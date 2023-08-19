The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Eva D. Littlejohn from Nelle Y. Kigembe, property in Johnstown City, $60,000.

Robert Danica from Sharon M. Hornick Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $159,900.

Irar Trust from Patrick R. Schumacher, property in Johnstown City, $48,000.

Curtis D. Link from Clyde Link, property in Blacklick Township, $180,000.

Brian Osborne from Donna J. Zizan, property in Lower Yoder Township, $115,050.

Divido Plumbing & Heating LLC from Eugene C. George, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $40,000.

Maple Heights Re Group LLC from Ebensburg Associates LLC, property in Cambria Township, $19,348,764.

Bethel Salix United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference United Methodist Church, property in Adams Township, $98,511.

Andrew Yourich from Janet M. Howell, by attorney-in fact, property in Adams Township, $28,000.

Nikolai Y. Garcia from Rajendra Kemraj, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.

Gary C. Shirley from Sandra M. Jeschonek, property in Johnstown City, $63,900.

Keith A. Hipp from Debra Ann Gaydos, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.

Hannah Weatherford from Carol Fisher, property in Stonycreek Township, $106,000.

Jeffrey P. Graboski from Zachary Mullen, property in Cresson Borough, $155,000.

Robert Lint from Harry E. Lint, property in Brownstown Borough, $40,000.

Jennifer L. Hartman from Robert Matthews, property in Reade Township, $40,000.

Zachary Mullen from Betty D. Sloan, property in Cresson Borough, $137,500.

Steven F. McMullen from Daniel J. McDonald, property in Patton Borough, $200,000.

John Zappernick from Lori A. Kimmick, property in Johnstown City, $75,099.83.

Dalton R. Knipple from Donald Lorditch, property in Lower Yoder Township, $38,850.

Eric P. Russak from John M. George, property in Johnstown City, $30,000.

Richard C. Jenkins Sr. from Mary Stewart, property in West Carroll Township, $10,500.

Aaron Rodgers from Chad J. Rodgers, property in Adams Township, $30,000.

A&TR LLC from Mareena Woodbury Moore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $100,803.29.

Carolyn A. Dillon Revocable Trust from Deborah L. Szczur, property in Richland Township, $425,000.

Kelly R. Shaffer from Harvey M. Rager, property in East Taylor Township, $83,820.

Marc A. Kepple from Richard D. Freeman, by agent, property in Upper Yoder Township, $40,000.

Vincent Tarantino from Nicole Cameron, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,900.

Eva Piszczek from Zolbe Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $435,000.

Christopher Thompson from John J. Sladki, property in Johnstown City, $48,000.

CVC Posterity LLC from Resurrection Parish Charitable Trust, by trustee, property in West Taylor Township, $225,000.

Gregory F. Gawlas from Beth Ann Cassidy, property in Lorain Borough, $59,900.

Rita’s Bakery & Pizza LLC from Peter A. Melotti, property in Summerhill Borough, $325,000.

Francine Casey from Trejo Family Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $53,000.

Preston Saunders from Alvin E. Just, property in Stonycreek Township, $70,900.

Gabriel M. Coleman from Charlotte L. Williams, property in Johnstown City, $20,000.

Gavin R. Oswalt from Denise L. Layman, property in Richland Township, $220,000.

Melinda M. Corallo from Eugene J. Kain, property in Westmont Borough, $325,000.

Scott Rounsley from Robert C. Matthews, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $20,000.

Steven M. Andre from Vasu Bhushan, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.

Deborah L. Jeske from Glenn F. & Doris J. Rolla Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Croyle Township, $57,000.

First Legacy Holdings LLC from JGVJ Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $100,000.

David J. Wess from Barbara A. Wess, property in Croyle Township, $10,000.

Alan Berkebile from Daniel J. Strayer, property in Conemaugh Township, $79,825.

Grady A. Chase from Wendy K. Chase, property in Richland Township, $111,560.40.

Vincent J. Terrizzi Sr. from Barrie A. Brancato, property in West Carroll Township, $59,900.

