Morine Long, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $76,000.
Cernics Rentals LLC from Edward J. Cernic Jr., property in West Taylor Township, $255,000.
Simon E. Miller from John W. Kuskoski, property in West Carroll Township, $25,000.
Scott D. Lipps from Shawn L. Sipe, property in Jackson Township, $106,000.
Andrew J. McCloskey from Beth M. Kniss, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Ashlee Mulraney from Shannon R. Eckenrode, property in Patton Borough, $84,800.
Chain Startups LLC from Brian Jones, property in Ferndale Borough, $55,000.
Daryl King from Marilyn S. Haggerty, property in Johnstown City, $22,500.
Megan J. McClelland from Violet Hunter, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Township, $68,500.
Somerset County
Jordan Marie Becker from Chess Master LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $75,000.
Trisha Newman from Ray King Estate, property in Jenner Township, $72,000.
Timothy Chung from Patrick T. Torchia, property in Conemaugh Township, $97,500.
Michael A. Polaski from Lynn Anderson Jr., property in Allegheny Township, $185,000.
Mark A. Cardell from Jeremy A. Harshberger, property in Shade Township, $71,500.
James N. Thompson from Sarah Jane Keafer, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $265,000.
William Ackley from Dorothy M. Bennett Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $110,000.
DINV2 LLC from Fred J. Baraky Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $199,000.
Michael Lee Wymer from Dennis Lee Georg, property in Southampton Township, $227,500.
Eric D. Rome from Barbara A. Bird, property in Indian Lake Borough, $200,000.
Kovar Properties LLC from Purpose Properties LLC, property in Boswell Borough, $70,000.
3BC LLC from Henry W. McLaughlin III, property in Jefferson Township, $376,500.
Jeremy M. Lucas from Shane D. Keim, property in Brothersvalley Township, $35,000.
Durwin Miller from Andrew L. Auble, property in Jenner Township, $138,000.
David Davis from Jerry Leroy Gray, property in Garrett Borough, $24,000.
Dylan Romeburg from Heritage Baptist Church, property in Somerset Township, $67,500.
Roger F. Koch from Elma J. Koch Estate, property in Central City Borough, $27,500.
John L. Morocco Revocable Trust from Valerie A. Baer, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $90,000.
Shawn Hutzel from Teresa R. Conboy, property in Elk Lick Township, $187,500.
Ryan Dorich from Wessley LLC, property in Paint Township, $31,500.
Kyle W. Drenner from Cindy A. Maust, property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.
Snowmakers LLC from Raymond Thomas Pleskovic Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $80,500.
A2Z Property Management LLC from Zubek Inc., property in Shade Township, $130,000.
Brian A. Sampson from Hidden Valley Development Group, property in Jefferson Township, $439,500.
David M. Hottle from Lauretta J. Williams, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $90,000.
Sheree L. McDevitt from Istvan O. Upor Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $186,560.
Audrey A. Hohman Revocable Trust from Audrey A. Hohman, property in Middlecreek Township, $341,744.
Anthony J. Blaner from John Hranec Jr., property in Addison Township, $15,000.
Leeanna Henry from Homer D. Pritts, property in Middlecreek Township, $150,000.
Land for Freedom USA LLC from Darryl E. Nixon, property in Summit Township, $82,000.
Brendan Sullivan from Brandy L. Tipton, property in Meyersdale Borough, $95,000.
Barry Kelly from Larkolot Homes LLC, property in Hooversville Borough, $45,000.
Elizabeth Robinson from Edwin Parker Price, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $160,351.
Maria T. Cruz from James Egros, property in Jefferson Township, $139,000.
Lowell Eric King from David G. Hall, property in Addison Township, $515,000.
Caleb S. Hay from Mary Elizabeth Kreger, property in Ursina Borough, $90,000.
Gaige Joseph Letosky from Monica Hogarth, property in Shade Township, $75,000.
Drew Neiderhiser from John Timko Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $179,900.
