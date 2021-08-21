The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Timothy Vranich from Jason A. Kubat, property in Southmont Borough, $120,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association from Michael J. Schmitz, by sheriff, property in Clearfield Township, $41,000.
Kelsey B. Wareham from Michael Joseph Arcurio, property in Westmont Borough, $116,000.
Ralph E. Croushore III from David F. Tollis Jr. & Audrey R. Tollis Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,900.
Christopher Wing Woodard from Ryan D. Akers, property in Southmont Borough, $67,000.
Robert D. Mento from Sheldon K. Piepenburg, property in Allegheny Township, $529,000.
Ross J. Fleming from Paul R. Fleming, property in Susquehanna Township, $18,000.
Gary D. Orner from Kenneth A. Kissell Sr., property in Portage Borough, $45,000.
Brenda S. Zettle from Leonard Yarina, property in Stonycreek Township, $60,000.
Family Lease LLC from Eleanor A. Vantroba, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $36,000.
James R. Bey from David R. Clark, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $33,000.
Derrick Walker from Rylan E. Studinary, property in Lorain Borough, $72,5000.
Treston L. Cinko from Rodney S. Deangelo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $49,900.
Kenneth R. Jones Jr. from Dennis D. Frketich Sr., property in Chest Township, $26,500.
Jerome Elko from Betty Jane Grove, property in East Taylor Township, $116,001.
Rickie D. May from Robert L. Oshaben, property in Adams Township, $25,000.
Corey Vanburen from Vincent P. Appley, property in East Taylor Township, $35,000.
Jon Meese from Beulah United Methodist Church, property in Dale Borough, $15,000.
Keith Allison from Adelaide S. Norwood, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Robert J. Harrington from William Shipman, property in Stonycreek Township, $82,000.
William L. Ingram from Leah K. Smith Spangler, property in Westmont Borough, $215,000.
Anthony Depetro from John A. Wojcik, by attorney-in-fact, property in Barr Township, $140,000.
Lysa S. White from Linda J. Learn, property in Susquehanna Township, $48,000.
Melissa C. Nealen from John G. Cislo, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $37,000.
Greg J. Costlow from Joseph W. Dinyar, property in Stonycreek Township, $70,000.
Ambra Thomas from Jonathan R. Leckey, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Dion Edward Peoples Jr. from Amy B. Sharp, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $60,000.
Shannon L. Campagna from Michelle Hamula, property in East Taylor Township, $33,516.
Barnes & Tucker Trust from Kenneth Morchesky, property in West Carroll Township, $19,008.
Shannon M. Stevens from Gail D. Novak, property in Cambria Township, $90,000.
Jessica Alascio from Andrew Makosy, property in Cambria Township, $50,000.
Richard S. Bono from Matthew F. Campagna, property in Cresson Borough, $45,000.
Zackery Johnson from Danielle M. Walsh, property in Upper Yoder Township, $170,000.
Oshun Chance from Tyler Osterhout, property in Westmont Borough, $74,500.
Eric W. Dostal Jr. from Raymond Wondbers, property in Summerhill Township, $69,000.
Andrew J. Little from Genevra A. Biter, property in Alleghey Township, $110,000.
Randy S. Wright from Susan Birkett, property in Summerhill Township, $20,000.
Riverside Valley Properties LLC from Patrick J. Bobak, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $17,500.
John W. Saksa from Robert G. Lawther Family Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $57,660.
Michael J. Yahner from Dwight V. Henry, property in Ebensburg Borough, $160,000.
Scott T. Reed from Raymond R. Lenz, property in Cresson Township, $80,000.
Scott T. Reed from Dolores G. Glass, property in Cresson Borough, $55,000.
Scott T. Reed from Richard S. Bono, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.
Scott T. Reed from Steve Diehl, property in Washington Township, $10,000.
Mark Kirsch from Jennifer Westrick, property in Barr Township, $140,000.
Jonathan Salazar from Fannie Mae, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $14,250.
Elizabeth F. Drummer from Theodore J. Nesbella, property in Portage Township, $89,570.
Deborah Jean Pridgen from W. Reed Drummond, property in Ferndale Borough, $50,000.
Dale Oxygen & Acetylene Service Inc. from John L. Baird III, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $35,000.
Royalo Investments from Lamar Rozier, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $34,000.
L&R Trust from Red B. Rental LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $42,000.
Joseph E. Roach from Timothy J. Havener, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.
Vicki Olenick from Charles G. Wissinger, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,000.
TZ Properties LLC from Thomas Smith III, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $38,000.
Joyce M. Chverchko from Joseph Carpentieri, property in Cambria Township, $85,000.
Mark R. Krug from Helen A. McNulty, property in Clearfield Township, $430,000.
Jordan Stombaugh from John A. Buck, by persons representative, property in Cresson Borough, $78,600.
Paul S. Simmons from Saundra A. Drobnich, property in Stonycreek Township, $63,500.
Martha Skiersch from Mindy C. Miller, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $81,000.
Keith Rentals LLC from Karen Weakland, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.
Paul John Heron from Rosann Mucha, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $48,000.
Stephan Ohl from Helen A. McNulty, property in Clearfield Township, $125,000.
Tanaya Hinton from Richard J. Slezak, by persons representative, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $29,860.
Joshua D. Maddy from James A. Vann, property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Carolyn M. Kaharick from Jean D. Pellon, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $145,000.
