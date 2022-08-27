The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Robert E. Stultz Jr. from Thomas D. Slagle, property in Lower Yoder Township, $72,000.
Christopher G. Mihalaki from Andrew J. Antolik, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ferndale Borough, $80,974.
Jason M. Hicks from Christian J. Vrabel, property in Cambria Township, $400,000.
Melvin Grant Blough from David C. McCabe, property in Westmont Borough, $165,000.
Kevin Fleck from Diane L. Montgomery, property in Cresson Borough, $175,000.
Joshua K. Schall from Anthony R. Sangregorio, property in East Carroll Township, $360,000.
Rebecca R. Nihart from Jason M. Hicks, property in Cambria Township, $330,000.
Richard L. Crowley from Joy L. Love, property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.
Philip J. Brown from Cynthia J. Kimmal, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,000.
Michael Francis Roper from David A. Geist and Rita M. Davis-Geist, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from James E. Swope, by sheriff, property in Summerhill Township, $15,000.
Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021 PM 1 from Wade R. Roles Estate, by sheriff, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $15,000.
954 Bedford Street LLC from Shawn Hooker, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $87,000.
PA Housing Finance Agency from Robert J. Young Estate, by sheriff, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Kain V. Hanson from Joseph D. Beaner, property in Summerhill Township, $15,000.
Valerie Bender from Kyle Lorditch, property in Clearfield Township, $65,000.
Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, by trustee, from John J. Holbay, by sheriff, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
William Barkley from Kitty J. Barkley, property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Noah J. Trudeau from Tricia Giannone McFadden, property in Ebensburg Borough, $330,000.
Barmin Properties LLC from Robert J. Weimann, property in Richland Township, $68,000.
Rahman Reece Olley from Mark E. Mostoller, property in Westmont Borough, $240,000.
Timothy Paul Krouse from Ralph E. Marker, property in Lower Yoder Township, $90,000.
Kathryn Weikel from Glenn Frankurn Living Trust, by trustee, property in Summerhill Township, $62,000.
Tricia Giannone McFadden from Robert Stultz, property in Cambria Township, $675,000.
Travis Thompson from Mollie A. Edwards Family Trust, by trustee, property in Southmont Borough, $125,000.
Kimberly A. Schofield Jedrzejek from Marvin L. Schofield, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,000.
Joshua A. Selfridge from Norman M. Rummel, property in Carrolltown Borough, $187,000.
Marion Banta from Mark A. Pizzillo, property in Southmont Borough, $81,500.
Christopher Jon Sekeras from Wendy S. Chapman, property in White Township, $135,000.
Kyle M. Lorditch from Kurtis Deyulis, property in Cambria Township, $287,000.
Gary Horvath from Michael Kewsi Amponsah, property in Richland Township, $359,500.
Matthew R. Sroka from David P. Rosenbaum, property in Upper Yoder Township, $580,000.
Deborah A. Marol from James K. Sell, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Michael Kania from William R. & Doris M. Horner Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in East Taylor Township, $279,900.
Maureen E. Stavas from Esther J. Sutt, property in Lower Yoder Township, $15,500.
Danielle K. Mullen from James Brothers, property in Jackson Township, $145,000.
RKFT LLC from Mollie A. Edwards Family Trust, by trustee, property in Southmont Borough, $150,000.
Kenneth B. Pietarinen from Twila F. Phillips, property in Susquehanna Township, $55,000.
Nannette Stark from Margaret N. Lecce, property in White Township, $36,350.
Morris Kline from Betty P. Campagna, property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.
Derek R. Warner from Paula M. Thomas, property in Hastings Borough, $324,900.
AM Neilsen Properties I LLC from Joanne Bender, property in Richland Township, $279,050.76.
Wanda Wance from Paul M. Bickford, property in Reade Township, $45,000.
George R. Greiner from Rita M. Hilyer, property in Clearfield Township, $65,000.
Avery M. Lemaster from John J. Bennett, property in White Township, $87,000.
Martindale Christian & Missionary Alliance Church from Rose M. Kinback, property in Portage Township, $30,000.
David Beyer from Joseph P. Ciancarelli Jr., by sheriff, property in Lower Yoder Township, $22,000.
Mark Mikesic from Isaac H. Helms, by sheriff, property in Richland Township, $45,000.
Adalerto A. Ortiz Rivera from William T. Hindman III, property in Johnstown City, $32,000.
Lori Ingels from Donald L. Lehman, property in Richland Township, $152,000.
Joel E. Messom from Pradeep K. Kulkarni, property in Westmont Borough, $379,000.
Austin Molinich from Kaylee M. Klett, property in Croyle Township, $15,000.
George Dekornfeld from Ralph Tabib, property in Upper Yoder Township, $720,000.
Gary R. Miller from Carlos T. Flores, property in Adams Township, $135,000.
Bradley A. Smith Jr. from David A. Rezac, property in Westmont Borough, $151,000.
Walter Custer from Daniel L. Wentz, property in Stonycreek Township, $140,000.
Tammy L. Topar from Glenna M. Yahnert, property in Hastings Borough, $90,000.
Scott A. Della Valle from Devonn Paul Arotin, property in Elder Township, $350,000.
Shane R. Krestar from Michael J. Benzie, property in Gallitzin Borough, $10,000.
Gloria Diane Hanlon from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Adams Township, $41,500.
Somerset County
Gregory E. Barr from Paul L. Fox, property in Conemaugh Township, $260,000.
Brian Edward Witherite from Gabany Family Trust, property in Meyersdale Borough, $135,000.
Ethan Whitener from Lisa K.W. Crossland, property in Jenner Township, $19,000.
Cody Younkin from John R. Collins, property in Lincoln Township, $30,000.
Brittany E. Spangler from Harry D. Strayer, property in Indian Lake Borough, $11,999.20.
Michele A. Harris from Allen J. Pruchnic, property in Windber Borough, $150,000.
Shadoe Smith from Heidi Jo Ryan, property in Ogle Township, $195,000.
Spring Blitz27 LLC from Steven J. Cameron, property in Middlecreek Township, $220,000.
Michael C. Hardy from Nicholas E. Taraborrelli, property in Middlecreek Township, $237,500.
Donald W. Kimmel from Jonathan L. Kimmel, property in Lincoln Township, $14,858.60.
Thomas Edward Kimmel from Jonathan L. Kimmel, property in Lincoln Township, $14,585.60.
Timothy J. Bridge from Jonathan L. Kimmel, property in Lincoln Township, $48,438.50.
Timothy J. Bridge from Jonathan L. Kimmel, property in Lincoln Township, $58,000.
James P. Ferry from Jonathan L. Kimmel, property in Lincoln Township, $14,585.60.
Terry Bingham Forlines from Gordon Silvis, property in Allegheny Township, $299,900.
Benjamin J. Riegsecker from Sandra M. Louden, property in Elk Lick Township, $40,000.
Janet Hudler from Barry S. Barefoot, property in Ogle Township, $13,652.80.
Massimo Nicholas Germinaro from Gabriella Germinaro, property in Middlecreek Township, $244,096.80.
C.A. Yurasek from Sandra K. Chapman, property in Stonycreek Township, $248,000.
Felgar Road Complex LLC from John C. Bishop, property in Somerset Township, $125,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.