The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Christopher Adam Vaught from Donna M. Nolan, property in White Township, $48,500.

Gerald Paul Karlheim from Nicholas Miller, property in Barr Township, $140,000.

Matthew Kemock from Frank A. Poliziani, property in Cambria Township, $225,000.

Jacob J. Marker from Brady M. Harnish, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.

Jacob D. Guzic from Alice E. Hopkins, property in Cresson Township, $150,000.

Ronald D. Myers from Sandra Delozier, property in Sankertown Borough, $20,000.

Patrick J. Richart from Blough Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $56,700.

Paul E. Freeman Jr. from Olive Marie Drager, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.

Ariah Real Estate Investments & Holdings LLC from Timothy C. Leventry, property in Johnstown City, $30,400.

Candace S. Sosko from Reliance Savings Bank, property in White Township, $85,251.

Corbin R. Corrente from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $70,000.

Eric Falkenstein from Jason Bradley Lee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $47,500.

Kristina Lyn Schurg from Brian Horner, property in Ebensburg Borough, $110,000.

Louis K. Izzo from Ronald Frank, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $235,000.

Douglas Paul Stauski Jr. from Bruce A. Felix, property in Ebensburg Borough, $325,000.

Michael Mitchell from Amy M. Sinisi, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $65,000.

Christine Anne Sidari from Vance W. Stacy, property in Lower Yoder Township, $179,000.

Clint Sanderson from Todd A. Lindrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $135,000.

Douglas Keith Stump Jr. from Frank J. Mele Sr., property in Geistown Borough, $99,500.

Jay M. Goldstein II from Timothy J. Sheehan, property in Cambria Township, $246,000.

Rebecca Ann Miller from Edward B. Knepper, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

Patrick Wagner from Doug F. Custer, property in Richland Township, $30,000.

Jonathan Michael Melotti from Timothy P. Fabbri, property in Gallitzin Borough, $85,100.

Jeremy Wilson from Margaret A. Margic, property in Cambria Township, $180,000.

Johnstown Bedford DPP LLC from TJ Associates, property in Stonycreek Township, $200,000.

Aroldo Velasquez Escalante from Anyuan Bao, property in Johnstown City, $38,000.

WDI Properties LLC from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Jackson Township, $200,000.

Jerome Jackson from George Boggs, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.

Christopher R. Bennett from Fetzer Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $75,000.

Chang Chen Lin from Russell L. Learn, property in Richland Township, $228,000.

Karcher Property Management LLC from Jill A. Delsignore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $62,000.

Joshua Richard Burkett from John C. Hollis, property in Lower Yoder Township, $87,500.

Victor Flores Jr. from Loureiro Properties LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.

An Yuan from Corey M. Davis, property in Johnstown City, $29,000.

Momentum Properties LLC from Albert A. Schubert Jr. Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $80,000.

Momentum Properties LLC from Rosemarie A. Schubert Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $40,000.

Momentum Properties LLC from Albert A. Schubert Jr. Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,000.

Craig A. Averi from Ramona R. Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $135,000.

Schumacher Assets LLC from Alvin G. Callihan, property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.

Alicia Gaunt from Nicole R. House, property in Wilmore Borough, $150,000.

Gary D. Livingston from John Homerski Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $40,000.

Cody A. Naugle from Fye Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.

Lisa M. Rager from Elmer J. Weis, property in Richland Township, $133,000.

Kevin McKenrick from Margaret H. McKenrick, property in Ebensburg Borough, $170,000.

Jerry Duane Boggs Jr. from Rena Sisti Debastiani, property in Ebensburg Borough, $195,000.

Kevin C. Mikolich from Scott J. Herdman, property in Richland Township, $262,000.

Russell Grasser from Alfred Kalina Jr., property in East Taylor Township, $178,000.

David L. Klamar from Carole Klamar, property in Susquehanna Township, $40,441.60.

Antoinette Grace Keel from David G. Sakmar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $76,000.

Tricia Giannone McFadden from Robert H. Stultz, property in Cambria Township, $25,000.

Timothy C. Buck from Gregory Allen Owens Jr., property in Chest Township, $69,900.

Ian P. Bucci from Christopher J. Ambrose, property in Adams Township, $286,000.

Johanna Kulback from Wendy S. Wherry, property in Geistown Borough, $135,000.

Ethan Forster from Candace L. Forster, property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.

Christopher James Ambrose from Dominic J. Cannizzaro, property in Adams Township, $440,000.

Megan N. Bernard from Marian T. Madison, property in Summerhill Borough, $122,400.

Barbuno LLC from Gary Boxler, property in Adams Township, $100,000.

Trevor Albright from Thomas Kertes, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $55,500.

Michael Tomlinson from Deborah Rabenstein, property in Ashville Borough, $30,000.

Sherry L. Johnson from William John Seither, property in Portage Township, $10,000.

Aaron J. Cicon from Daniel W. Church, property in Richland Township, $173,000.

Somerset County

Harrison F. Hetz IV from Leonard R. Lottig, property in Larimer Township, $125,000.

