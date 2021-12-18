The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Madison Alexandria Ringler from Samuel D. Eash, property in Middle Taylor Township, $85,000.
Lisa E. Czerniak from Robert L. Menkel, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $46,350.
Samantha M. Daus from Charles Daus, property in Summerhill Township, $132,500.
Steven Edward Golias from Darl A. Blough, property in Richland Township, $262,000.
Domt LLC from Albert M. Penska Jr., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $56,000.
Matthew W. Beaujon from Miles Buncich, property in Westmont Borough, $152,000.
Bartyville Estate LLC from Timothy J. Sheehan, property in Clearfield Township, $150,000.
Ahch Properties LLC from Gloria E. Coleman, by trust, property in Upper Yoder Township, $28,000.
Corrinne Schucker from S.C. Shaffer Enterprises LLC, property in White Township, $24,000.
Donovan G. Pendell from Elizabeth J. Pfeil, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $70,000.
Harold C. Callihan from Stacey M. Delong, property in Stonycreek Township, $155,000.
Christina M. Coello from Peter B. Maurer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,900.
John J. Boylan from Bonnie Engel, property in Washington Township, $33,500.
Nicole Lynn Weakland from Jody L. Franklin, property in Cambria Township, $69,900.
William Ruffing from Edna V. Patalune, property in South Fork Borough, $38,000.
Hakeem Constantine McFarlane from Leroy Fisher, property in Dale Borough, $17,000.
William S. Brua from Donald Kozlovac, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $90,0000.
Ramona A. Christian from Janet Bennese, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $125,000.
Dominic Adam Anstead from Amber L. Rematt, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $58,000.
Brittany V. Brewer from Raymond P. Danel, property in Adams Township, $54,666.67.
Arthur D. Crusan from James M. Chervenak, property in Susquehanna Township, $65,000.
Matthew J. Skoner from Bronco F. Toter, property in Adams Township, $340,000.
Becky K. Shirk from Margaret C. Trevenen, property in Adams Township, $375,000.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Anne Geisweidt, property in Richland Township, $67,000.
Bryan K. Rager from Nancy M. Rokita, property in Middle Taylor Township, $50,000.
Darrell G. Jones from Teresita Marie Michalosky, property in Summerhill Township, $205,000.
Roberta Dandrea from U.S. Bank Trust, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $25,200.
Derek G. Shilcosky from Virginia Miller Houck, property in Adams Township, $16,000.
James S. Rice from Sandra S. Clark, property in Cambria Township, $220,000.
Momentum Real Estate LLC from Ray Wegley, by trust, property in Richland Township, $45,000.
Amber R. Crawford from Brent Abrams, property in Richland Township, $55,000.
Parker A. Hornick from Mary L. Lundberg, property in Clearfield Township, $292,500.
Robert M. Hancock from Mercedes Smith, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Rachael A. Harbaugh from Ann A. Pisarski, property in Portage Township, $143,000.
Jonathan Weilliam Szczur from Michael J. Baran, property in Adams Township, $210,000.
Charlene M. Replogle from Paul Stephen Gelles, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $38,500.
Union Social Club from Cambria Business Machines Inc., property in Johnstown’s 3rd Ward, $15,000.
Albert Gailey from Sylvia Olszewski, property in Upper Yoder Township, $120,000.
Alexandria Salata from Alison N. Trotz, property in Southmont Borough, $69,900.
Amy Joy Davis from Scott M. Kirsch, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $45,000.
Dylan Bauchman from Wayne E. Oswalt Jr., property in Patton Borough, $48,000.
James Walker from William H. Georg Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $98,500.
Steven A. Bobby from James P. Hoover, property in Chest Township, $227,000.
Louis Orlando Gracian from Darcie A. Wagner, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $80,000.
James Patrick Haberkorn from Irene V. Richey, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Polacek Family Limited Partnership from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $105,000.
Somerset County
Erica Marie Blackburn from Jeffrey Paul Dombrosky, property in Conemaugh Township, $135,000.