Craig Pavlosky from Charles Plishka, by attorney-in-fact, property in Croyle Township, $299,900.
Nicholas S. Smith from Ashley Means, property in Barr Township, $101,000.
Allen W. Delusa from Michael V. Oswalt, property in Chest Township, $36,000.
Basma Ibrahim from U.S. Bank, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $87,000.
Danpaula LLC from JLH Development LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
Somerset County
Brandon Hosselrode from Arthur J. Snyder, property in Berlin Borough, $235,000.
Casey Berchick from Brian C. Cernic, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.
Robert L. Blubaugh from Christina L. Bench, property in Somerset Borough, $195,000.
Victoria L. Hiteshew from John A. Torquato, by POA, property in Windber Borough. $80,000.
Daniel W. Swank from Timothy L. Ash, property in Somerset Township, $189,900.
Brennan S. Devore from Mary L. Schrock, property in Black Township, $10,989.
Nicole E. Moyer from Rachael Shroyer, property in Conemaugh Township, $185,000.
Nathan D. Claycomb from Joseph J. Cominsky, property in Ogle Township, $120,000.
Maria R. Pessolano from Marshall Anthony Trigona Sr. Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $139,000.
Elizabeth R. Martel from Zachary M. Hoffman, property in Larimer Township, $100,000.
Boyd A. Glessner from Lori Perrin, property in Brothersvalley Township, $75,500.
Brian Ferg from Zubek Inc., property in Shade Township, $12,000.
Pasquale Capolupo from Catherine L. Search, property in Addison Township, $15,000.
Jason Sales from Betty Shaffer, property in Hooversville Borough, $90,000.
Revglory from Louis L. Lamarca, property in Indian Lake Borough, $27,379.20.
TKH Trust from PTG Enterprises Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $255,000.
John P. Krupper from Patrick J. Krupper, property in Jenner Township, $19,000.
Janet Lynn Saylor from Janet L. Lynam, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.
Donna M. McGrew Family Trust from Michael D. McGrew, property in Jefferson Township, $136,000.
Christina Hunter from David E. Mattis, property in Paint Township, $74,000.
Travis Levi Kause from Nova R. Oldham, property in Paint Township, $150,000.
Cole R. Beener from Eric Todd Berkey, property in Rockwood Borough, $50,000.
Charles William Smith from Fred G. Miller Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $22,149.
Michael L. Norris from Jason David Pastuch, property in Boswell Borough, $10,000.
Gary L. Daughton from Greg W. Michaels, property in Southampton Township, $10,000.
Titus Glen Beitzel from Christine A. Boone, property in Elk Lick Township, $252,000.
Thomas W. Kelly from Frank L. McCann, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $130,000.
Justin Blackwelder from Daniel Miller, by POA, property in Elk Lick Township, $165,000.
Rick Weyandt from Beverly W. Black, property in Northampton Township, $19,999.
Adrianna Spangler from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $127,000.
Wyatt P. Dermer from Judith A. Bird, property in Brothersvalley Township, $20,000.
Thomas R. Parkinson Jr. from Keith I. Kimmel, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,000.
Joseph C. Metzgar from Jane T. Stokes, property in Middlecreek Township, $32,500.
Amber M. Lowery from Catherine M. Brigham, property in Somerset Borough, $73,000.
CLB Property Holdings Inc. from Monica Cunningham, property in Jefferson Township, $193,300.
Timothy A. Flanagan from Stephen C. Belich, property in Middlecreek Township, $314,900.
Victor F. White from Thomas J. Immekus, property in Shade Township, $21,000.
Robin D. Smith from Eleanor M. Cannoni Estate, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.
Mark A. Curtis from William Jay Yoder, property in Paint Township, $130,000.
Timothy L. Mardis from Georgia L. Fogo, property in Windber Borough, $66,500.
Doug Custer from Susan Carole Sorber Estate, property in Shade Township, $60,000.
3S Rentals from Crystal A. Fetsko, property in Paint Township, $119,000.
Jenna M. Fleegle from Bessie M. Walls, property in Shade Township, $38,160.
James R. Hale from Carole E. Sachs, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.
Richard E. Burkett from Helen Fye Estate, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.
David Huey from Barry L. Phillips, property in Somerset Township, $12,500.
North Star Area School District from Boswell Borough, property in Boswell Borough, $10,000.
Kent A. Wray from Mamco Inc., property in Milford Township, $20,500.
Joanne M. Vernalli from Helen Soyka Estate, property in Windber Borough, $99,900.
Garrett P. Ocker from David J. Woy Estate, property in Larimer Township, $175,000.
Lauren E. Yeager from Shannon G. Yeager, property in Addison Township, $125,000.
Scott A. Rohrbaugh from Nora I. Sechler Estate, property in Milford Township, $650,000.
Windber Area Authority from Berwind Corp., property in Paint Township, $10,684.
Nathaniel R. Detwiler from Peter C. Jaconson, property in Somerset Township, $400,000.
Falu Enterprises from Old Pike Inn Inc., property in Addison Borough, $250,000.
Adam Campbell from Edward P. Costanzo, property in Paint Borough, $170,000.
Cora D. Barron from Donald R. Younkin Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $55,000.
Duane E. Blatney from Robert J. Blatney Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $58,196.80.
Lana A. Bosetti from John Joseph Bosetti Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $309,810.
John Eger from Jack D. Jones, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,900.