Harrison F. Hetz IV from Leonard R. Lottig, property in Larimer Township, $71,401.60.

Shane Richard Supanick from Tracy L. Peterson, by sheriff, property in Jenner Township, $67,123.20.

Luke Edward Shaffer from Maria Antoinette Krnosky, property in Black Township, $100,000.

Scarlett Windbear LLC from Hyrid Real Estate LLC, property in Windber Borough, $335,000.

Becky McKinley from Joshua E. Suppa, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.

John A. Yantz III from Mikelene Helen Richards, property in Shade Township, $46,500.

58 East Merrick Road Associates from Lone Star Equities Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $278,725.

Joann Gyles from Yvonne Mihalko, by POA, property in Paint Township, $20,909.95.

Charles W. Smith from Arron D. Dively, property in Somerset Township, $266,000.

David Glatfelter from I Fred Brubaker Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $89,000.

Scott Wright from Timothy F. Grimme Estate, property in Benson Borough, $109,900.

Aaron D. Dively from Jeffrey L. Mosholder, property in Stonycreek Township, $355,000.

Michael Hotchkiss from Marie E. Gnagey, property in Summit Township, $45,000.

Patricia Margaret Durst from Daniel S. Brant, property in Milford Township, $36,500.

Julio Ceasar Torres Estrada from Jack Anthony Illar, property in Somerset Township, $70,000.

Aaron Kohr from Michael D. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $155,000.

Kenneth R. Teeter III from Gary L. Blough Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.

Gregory B. Dunmeyer from Tammy J. Leister, property in Summit Township, $240,000.

Mark D. Mishler Sr. from Tyler J. Evans, property in Somerset Township, $11,000.

Gertie’s Camp LLC from Deloris Shumaker, property in Somerset Township, $45,043.20.

Kyle W. Drenner from Laura B. Naugle, property in Conemaugh Township, $50,500.

FC Investment Group LLC from James E. Broderick, property in Brothersvalley Township, $35,000.

CTS Development LLC from Richard Ross, property in Berlin Borough, $25,000.

Truist Bank from Dallas S. Pursley, by sheriff, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,937.60.

Robert Edward Bridges from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.

Bernard J. Seth III from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $210,000.

Thomas M. Chapple from Edison R. Miller III, property in Conemaugh Township, $140,000.

Jacob Daniel Frieri from Finley Living Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $62,500.

Brad S. Kalp from Thomas Kalp Trust, property in Allegheny Township, $60,000.

David Reed from Kerry A. Rowles, property in Indian Lake Borough, $600,000.

Melanie Spano from Federal National Mortgage, property in Central City Borough, $15,000.

Randall C. Roxby from Marilyn L. Ott, by POA, property in Paint Borough, $20,000.

Matthew McIntosh from Michelle Renae Garrity, property in Jenner Township, $90,000.

Richard Allen Latshaw from Marsha L. Svonavec Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $113,000.

Joshua D. Sroka from Jonathan Cyrus Adams, property in Conemaugh Township, $85,000.

Julie B. Blaney from Jason E. Bowers, property in Ursina Borough, $35,000.

Bradley J. Godin from John Henry Brant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $189,000.

Robin Montgomery from James McCall Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $225,000.

Raymond Bauer from Helen Kristine Pastuch Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $69,000.

Zachary S. Moore from John F. Kuhn, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.

Wealth Financial Services LLC from Bernadette E. Selfridge Estate, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.

Henry K. West III from Cool Cats and Kittens 2 LLC, property in Windber Borough, $61,904.

Judith A. Wittig from Barbara J. Fencil, property in Indian Lake Borough, $150,000.

TJ Land Holdings LLC from Berwind Corp., property in Somerset Township, $105,000.

Terrence L. Judy from Virginia K. Duffey, property in Jefferson Township, $311,000.

Sean Charles Hawley from David Montgomery, property in Jefferson Township, $230,500.

Nathaniel Haefka from Nicholas J. Berkey, property in Quemahoning Township, $135,000.

Nicholas John Berkey from Daniel E. Miller, property in Meyersdale Borough, $399,900.

Adrian P. Piechowicz from Debra F. Shultz, property in Somerset Township, $60,000.

Larry N. May from Donald E. Smith Estate, property in Somerset Township, $60,000.

Robin G. Hamilton Revocable Trust from Matthew R. Sroka, property in Paint Township, $370,000.

Gary W. Fye from Walter C. Stopko Jr. Estate, property in Paint Township, $113,000.

Heidi Jo Ryan from Dorothy I. Miller, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $98,000.

Terry Moyer from Connie E. Grisell, property in Middlecreek Township, $358,000.

Jordan Penrod from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $125,000.

Wesley Fountain from Richard G. Weyand, property in Stoystown Borough, $250,000.

Joseph A. Gallo Jr. from Edward C. Baker II, property in Stonycreek Township, $385,000.

Reuben McCoy from Kathleen J. Randall, property in Jenner Township, $69,900.

Daniel R. Pyle from Jodi L. Mimna, property in Somerset Township, $250,000.

