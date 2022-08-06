The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
William M. Stanko from John A. Knepper, property in Stonycreek Township, $55,000.
Brenna Donley from Kathryn Griffiths, property in Lower Yoder Township, $62,000.
Cameron Dull from Maria R. Carnevali, property in Dale Borough, $69,900.
Kevin J. Luke from Sandra L. Salimbene, property in Gallitzin Township, $58,500.
Dogwood Hill Farm Trust from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $17,000.
Cortney M. Skelly from Robert J. Skelly, property in Daisytown Borough, $95,000.
Barry Gorzelsky from Ralph Tabib, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $55,000.
Andrea Ryba from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Brownstown Borough, $10,000.
Trenton Thomas Coy from Donna Magoulick, property in Elder Township, $84,900.
Jesper Praestgaard Nielsen from Ivana Panebianco, property in Westmont Borough, $365,000.
Addam Hummel from Jenna L. Ricci, property in Richland Township, $158,900.
Sloane S. Argyle from Mary Claire Takacs, property in Ebensburg Borough, $238,000.
Cheryl Hohman from Mark S. Amendola, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Gregory A. Turjan from Patricia J. Wingard, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Kurt J. Jacobs from David J. Prokop, property in Ebensburg Borough, $157,325.
Tiffany Lynn Ringler from Brian D. Schmidt, property in Adams Township, $163,000.
Megan B. Miller from Paul Soliz, property in Upper Yoder Township, $53,000.
Brenda L. Merriman from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $100,000.
Aaron William Thompson from 79 Fairfield Ave. LLC, property in Adams Township, $17,000.
Michael A. Olsavsky from Mildred R. Tanish, property in Cambria Township, $100,000.
Mary Lundberg from US Bank, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Munster Township, $131,900.
Gerald M. Knepp from Linda Adams, property in Susquehanna Township, $80,000.
Daron Surratt from Ronald Esposito, by Trust, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,000.
Phillip C. Miller from Mary Ann Kilpatrick, property in Richland Township, $120,000.
Christopher Yurkovich from Ronda E. Rizzo, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Dustin E. Strittmatter from Circle K. Properties LLC, property in Patton Borough, $25,000.
Matthew W. Baxter from Patricia A. Plummer, property in Portage Borough, $10,000.
Melissa Babalonis from Jianhua Fan, property in Richland Township, $137,000.
Joshua Stephen Byers from Helen Marie Kushner, property in East Taylor Township, $158,000.
Jennifer Geraets from Margaret M. Gawlas, property in Southmont Borough, $82,900.
Frank J. Stodolak from Richard J. Costlow, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $91,000.
Steven Wrye from Josephine Carol Svitchan, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $92,500.
Tyler Gulash from William Wainwright, property in Cambria County, $67,500.
Timothy Wedding from Nicholas M. Ramirez, property in Lorain Borough, $78,000.
KJ Fetz Properties Inc. from Cary J. Cuppett, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Henry Clarke from Gerald M. Basko, property in Richland Township, $115,000.
Michael A. Fiffick from Carlos Flores, property in Adams Township, $30,000.
Cheryl Hanlon Lewis from UMB Bank, NA by attorney-in-fact, Washington Township, $101,000.
Laura B. Sutton from Heather L. Huss, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $18,000.
Raxanne Caleca from Floyd C. Alvares, property in Johnstown City, $47,500.
Evan Melikant from Albert A. Schubert Jr. Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $28,350.
Jennifer Shearer from Courtney M. Custer, property in Westmont Borough, $126,830.25.
Linda Ann Russell from Anthony J. Depetro, property in Susquehanna Township, $50,000.
Legacy Builders & Development LLC from Nicholas Krowchena, property in Johnstown City, $13,500.
Ashley Farabaugh from Charles G. & Cindy M. Hollen Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Barr Township, $335,000.
Joseph Grimaldi III from Mildred Boxler, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.
Karthik Kondapally from Matthew Q. Shelton, property in Westmont Borough, $180,000.
Malissa Lamar from Shana N. Martin, property in Richland Township, $157,000.
Mark M. Hayes from Brian J. Bodek, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $183,750.
Dawn M. Maurer from Lois Marie Fallet, property in Cassandra Borough, $75,000.
Marand Juan Blanco from Paula Gagnier, property in Ferndale Borough, $32,000.
Susan J. Endler from Jeffrey Lantzy, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,000.
David G. Hornick from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Daniel M. Meyers from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Christopher S. Schreyer from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Scott D. Instone from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Joseph A. Stroz from Richard W. Weakland, property in Richland Township, $10,000.
Starmount Investment Group LLC from John V. Vitalie, property in Lower Yoder Township, $25,000.
Dominic Gabriel from Mary Grace Pavlick, property in Ferndale Borough, $91,500.
Orlene Cummings from Genene Price, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $25,000.
Samuel L. Adams from Carol Frick, property in East Taylor Township, $185,000.
John E. Drury from Raymond Q. Morrison, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $45,000.
Patrick J. McNulty from Heather Y. Porter, property in Cresson Borough, $94,000.
