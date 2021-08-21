The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Timothy Vranich from Jason A. Kubat, property in Southmont Borough, $120,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association from Michael J. Schmitz, by sheriff, property in Clearfield Township, $41,000.

Kelsey B. Wareham from Michael Joseph Arcurio, property in Westmont Borough, $116,000.

Ralph E. Croushore III from David F. Tollis Jr. & Audrey R. Tollis Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $89,900.

Christopher Wing Woodard from Ryan D. Akers, property in Southmont Borough, $67,000.

Robert D. Mento from Sheldon K. Piepenburg, property in Allegheny Township, $529,000.

Ross J. Fleming from Paul R. Fleming, property in Susquehanna Township, $18,000.

Gary D. Orner from Kenneth A. Kissell Sr., property in Portage Borough, $45,000.

Brenda S. Zettle from Leonard Yarina, property in Stonycreek Township, $60,000.

Family Lease LLC from Eleanor A. Vantroba, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $36,000.

James R. Bey from David R. Clark, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $33,000.

Derrick Walker from Rylan E. Studinary, property in Lorain Borough, $72,5000.

Treston L. Cinko from Rodney S. Deangelo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $49,900.

Kenneth R. Jones Jr. from Dennis D. Frketich Sr., property in Chest Township, $26,500.

Jerome Elko from Betty Jane Grove, property in East Taylor Township, $116,001.

Rickie D. May from Robert L. Oshaben, property in Adams Township, $25,000.

Corey Vanburen from Vincent P. Appley, property in East Taylor Township, $35,000.

Jon Meese from Beulah United Methodist Church, property in Dale Borough, $15,000.

Keith Allison from Adelaide S. Norwood, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $80,000.

Robert J. Harrington from William Shipman, property in Stonycreek Township, $82,000.

William L. Ingram from Leah K. Smith Spangler, property in Westmont Borough, $215,000.

Anthony Depetro from John A. Wojcik, by attorney-in-fact, property in Barr Township, $140,000.

Lysa S. White from Linda J. Learn, property in Susquehanna Township, $48,000.

Melissa C. Nealen from John G. Cislo, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $37,000.

Greg J. Costlow from Joseph W. Dinyar, property in Stonycreek Township, $70,000.

Ambra Thomas from Jonathan R. Leckey, property in Richland Township, $70,000.

Dion Edward Peoples Jr. from Amy B. Sharp, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $60,000.

Shannon L. Campagna from Michelle Hamula, property in East Taylor Township, $33,516.

Barnes & Tucker Trust from Kenneth Morchesky, property in West Carroll Township, $19,008.

Shannon M. Stevens from Gail D. Novak, property in Cambria Township, $90,000.

Jessica Alascio from Andrew Makosy, property in Cambria Township, $50,000.

Richard S. Bono from Matthew F. Campagna, property in Cresson Borough, $45,000.

Zackery Johnson from Danielle M. Walsh, property in Upper Yoder Township, $170,000.

Oshun Chance from Tyler Osterhout, property in Westmont Borough, $74,500.

Eric W. Dostal Jr. from Raymond Wondbers, property in Summerhill Township, $69,000.

Andrew J. Little from Genevra A. Biter, property in Alleghey Township, $110,000.

Randy S. Wright from Susan Birkett, property in Summerhill Township, $20,000.

Riverside Valley Properties LLC from Patrick J. Bobak, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $17,500.

John W. Saksa from Robert G. Lawther Family Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $57,660.

Michael J. Yahner from Dwight V. Henry, property in Ebensburg Borough, $160,000.

Scott T. Reed from Raymond R. Lenz, property in Cresson Township, $80,000.

Scott T. Reed from Dolores G. Glass, property in Cresson Borough, $55,000.

Scott T. Reed from Richard S. Bono, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.

Scott T. Reed from Steve Diehl, property in Washington Township, $10,000.

Mark Kirsch from Jennifer Westrick, property in Barr Township, $140,000.

Jonathan Salazar from Fannie Mae, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $14,250.

Elizabeth F. Drummer from Theodore J. Nesbella, property in Portage Township, $89,570.

Deborah Jean Pridgen from W. Reed Drummond, property in Ferndale Borough, $50,000.

Dale Oxygen & Acetylene Service Inc. from John L. Baird III, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $35,000.

Royalo Investments from Lamar Rozier, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $34,000.

L&R Trust from Red B. Rental LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $42,000.

Joseph E. Roach from Timothy J. Havener, property in Westmont Borough, $205,000.

Vicki Olenick from Charles G. Wissinger, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,000.

TZ Properties LLC from Thomas Smith III, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $38,000.

Joyce M. Chverchko from Joseph Carpentieri, property in Cambria Township, $85,000.

Mark R. Krug from Helen A. McNulty, property in Clearfield Township, $430,000.

Jordan Stombaugh from John A. Buck, by persons representative, property in Cresson Borough, $78,600.

Paul S. Simmons from Saundra A. Drobnich, property in Stonycreek Township, $63,500.

Martha Skiersch from Mindy C. Miller, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $81,000.

Keith Rentals LLC from Karen Weakland, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.

Paul John Heron from Rosann Mucha, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $48,000.

Stephan Ohl from Helen A. McNulty, property in Clearfield Township, $125,000.

Tanaya Hinton from Richard J. Slezak, by persons representative, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $29,860.

Joshua D. Maddy from James A. Vann, property in Richland Township, $80,000.

Carolyn M. Kaharick from Jean D. Pellon, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $145,000.

