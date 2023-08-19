The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Eva D. Littlejohn from Nelle Y. Kigembe, property in Johnstown City, $60,000.
Robert Danica from Sharon M. Hornick Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $159,900.
Irar Trust from Patrick R. Schumacher, property in Johnstown City, $48,000.
Curtis D. Link from Clyde Link, property in Blacklick Township, $180,000.
Brian Osborne from Donna J. Zizan, property in Lower Yoder Township, $115,050.
Divido Plumbing & Heating LLC from Eugene C. George, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.
Maple Heights Re Group LLC from Ebensburg Associates LLC, property in Cambria Township, $19,348,764.
Bethel Salix United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference United Methodist Church, property in Adams Township, $98,511.
Andrew Yourich from Janet M. Howell, by attorney-in fact, property in Adams Township, $28,000.
Nikolai Y. Garcia from Rajendra Kemraj, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.
Gary C. Shirley from Sandra M. Jeschonek, property in Johnstown City, $63,900.
Keith A. Hipp from Debra Ann Gaydos, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Hannah Weatherford from Carol Fisher, property in Stonycreek Township, $106,000.
Jeffrey P. Graboski from Zachary Mullen, property in Cresson Borough, $155,000.
Robert Lint from Harry E. Lint, property in Brownstown Borough, $40,000.
Jennifer L. Hartman from Robert Matthews, property in Reade Township, $40,000.
Zachary Mullen from Betty D. Sloan, property in Cresson Borough, $137,500.
Steven F. McMullen from Daniel J. McDonald, property in Patton Borough, $200,000.
John Zappernick from Lori A. Kimmick, property in Johnstown City, $75,099.83.
Dalton R. Knipple from Donald Lorditch, property in Lower Yoder Township, $38,850.
Eric P. Russak from John M. George, property in Johnstown City, $30,000.
Richard C. Jenkins Sr. from Mary Stewart, property in West Carroll Township, $10,500.
Aaron Rodgers from Chad J. Rodgers, property in Adams Township, $30,000.
A&TR LLC from Mareena Woodbury Moore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $100,803.29.
Carolyn A. Dillon Revocable Trust from Deborah L. Szczur, property in Richland Township, $425,000.
Kelly R. Shaffer from Harvey M. Rager, property in East Taylor Township, $83,820.
Marc A. Kepple from Richard D. Freeman, by agent, property in Upper Yoder Township, $40,000.
Vincent Tarantino from Nicole Cameron, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,900.
Eva Piszczek from Zolbe Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $435,000.
Christopher Thompson from John J. Sladki, property in Johnstown City, $48,000.
CVC Posterity LLC from Resurrection Parish Charitable Trust, by trustee, property in West Taylor Township, $225,000.
Gregory F. Gawlas from Beth Ann Cassidy, property in Lorain Borough, $59,900.
Rita’s Bakery & Pizza LLC from Peter A. Melotti, property in Summerhill Borough, $325,000.
Francine Casey from Trejo Family Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $53,000.
Preston Saunders from Alvin E. Just, property in Stonycreek Township, $70,900.
Gabriel M. Coleman from Charlotte L. Williams, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Gavin R. Oswalt from Denise L. Layman, property in Richland Township, $220,000.
Melinda M. Corallo from Eugene J. Kain, property in Westmont Borough, $325,000.
Scott Rounsley from Robert C. Matthews, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $20,000.
Steven M. Andre from Vasu Bhushan, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.
Deborah L. Jeske from Glenn F. & Doris J. Rolla Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Croyle Township, $57,000.
First Legacy Holdings LLC from JGVJ Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $100,000.
David J. Wess from Barbara A. Wess, property in Croyle Township, $10,000.
Alan Berkebile from Daniel J. Strayer, property in Conemaugh Township, $79,825.
Grady A. Chase from Wendy K. Chase, property in Richland Township, $111,560.40.
Vincent J. Terrizzi Sr. from Barrie A. Brancato, property in West Carroll Township, $59,900.
Laura Argenbright from Donna J. Gambol, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
London A. Graham from Peter Slavich Jr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Franklin Borough, $46,500.
Philadelphia Investments LLC from PMC Reo Investments LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.
Gautier Steel Bar Mill LLC from Gautier Steel ITD, property in Johnstown City, $3,100,000.
Leonard J. Love Sr. from David A. Dietz, property in Franklin Borough, $38,000.
Evan C. Stineman III from Glendale Yearound Property Owners Association, property in White Township, $16,000.
Jacob Edwards from Raymond J. Ickes Sr., property in East Taylor Township, $96,000.
SDG Park LLC from Ildelfonso Rios Rivera, property in Dale Borough, $12,000.