Frederic Connor from Terry J. Kunkle, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $41,000.
Ryan Nadolsky from Robin L. Dombrosky, property in Lilly Borough, $47,700.
Daniel P. Hnatkovich from Wendy A. Lute, property in White Township, $15,000.
Mustimbo Roberts from Mark C. Kush, property in Upper Yoder Township, $149,000.
Aaron Telck from Paul D. Cook, property in Blacklick Township, $100,000.
Alex J. Swope from Richard H. Cunningham, property in East Carroll Township, $75,000.
Somerset County
Daniel M. Wengerd from Shaw Big Vein Coal Co., property in Elk Lick Township, $20,025.60.
JS Land Co. LLC from Gym Development Enterprises, property in Somerset Township, $330,000.
Joseph Fischer from Pepper A. Ridilla, property in Conemaugh Township, $65,000.
Gregory Beckner from Jean Edith Pebley Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $82,500.
Jennifer R. Johnson from Terry J. Benedict Estate, property in Somerset Township, $45,000.
Gregory Michaels from John J. Westermann, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $160,000.
Daniel Miller from William E. Phillips, property in Somerset Borough, $189,000.
George Bivens from Kathleen R. Rice, property in Conemaugh Township, $175,500.
178 Lewis Drive LLC from Cottage Real Estate LLC, property in Somerset Township, $1,725,000.
Gina M. Gross from Alan R. Lehman Estate, property in Paint Borough, $189,000.
Harry K. Yoder Jr. from Jude A. McNeal, property in Paint Township, $25,000.
Thomas Bucko from Rose Marie Canter Family Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $231,000.
Elijah Wiegmann from Amanda L. Welsh, property in Jefferson Township, $236,000.
Michael D. Salsgiver from David J. Horvath, property in Allegheny Township, $21,500.
Richard B. Lehman Jr. from Nikita S. Snyder, property in Somerset Township, $95,000.
Roger V. Price Sr. from Mitchell G. Price, property in Shade Township, $92,000.
Patrick Peter Dickinson from Debra M. Acerenza, property in Middlecreek Township, $499,900.
Metzgar Enterprise LLC from Julianne M. Cramer, property in Rockwood Borough, $160,000.
Kelley Jay Rohrbaugh from Cody A. Leslie, property in Somerset Borough, $185,000.
Martin J. Trettel from Brust Family Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $316,000.
Keith E. Schorr from Aaron T. Mordecki, property in Middlecreek Township, $20,000.
Thomas M. Farine from Robert F. Mitall, property in Jefferson Township, $215,000.
Todd M. Walker from Terry E. Suder, property in Brothersvalley Township, $200,000.
Jason Burkett from William E. Rowley, property in Wellersburg Borough, $35,000.
Frances J. Shaffer from Arthur E. Baer, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
Jay L. Breneman from Ronald R. Moats, property in Jefferson Township, $284,900.
Cody A. Leslie from Laryan O. Sims, property in Somerset Township, $285,000.
Allenvale Acres LLC from Laurel Vista Inc., property in Jefferson Township, $318,312.25.
Harbaugh Real Estate LLC from Davis Animal Health LLC, property in Somerset Township, $850,000.
210 WBE LLC from Robert F. Paige, property in Jefferson Township, $108,560.
Edward D. Poon from Carol Gil Montero, property in Middlecreek Township, $439,900.
Kayla M. Foust from Amanda L. Marx, property in Windber Borough, $94,900.
Cody J. Stahl from Sharon A. Gerney, property in Jennerstown Borough, $240,000.
Brandan M. Coelho from Edward N. Saylor, property in Somerset Township, $29,000.
Adam R. Lytle from Sharon Barnett, property in Milford Township, $140,000.
Brian Ohnmeiss from Ryan M. Johnson, property in Somerset Township, $375,000.
Tyler William McKenzie from Cody James Stahl, property in Jenner Township, $175,000.
Heidi L. Saunders from Terry B. Paxton Sr., property in Boswell Borough, $46,000.
Denver J. Walker from Adam R. Lytle, property in Rockwood Borough, $90,000.
Michael John Miller from Debra Dunmeyer, property in Summit Township, $136,000.
Spencer Owens from Erin M. King, property in North Centerville Borough, $48,500.
Michelle Kletzli from Dana Mosholder, property in Jefferson Township, $449,900.
Thomas J. Hadley from Sally Stufft Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $173,000.
Daniel T. Avey from Debra S. Dunmeyer, property in Summit Township, $150,000.
Janet Barclay from Geraldine Esther Mandolene, property in Somerset Township, $46,000.
Patrick Shane Smith from Warren H. Faner, property in Meyersdale Borough, $32,500.
Amy Wilt from Leonard B. Compton Estate, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $90,000.
Philip J. Petrunak from Shade Enterprises Inc., property in Windber Borough, $60,000.
Harold D. Tinkey from Paul F. Johnson, property in Summit Township, $145,000.
Jeremiah Marone from Mark D. Csarak/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $67,840.
