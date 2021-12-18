The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Madison Alexandria Ringler from Samuel D. Eash, property in Middle Taylor Township, $85,000.

Lisa E. Czerniak from Robert L. Menkel, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $46,350.

Samantha M. Daus from Charles Daus, property in Summerhill Township, $132,500.

Steven Edward Golias from Darl A. Blough, property in Richland Township, $262,000.

Domt LLC from Albert M. Penska Jr., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $56,000.

Matthew W. Beaujon from Miles Buncich, property in Westmont Borough, $152,000.

Bartyville Estate LLC from Timothy J. Sheehan, property in Clearfield Township, $150,000.

Ahch Properties LLC from Gloria E. Coleman, by trust, property in Upper Yoder Township, $28,000.

Corrinne Schucker from S.C. Shaffer Enterprises LLC, property in White Township, $24,000.

Donovan G. Pendell from Elizabeth J. Pfeil, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $70,000.

Harold C. Callihan from Stacey M. Delong, property in Stonycreek Township, $155,000.

Christina M. Coello from Peter B. Maurer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,900.

John J. Boylan from Bonnie Engel, property in Washington Township, $33,500.

Nicole Lynn Weakland from Jody L. Franklin, property in Cambria Township, $69,900.

William Ruffing from Edna V. Patalune, property in South Fork Borough, $38,000.

Hakeem Constantine McFarlane from Leroy Fisher, property in Dale Borough, $17,000.

William S. Brua from Donald Kozlovac, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $90,0000.

Ramona A. Christian from Janet Bennese, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $125,000.

Dominic Adam Anstead from Amber L. Rematt, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $58,000.

Brittany V. Brewer from Raymond P. Danel, property in Adams Township, $54,666.67.

Arthur D. Crusan from James M. Chervenak, property in Susquehanna Township, $65,000.

Matthew J. Skoner from Bronco F. Toter, property in Adams Township, $340,000.

Becky K. Shirk from Margaret C. Trevenen, property in Adams Township, $375,000.

Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Anne Geisweidt, property in Richland Township, $67,000.

Bryan K. Rager from Nancy M. Rokita, property in Middle Taylor Township, $50,000.

Darrell G. Jones from Teresita Marie Michalosky, property in Summerhill Township, $205,000.

Roberta Dandrea from U.S. Bank Trust, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $25,200.

Derek G. Shilcosky from Virginia Miller Houck, property in Adams Township, $16,000.

James S. Rice from Sandra S. Clark, property in Cambria Township, $220,000.

Momentum Real Estate LLC from Ray Wegley, by trust, property in Richland Township, $45,000.

Amber R. Crawford from Brent Abrams, property in Richland Township, $55,000.

Parker A. Hornick from Mary L. Lundberg, property in Clearfield Township, $292,500.

Robert M. Hancock from Mercedes Smith, property in Richland Township, $10,000.

Rachael A. Harbaugh from Ann A. Pisarski, property in Portage Township, $143,000.

Jonathan Weilliam Szczur from Michael J. Baran, property in Adams Township, $210,000.

Charlene M. Replogle from Paul Stephen Gelles, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $38,500.

Union Social Club from Cambria Business Machines Inc., property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward, $15,000.

Albert Gailey from Sylvia Olszewski, property in Upper Yoder Township, $120,000.

Alexandria Salata from Alison N. Trotz, property in Southmont Borough, $69,900.

Amy Joy Davis from Scott M. Kirsch, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $45,000.

Dylan Bauchman from Wayne E. Oswalt Jr., property in Patton Borough, $48,000.

James Walker from William H. Georg Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $98,500.

Steven A. Bobby from James P. Hoover, property in Chest Township, $227,000.

Louis Orlando Gracian from Darcie A. Wagner, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $80,000.

James Patrick Haberkorn from Irene V. Richey, property in Richland Township, $125,000.

Polacek Family Limited Partnership from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $105,000.

Somerset County

Erica Marie Blackburn from Jeffrey Paul Dombrosky, property in Conemaugh Township, $135,000.