Gaston Property Management LLC from Robert Parks, property in Portage Borough, $10,000.
Torey Steven Glenny from The Port A. John LLC, property in White Township, $321,500.
Daniel J. McGlynn III from David A. Balko, property in Elder Township, $11,000.
Robert J. Sloan from Lawrence E. Audley, property in Cresson Borough, $300,000.
David J. Dillon from Joseph W. Chunko, property in Barr Township, $45,000.
Robert R. Williams from Eugene C. Jenkins Jr., property in Reade Township, $15,000.
MDNA Consulting Corp. from Rucson LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $40,000.
MDNA Consulting Corp. from Rucson LLC, property in Johnstown City, $40,000.
Susan J. Roberts from Kenneth J. Roberts, property in Adams Township, $14,000.
Dylan Andrew Chontas from Ronald G. Allison Sr., property in Jackson Township, $45,000.
Sanantkumar Patel from Vijaykumar A. Patel, property in Westmont Borough, $90,000.
Somerset County
Darrel L. Holsopple from Thomas Hiravi and Edward F. Lynn Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $14,000.
Central City Borough from J. Edward Snowden Sr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Central City Borough, $12,039.60.
Antonio P. Lopes from Alpine Property Rentals LLC, property in Confluence Borough, $347,000.
James F. Flanagan from George Flanagan, property in Quemahoning Township, $26,449.20.
Brock J. Eutin from Richard E. Maurer Estate, property in Jenner Township, $150,000.
Cozy Woods LLC from Richard E. Antram Estate, property in Somerset Township, $144,500.
Central City United Methodist Church from Western PA United Methodist Church, property in Central City Borough, $19,302.
Ellen Marker from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Township, $45,500.
Blake W. Miller from Nancy L. Bittner, property in Berlin Borough, $155,000.
Jeremiah Bowser from Loretta J. Thomas Estate, property in Ursina Borough, $30,000.
Trinity Windber United Methodist Church from Western PA United Methodist Church, property in Paint Township, $69,492.
Cary Latuch from Vivian Corbaci, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.
Shanksville United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Shanksville Borough, $24,169.
Lawrence P. Endler from Christel L. Kosis, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.
Calvary Windber United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Windber Borough, $38,281.
Kyle W. Drenner from John S. Hostetler, property in Conemaugh Township, $103,000.
Michael Gindlesperger from Craig Krauss, property in Windber Borough, $72,759.
Douglas E. Sutherland from William J. Stevens, property in Middlecreek Township, $153,500.
James J. Svonavec from John A. Baker Jr., property in Milford Township, $165,000.
Mostoller United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,415.
Christopher Rihn from Constantinos Nikou, property in Jefferson Township, $103,500.
Rick and Sean Michael Chaney from Hubert D. Barkman, property in Stonycreek Township, $29,000.
Makayla Baath from Mary Jane Lacey Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.
Somerset Family Promise LLC from David Farner, property in Jefferson Township, $36,000.
The Smoking Shak LLC from Edward R. Pollock Jr., property in Somerset Township, $130,000.
Douglas D. Wagner from Ryan B. Beeghly, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
Rockwood Area Historical from Timothy R. Jones Estate, property in Rockwood Borough, $50,000.
Roy Heidorn from Donald J. Pletcher, Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $10,854.60.
Karruli LLC from Gatehouse Media Pennsylvania Holdings, property in Somerset Borough, $346,500.
Angela Testa from William Blefere and John W. Piconi, property in Middlecreek Township, $235,000.
John R. Shantz Revocable Trust from Thomas A. Wagner, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,000,000.
Kerry Beener from Steven A. Kobus, property in Milford Township, $125,000.
Victoria Vespa from Robert Shostek Jr., property in Paint Township, $69,000.
Keith James Thomas from Cory J. Rozwat, property in Shade Township, $107,000.
Corey Blystone from John W. Titus, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.
Jayson R. Fangboner from Larkotti Rei LLC, property in Hooversville Borough, $100,000.
Kayla D. Bier from Andrew Jenkins, property in Stoystown Borough, $110,000.
Andrew M. Jenkins from Charles E. Smyser, property in Jenner Township, $297,000.
Carl Lynn Durst from Ruth L. Engle, property in Meyersdale Borough, $69,000.
Joshua Haskins from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $172,520.
Calvary Somerset United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Somerset Borough, $69,016.
Timothy E. Custer from Jason E. Manculich, property in Indian Lake Borough, $42,500.
Greg Nearing from William Campbell, property in Ogle Township, $35,000.
Ryan Joseph Lishia from Richard L. Mason, property in Salisbury Borough, $122,000.
Adam Smartnick from Ronald W. Hanks, property in Middlecreek Township, $20,000.