Craig Pavlosky from Charles Plishka, by attorney-in-fact, property in Croyle Township, $299,900.

Nicholas S. Smith from Ashley Means, property in Barr Township, $101,000.

Allen W. Delusa from Michael V. Oswalt, property in Chest Township, $36,000.

Basma Ibrahim from U.S. Bank, NA Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $87,000.

Danpaula LLC from JLH Development LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.

Somerset County

Brandon Hosselrode from Arthur J. Snyder, property in Berlin Borough, $235,000.

Casey Berchick from Brian C. Cernic, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.

Robert L. Blubaugh from Christina L. Bench, property in Somerset Borough, $195,000.

Victoria L. Hiteshew from John A. Torquato, by POA, property in Windber Borough. $80,000.

Daniel W. Swank from Timothy L. Ash, property in Somerset Township, $189,900.

Brennan S. Devore from Mary L. Schrock, property in Black Township, $10,989.

Nicole E. Moyer from Rachael Shroyer, property in Conemaugh Township, $185,000.

Nathan D. Claycomb from Joseph J. Cominsky, property in Ogle Township, $120,000.

Maria R. Pessolano from Marshall Anthony Trigona Sr. Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $139,000.

Elizabeth R. Martel from Zachary M. Hoffman, property in Larimer Township, $100,000.

Boyd A. Glessner from Lori Perrin, property in Brothersvalley Township, $75,500.

Brian Ferg from Zubek Inc., property in Shade Township, $12,000.

Pasquale Capolupo from Catherine L. Search, property in Addison Township, $15,000.

Jason Sales from Betty Shaffer, property in Hooversville Borough, $90,000.

Revglory from Louis L. Lamarca, property in Indian Lake Borough, $27,379.20.

TKH Trust from PTG Enterprises Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $255,000.

John P. Krupper from Patrick J. Krupper, property in Jenner Township, $19,000.

Janet Lynn Saylor from Janet L. Lynam, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.

Donna M. McGrew Family Trust from Michael D. McGrew, property in Jefferson Township, $136,000.

Christina Hunter from David E. Mattis, property in Paint Township, $74,000.

Travis Levi Kause from Nova R. Oldham, property in Paint Township, $150,000.

Cole R. Beener from Eric Todd Berkey, property in Rockwood Borough, $50,000.

Charles William Smith from Fred G. Miller Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $22,149.

Michael L. Norris from Jason David Pastuch, property in Boswell Borough, $10,000.

Gary L. Daughton from Greg W. Michaels, property in Southampton Township, $10,000.

Titus Glen Beitzel from Christine A. Boone, property in Elk Lick Township, $252,000.

Thomas W. Kelly from Frank L. McCann, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $130,000.

Justin Blackwelder from Daniel Miller, by POA, property in Elk Lick Township, $165,000.

Rick Weyandt from Beverly W. Black, property in Northampton Township, $19,999.

Adrianna Spangler from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $127,000.

Wyatt P. Dermer from Judith A. Bird, property in Brothersvalley Township, $20,000.

Thomas R. Parkinson Jr. from Keith I. Kimmel, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,000.

Joseph C. Metzgar from Jane T. Stokes, property in Middlecreek Township, $32,500.

Amber M. Lowery from Catherine M. Brigham, property in Somerset Borough, $73,000.

CLB Property Holdings Inc. from Monica Cunningham, property in Jefferson Township, $193,300.

Timothy A. Flanagan from Stephen C. Belich, property in Middlecreek Township, $314,900.

Victor F. White from Thomas J. Immekus, property in Shade Township, $21,000.

Robin D. Smith from Eleanor M. Cannoni Estate, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.

Mark A. Curtis from William Jay Yoder, property in Paint Township, $130,000.

Timothy L. Mardis from Georgia L. Fogo, property in Windber Borough, $66,500.

Doug Custer from Susan Carole Sorber Estate, property in Shade Township, $60,000.

3S Rentals from Crystal A. Fetsko, property in Paint Township, $119,000.

Jenna M. Fleegle from Bessie M. Walls, property in Shade Township, $38,160.

James R. Hale from Carole E. Sachs, property in Conemaugh Township, $130,000.

Richard E. Burkett from Helen Fye Estate, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.

David Huey from Barry L. Phillips, property in Somerset Township, $12,500.

North Star Area School District from Boswell Borough, property in Boswell Borough, $10,000.

Kent A. Wray from Mamco Inc., property in Milford Township, $20,500.

Joanne M. Vernalli from Helen Soyka Estate, property in Windber Borough, $99,900.

Garrett P. Ocker from David J. Woy Estate, property in Larimer Township, $175,000.

Lauren E. Yeager from Shannon G. Yeager, property in Addison Township, $125,000.

Scott A. Rohrbaugh from Nora I. Sechler Estate, property in Milford Township, $650,000.

Windber Area Authority from Berwind Corp., property in Paint Township, $10,684.

Nathaniel R. Detwiler from Peter C. Jaconson, property in Somerset Township, $400,000.

Falu Enterprises from Old Pike Inn Inc., property in Addison Borough, $250,000.

Adam Campbell from Edward P. Costanzo, property in Paint Borough, $170,000.

Cora D. Barron from Donald R. Younkin Estate, property in Garrett Borough, $55,000.

Duane E. Blatney from Robert J. Blatney Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $58,196.80.

Lana A. Bosetti from John Joseph Bosetti Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $309,810.

John Eger from Jack D. Jones, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,900.