John Cory from Michael P. Tomlin, property in Middlecreek Township, $923,120.

Melissa Ann Moore from Jeremy T. Weidner, property in Allegheny Township, $199,900.

Brian Letosky from Mathew Blanish, property in Salisbury Borough, $198,500.

Jeremy Weidner from Shelva J. Gardner Estate, property in Somerset Township, $148,500.

Jamie Hruby from Thomas Roy Robertson, property in Quemahoning Township, $119,000.

Joseph J. Urbanowicz Jr. from Hubert L. Weyant, by POA, property in Indian Lake Borough, $595,000.

ANM Ventures from Mark S. Seigel, property in Jefferson Township, $235,000.

Jason T. Klink from Samuel K. Justice, property in Elk Lick Township, $118,750.

Mountain Toppers from Fred Topper, property in Middlecreek Township, $118,128.

Eric Ridgway from Ashley Troutman, property in Wellersburg Borough, $39,500.

Cameron Brilla from Christine J. Barron, property in Somerset Township, $162,900.

Laura June Moyer from Rodgers Restful Resort, property in Jefferson Township, $374,500.

Raymond O’Connor from Timothy C. O’Connor, property in Conemaugh Township, $40,000.

Albert Peter Nicholas Jr. from Donald W. Dreier, property in Middlecreek Township, $185,000.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort from Muni Auth of Seven Springs Borough, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,280,728.

Ben A. Cramer Sr. from Roy Roger Livengood Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $10,000.

David S. Miller from Kathy L. Pyle Est./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $14,683.20.

Ralph M. Sredy from Norman H. Stahl/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $20,092.80.

Cole Beener from Charles D. Fuhr/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $11,297.60.

Eric Kline from Mary E. Holliday/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $10,193.60.

BA Real Estate from Terry W. Rhodes/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Brothersvalley Township, $16,928.

Fitzhugh Property Investments from Margaret Replogle/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Hooversville Borough, $22,043.20.

Joshua D. Maurer from Billy J. Mize Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Rockwood Borough, $53,028.80.

Justin W. Griffith from Nathan E. Armstrong/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Borough, $192,868.80.

Bellas at Coal Heritage Center from Barry D. Jerley, property in Windber Borough, $325,000.

Howard Baumiller from PA Housing Finance Agency, property in Jenner Township, $22,000.

Jeffrey Allen Yanosky from Michael A. Welch, property in Shade Township, $87,000.

BA Real Estate from David W. Jacob, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.

Shannon M. Nihoff from Jason W. Walters, property in Shade Township, $10,000.

Jeremy John Deneen from William David Russian, property in Shade Township, $106,000.

Jessica Lynn Boes from Donald G. Shroyer, property in Conemaugh Township, $236,600.

Iheartacres from Gerald Hinerman, property in Addison Township, $18,139.68.

Eugenio Trapuzzano Irrevocable from Joseph D. Shearer, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,306,000.

Thomas Francis Smith from Guiseppe Betta, property in Somerset Township, $68,500.

Lynn M. Diller from Edward Walker, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.

James Edward Carroll from Hattie E Spence, by POA, property in Meyersdale Borough, $72,500.

Joshua Becker from Robert A. Kaufman, property in Middlecreek Township, $908,000.

3M Property Management from Chad E. Mosholder, property in Somerset Borough, $387,577.60.

3M Property Management from Chad E. Mosholder, property in Confluence Borough, $132,075.20.

3M Property Management from Chad E. Mosholder, property in North Centerville Borough, $58,953.60.

Diane Cloud from Gary R. Martin, property in Indian Lake Borough, $275,000.

FTSDTBFD from Scott A. Gilbert, property in Windber Borough, $72,300.

J&A Custom Builders from B. Isabelle Gilbert Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $40,000.

Martin D. Comini from Simon J. Howard Tripp, property in Middlecreek Township, $310,000.

Somerset Hospitality from GM Realty, property in Somerset Borough, $1,750,000.