John Cory from Michael P. Tomlin, property in Middlecreek Township, $923,120.
Melissa Ann Moore from Jeremy T. Weidner, property in Allegheny Township, $199,900.
Brian Letosky from Mathew Blanish, property in Salisbury Borough, $198,500.
Jeremy Weidner from Shelva J. Gardner Estate, property in Somerset Township, $148,500.
Jamie Hruby from Thomas Roy Robertson, property in Quemahoning Township, $119,000.
Joseph J. Urbanowicz Jr. from Hubert L. Weyant, by POA, property in Indian Lake Borough, $595,000.
ANM Ventures from Mark S. Seigel, property in Jefferson Township, $235,000.
Jason T. Klink from Samuel K. Justice, property in Elk Lick Township, $118,750.
Mountain Toppers from Fred Topper, property in Middlecreek Township, $118,128.
Eric Ridgway from Ashley Troutman, property in Wellersburg Borough, $39,500.
Cameron Brilla from Christine J. Barron, property in Somerset Township, $162,900.
Laura June Moyer from Rodgers Restful Resort, property in Jefferson Township, $374,500.
Raymond O’Connor from Timothy C. O’Connor, property in Conemaugh Township, $40,000.
Albert Peter Nicholas Jr. from Donald W. Dreier, property in Middlecreek Township, $185,000.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort from Muni Auth of Seven Springs Borough, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,280,728.
Ben A. Cramer Sr. from Roy Roger Livengood Estate, property in Lincoln Township, $10,000.
David S. Miller from Kathy L. Pyle Est./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $14,683.20.
Ralph M. Sredy from Norman H. Stahl/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Township, $20,092.80.
Cole Beener from Charles D. Fuhr/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $11,297.60.
Eric Kline from Mary E. Holliday/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $10,193.60.
BA Real Estate from Terry W. Rhodes/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Brothersvalley Township, $16,928.
Fitzhugh Property Investments from Margaret Replogle/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Hooversville Borough, $22,043.20.
Joshua D. Maurer from Billy J. Mize Jr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Rockwood Borough, $53,028.80.
Justin W. Griffith from Nathan E. Armstrong/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Somerset Borough, $192,868.80.
Bellas at Coal Heritage Center from Barry D. Jerley, property in Windber Borough, $325,000.
Howard Baumiller from PA Housing Finance Agency, property in Jenner Township, $22,000.
Jeffrey Allen Yanosky from Michael A. Welch, property in Shade Township, $87,000.
BA Real Estate from David W. Jacob, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Shannon M. Nihoff from Jason W. Walters, property in Shade Township, $10,000.
Jeremy John Deneen from William David Russian, property in Shade Township, $106,000.
Jessica Lynn Boes from Donald G. Shroyer, property in Conemaugh Township, $236,600.
Iheartacres from Gerald Hinerman, property in Addison Township, $18,139.68.
Eugenio Trapuzzano Irrevocable from Joseph D. Shearer, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,306,000.
Thomas Francis Smith from Guiseppe Betta, property in Somerset Township, $68,500.
Lynn M. Diller from Edward Walker, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.
James Edward Carroll from Hattie E Spence, by POA, property in Meyersdale Borough, $72,500.
Joshua Becker from Robert A. Kaufman, property in Middlecreek Township, $908,000.
3M Property Management from Chad E. Mosholder, property in Somerset Borough, $387,577.60.
3M Property Management from Chad E. Mosholder, property in Confluence Borough, $132,075.20.
3M Property Management from Chad E. Mosholder, property in North Centerville Borough, $58,953.60.
Diane Cloud from Gary R. Martin, property in Indian Lake Borough, $275,000.
FTSDTBFD from Scott A. Gilbert, property in Windber Borough, $72,300.
J&A Custom Builders from B. Isabelle Gilbert Estate, property in Jennerstown Borough, $40,000.
Martin D. Comini from Simon J. Howard Tripp, property in Middlecreek Township, $310,000.
Somerset Hospitality from GM Realty, property in Somerset Borough, $1,750,000.
