The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Christopher Adam Vaught from Donna M. Nolan, property in White Township, $48,500.
Gerald Paul Karlheim from Nicholas Miller, property in Barr Township, $140,000.
Matthew Kemock from Frank A. Poliziani, property in Cambria Township, $225,000.
Jacob J. Marker from Brady M. Harnish, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.
Jacob D. Guzic from Alice E. Hopkins, property in Cresson Township, $150,000.
Ronald D. Myers from Sandra Delozier, property in Sankertown Borough, $20,000.
Patrick J. Richart from Blough Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $56,700.
Paul E. Freeman Jr. from Olive Marie Drager, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.
Ariah Real Estate Investments & Holdings LLC from Timothy C. Leventry, property in Johnstown City, $30,400.
Candace S. Sosko from Reliance Savings Bank, property in White Township, $85,251.
Corbin R. Corrente from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $70,000.
Eric Falkenstein from Jason Bradley Lee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $47,500.
Kristina Lyn Schurg from Brian Horner, property in Ebensburg Borough, $110,000.
Louis K. Izzo from Ronald Frank, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $235,000.
Douglas Paul Stauski Jr. from Bruce A. Felix, property in Ebensburg Borough, $325,000.
Michael Mitchell from Amy M. Sinisi, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $65,000.
Christine Anne Sidari from Vance W. Stacy, property in Lower Yoder Township, $179,000.
Clint Sanderson from Todd A. Lindrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $135,000.
Douglas Keith Stump Jr. from Frank J. Mele Sr., property in Geistown Borough, $99,500.
Jay M. Goldstein II from Timothy J. Sheehan, property in Cambria Township, $246,000.
Rebecca Ann Miller from Edward B. Knepper, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Patrick Wagner from Doug F. Custer, property in Richland Township, $30,000.
Jonathan Michael Melotti from Timothy P. Fabbri, property in Gallitzin Borough, $85,100.
Jeremy Wilson from Margaret A. Margic, property in Cambria Township, $180,000.
Johnstown Bedford DPP LLC from TJ Associates, property in Stonycreek Township, $200,000.
Aroldo Velasquez Escalante from Anyuan Bao, property in Johnstown City, $38,000.
WDI Properties LLC from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Jackson Township, $200,000.
Jerome Jackson from George Boggs, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Christopher R. Bennett from Fetzer Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $75,000.
Chang Chen Lin from Russell L. Learn, property in Richland Township, $228,000.
Karcher Property Management LLC from Jill A. Delsignore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $62,000.
Joshua Richard Burkett from John C. Hollis, property in Lower Yoder Township, $87,500.
Victor Flores Jr. from Loureiro Properties LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.
An Yuan from Corey M. Davis, property in Johnstown City, $29,000.
Momentum Properties LLC from Albert A. Schubert Jr. Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $80,000.
Momentum Properties LLC from Rosemarie A. Schubert Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $40,000.
Momentum Properties LLC from Albert A. Schubert Jr. Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,000.
Craig A. Averi from Ramona R. Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $135,000.
Schumacher Assets LLC from Alvin G. Callihan, property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.
Alicia Gaunt from Nicole R. House, property in Wilmore Borough, $150,000.
Gary D. Livingston from John Homerski Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $40,000.
Cody A. Naugle from Fye Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.
Lisa M. Rager from Elmer J. Weis, property in Richland Township, $133,000.
Kevin McKenrick from Margaret H. McKenrick, property in Ebensburg Borough, $170,000.
Jerry Duane Boggs Jr. from Rena Sisti Debastiani, property in Ebensburg Borough, $195,000.
Kevin C. Mikolich from Scott J. Herdman, property in Richland Township, $262,000.
Russell Grasser from Alfred Kalina Jr., property in East Taylor Township, $178,000.
David L. Klamar from Carole Klamar, property in Susquehanna Township, $40,441.60.
Antoinette Grace Keel from David G. Sakmar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $76,000.
Tricia Giannone McFadden from Robert H. Stultz, property in Cambria Township, $25,000.
Timothy C. Buck from Gregory Allen Owens Jr., property in Chest Township, $69,900.
Ian P. Bucci from Christopher J. Ambrose, property in Adams Township, $286,000.
Johanna Kulback from Wendy S. Wherry, property in Geistown Borough, $135,000.
Ethan Forster from Candace L. Forster, property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.
Christopher James Ambrose from Dominic J. Cannizzaro, property in Adams Township, $440,000.
Megan N. Bernard from Marian T. Madison, property in Summerhill Borough, $122,400.
Barbuno LLC from Gary Boxler, property in Adams Township, $100,000.
Trevor Albright from Thomas Kertes, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $55,500.
Michael Tomlinson from Deborah Rabenstein, property in Ashville Borough, $30,000.
Sherry L. Johnson from William John Seither, property in Portage Township, $10,000.
Aaron J. Cicon from Daniel W. Church, property in Richland Township, $173,000.
Somerset County
Harrison F. Hetz IV from Leonard R. Lottig, property in Larimer Township, $125,000.
