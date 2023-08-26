The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael S. Bowden from Bradley Armstrong, property in East Taylor Township, $126,500.
Clement A. Farabaugh from Eleanor Farabaugh, property in Patton Borough, $100,000.
Josette Pulley from Knockout Construction LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $174,124.
Sheila Paronish Trimble from Bethany Maderia, property in Cambria Township, $35,000.
Stephen T. Rouser from Justin Timulak, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Zachary Shearman from Trina J. Collins, property in Richland Township, $170,500.
Marvin Smile from D. Mar Associates LLC, property in Johnstown City, $14,000.
Mary Beth Allison from Barbara C. Rohrabaugh, property in Westmont Borough, $150,000.
Milton Bonilla Jr. from Zachary Shearman, property in Richland Township, $136,000.
Philip Blough from Ronald Tessari, property in Stonycreek Township, $169,500.
Mark Richards from James R. Beas, property in Richland Township, $205,000.
Charles Wertheimer III from Mark K. Richards, property in Geistown Borough, $135,000.
Dylan Silko from Raymond F. Partsch, property in Adams Township, $26,500.
Lost Mountain Properties LLC from Richard E. Rickard, property in Reade Township, $405,000.
Lost Mountain Properties LLC from Richard E. Rickard, property in Reade Township, $25,000.
Elmer Kidd from Janis K. Baker, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Joyce C. Armstrong from Charles L. Schatz, property in Brownstown Borough, $42,745.
David J. Prokop from PNC Reo Acquisitions LLC, property in Ebensburg Borough, $55,000.
Scott J. Crynock from Angels Coal Trust, by trustee, property in Portage Township, $32,650.
Bradley Miller from James A. Rachael, property in Adams Township, $59,900.
Mark A. Batzer from Jelden James Velez Arcilla, property in Richland Township, $575,000.
Glenn Beck from Kenneth W. Logan, property in Gallitzin Township, $20,000.
Diana Yamile Fana Tejada from Joshua M. Bloom, property in Lorain Borough, $10,000.
Nicholas L. Bobbitt Jr. from Jeremiah Johnson, property in Southmont Borough, $131,000.
Kenneth A. Hoover from Ronald P. Hoover, property in Munster Township, $28,264.
Susan M. Divine from Lisa A. Fancella, property in Southmont Borough, $60,000.
Karen I. Gaydis from Dixie A. Wilson, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $121,000.
Sherri Y. Tate from James E. Strick, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $11,500.
Marissa Gorzelsky from Gaye L. Walters, property in Croyle Township, $147,500.
Paul E. Holton from Rose Juba, property in Cambria Township, $89,000.
Roderick M. Fisher from U.S. Bank Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Croyle Township, $12,000.
VEA Realty LLC from New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., property in Cambria Township, $340,000.
David Cotterman from John P. Bonsell, property in White Township, $30,000.
Somerset County
Barbara E. Pletcher from Larry D. Augustine Estate, property in Summit Township, $58,000.
Joseph Garrubba from Gregory Castelli Estate, property in Addison Township, $101,767.80.
First Somerset United Methodist from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist, property in Jefferson Township, $36,463.
Larry Breitenstein from Richard J. and Ronald M. Filaggi, property in Jefferson Township, $167,500.
Fogelsonger Properties LLC from George E. Ralph Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $649,000.
Levi Duppstadt from Ronald J. Formosa Sr., Tax Claim Bureau, property in Stonycreek Township, $19,481.48.
Amy J. Jones from Grace J. Meyers Estate, property in Milford Township, $100,000.
Rebecca Aufman from Cody Stenger, property in Paint Borough, $54,000.
Jeremy Mariana from Robert P. Coburn, property in Ursina Borough, $47,500.
Casie Johnson from Tyler A. Moon, property in Somerset Township, $135,000.
Jeremy Mariana from Robert P. Coburn, property in Ursina Borough, $47,500.
Jesse J. Wolk from Robert E. Werner, property in Meyersdale Borough, $92,000.
Julie C. Riggs from James Guy Living Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $249,000.
Donna A. Morgan from Brian R. Osborne, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,000.
Norman Franklin Spahn Jr. from Robert Frankosky Jr., property in Shade Township, $155,000.
Lawrence D. Watson II from Stewart F. Sander Jr., property in Addison Township, $290,000.
Darrin D. Yoder from Grace Arlene Yoder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $87,000.
David Byer from Richard and Keith Mostoller, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, 165,000.
Cavin R. Fogie from Scott A. Rohrbaugh, property in Somerset Township, $230,000.
Keith Allen Hay from Hans Heuer, Tax Claim Bureau, property in Meyersdale Borough, $76,503.60.
Otterbein Stoystown United Methodist from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Shade Township, $13,801.
Jennerstown United Methodist from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Jennerstown Borough, $91,073.
Emily Rizzi from Carole A. Bailey, property in Middlecreek Township, $560,000.
Mark D. Greig from Sean C. Isgan, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
Riley Kalina from Chad C. Mullen, property in Lincoln Township, $20,000.