Harrison F. Hetz IV from Leonard R. Lottig, property in Larimer Township, $71,401.60.
Shane Richard Supanick from Tracy L. Peterson, by sheriff, property in Jenner Township, $67,123.20.
Luke Edward Shaffer from Maria Antoinette Krnosky, property in Black Township, $100,000.
Scarlett Windbear LLC from Hyrid Real Estate LLC, property in Windber Borough, $335,000.
Becky McKinley from Joshua E. Suppa, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.
John A. Yantz III from Mikelene Helen Richards, property in Shade Township, $46,500.
58 East Merrick Road Associates from Lone Star Equities Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $278,725.
Joann Gyles from Yvonne Mihalko, by POA, property in Paint Township, $20,909.95.
Charles W. Smith from Arron D. Dively, property in Somerset Township, $266,000.
David Glatfelter from I Fred Brubaker Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $89,000.
Scott Wright from Timothy F. Grimme Estate, property in Benson Borough, $109,900.
Aaron D. Dively from Jeffrey L. Mosholder, property in Stonycreek Township, $355,000.
Michael Hotchkiss from Marie E. Gnagey, property in Summit Township, $45,000.
Patricia Margaret Durst from Daniel S. Brant, property in Milford Township, $36,500.
Julio Ceasar Torres Estrada from Jack Anthony Illar, property in Somerset Township, $70,000.
Aaron Kohr from Michael D. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $155,000.
Kenneth R. Teeter III from Gary L. Blough Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.
Gregory B. Dunmeyer from Tammy J. Leister, property in Summit Township, $240,000.
Mark D. Mishler Sr. from Tyler J. Evans, property in Somerset Township, $11,000.
Gertie’s Camp LLC from Deloris Shumaker, property in Somerset Township, $45,043.20.
Kyle W. Drenner from Laura B. Naugle, property in Conemaugh Township, $50,500.
FC Investment Group LLC from James E. Broderick, property in Brothersvalley Township, $35,000.
CTS Development LLC from Richard Ross, property in Berlin Borough, $25,000.
Truist Bank from Dallas S. Pursley, by sheriff, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,937.60.
Robert Edward Bridges from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.
Bernard J. Seth III from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $210,000.
Thomas M. Chapple from Edison R. Miller III, property in Conemaugh Township, $140,000.
Jacob Daniel Frieri from Finley Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $62,500.
Brad S. Kalp from Thomas Kalp Trust, property in Allegheny Township, $60,000.
David Reed from Kerry A. Rowles, property in Indian Lake Borough, $600,000.
Melanie Spano from Federal National Mortgage, property in Central City Borough, $15,000.
Randall C. Roxby from Marilyn L. Ott, by POA, property in Paint Borough, $20,000.
Matthew McIntosh from Michelle Renae Garrity, property in Jenner Township, $90,000.
Richard Allen Latshaw from Marsha L. Svonavec Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $113,000.
Joshua D. Sroka from Jonathan Cyrus Adams, property in Conemaugh Township, $85,000.
Julie B. Blaney from Jason E. Bowers, property in Ursina Borough, $35,000.
Bradley J. Godin from John Henry Brant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $189,000.
Robin Montgomery from James McCall Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $225,000.
Raymond Bauer from Helen Kristine Pastuch Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $69,000.
Zachary S. Moore from John F. Kuhn, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
Wealth Financial Services LLC from Bernadette E. Selfridge Estate, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Henry K. West III from Cool Cats and Kittens 2 LLC, property in Windber Borough, $61,904.
Judith A. Wittig from Barbara J. Fencil, property in Indian Lake Borough, $150,000.
TJ Land Holdings LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Somerset Township, $105,000.
Terrence L. Judy from Virginia K. Duffey, property in Jefferson Township, $311,000.
Sean Charles Hawley from David Montgomery, property in Jefferson Township, $230,500.
Nathaniel Haefka from Nicholas J. Berkey, property in Quemahoning Township, $135,000.
Nicholas John Berkey from Daniel E. Miller, property in Meyersdale Borough, $399,900.
Adrian P. Piechowicz from Debra F. Shultz, property in Somerset Township, $60,000.
Larry N. May from Donald E. Smith Estate, property in Somerset Township, $60,000.
Robin G. Hamilton Revocable Trust from Matthew R. Sroka, property in Paint Township, $370,000.
Gary W. Fye from Walter C. Stopko Jr. Estate, property in Paint Township, $113,000.
Heidi Jo Ryan from Dorothy I. Miller, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $98,000.
Terry Moyer from Connie E. Grisell, property in Middlecreek Township, $358,000.
Jordan Penrod from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $125,000.
Wesley Fountain from Richard G. Weyand, property in Stoystown Borough, $250,000.
Joseph A. Gallo Jr. from Edward C. Baker II, property in Stonycreek Township, $385,000.
Reuben McCoy from Kathleen J. Randall, property in Jenner Township, $69,900.
Daniel R. Pyle from Jodi L. Mimna, property in Somerset Township, $250,000.