Laura Argenbright from Donna J. Gambol, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.

London A. Graham from Peter Slavich Jr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Franklin Borough, $46,500.

Philadelphia Investments LLC from PMC Reo Investments LLC, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.

Gautier Steel Bar Mill LLC from Gautier Steel ITD, property in Johnstown City, $3,100,000.

Leonard J. Love Sr. from David A. Dietz, property in Franklin Borough, $38,000.

Evan C. Stineman III from Glendale Yearound Property Owners Association, property in White Township, $16,000.

Jacob Edwards from Raymond J. Ickes Sr., property in East Taylor Township, $96,000.

SDG Park LLC from Ildelfonso Rios Rivera, property in Dale Borough, $12,000.

Gaston Property Management LLC from Robert Parks, property in Portage Borough, $10,000.

Torey Steven Glenny from The Port A. John LLC, property in White Township, $321,500.

Daniel J. McGlynn III from David A. Balko, property in Elder Township, $11,000.

Robert J. Sloan from Lawrence E. Audley, property in Cresson Borough, $300,000.

David J. Dillon from Joseph W. Chunko, property in Barr Township, $45,000.

Robert R. Williams from Eugene C. Jenkins Jr., property in Reade Township, $15,000.

MDNA Consulting Corp. from Rucson LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $40,000.

MDNA Consulting Corp. from Rucson LLC, property in Johnstown City, $40,000.

Susan J. Roberts from Kenneth J. Roberts, property in Adams Township, $14,000.

Dylan Andrew Chontas from Ronald G. Allison Sr., property in Jackson Township, $45,000.

Sanantkumar Patel from Vijaykumar A. Patel, property in Westmont Borough, $90,000.

Somerset County

Darrel L. Holsopple from Thomas Hiravi and Edward F. Lynn Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $14,000.

Central City Borough from J. Edward Snowden Sr./Tax Claim Bureau, property in Central City Borough, $12,039.60.

Antonio P. Lopes from Alpine Property Rentals LLC, property in Confluence Borough, $347,000.

James F. Flanagan from George Flanagan, property in Quemahoning Township, $26,449.20.

Brock J. Eutin from Richard E. Maurer Estate, property in Jenner Township, $150,000.

Cozy Woods LLC from Richard E. Antram Estate, property in Somerset Township, $144,500.

Central City United Methodist Church from Western PA United Methodist Church, property in Central City Borough, $19,302.

Ellen Marker from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Township, $45,500.

Blake W. Miller from Nancy L. Bittner, property in Berlin Borough, $155,000.

Jeremiah Bowser from Loretta J. Thomas Estate, property in Ursina Borough, $30,000.

Trinity Windber United Methodist Church from Western PA United Methodist Church, property in Paint Township, $69,492.

Cary Latuch from Vivian Corbaci, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.

Shanksville United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Shanksville Borough, $24,169.

Lawrence P. Endler from Christel L. Kosis, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.

Calvary Windber United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Windber Borough, $38,281.

Kyle W. Drenner from John S. Hostetler, property in Conemaugh Township, $103,000.

Michael Gindlesperger from Craig Krauss, property in Windber Borough, $72,759.

Douglas E. Sutherland from William J. Stevens, property in Middlecreek Township, $153,500.

James J. Svonavec from John A. Baker Jr., property in Milford Township, $165,000.

Mostoller United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Quemahoning Township, $10,415.

Christopher Rihn from Constantinos Nikou, property in Jefferson Township, $103,500.

Rick and Sean Michael Chaney from Hubert D. Barkman, property in Stonycreek Township, $29,000.

Makayla Baath from Mary Jane Lacey Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.

Somerset Family Promise LLC from David Farner, property in Jefferson Township, $36,000.

The Smoking Shak LLC from Edward R. Pollock Jr., property in Somerset Township, $130,000.

Douglas D. Wagner from Ryan B. Beeghly, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.

Rockwood Area Historical from Timothy R. Jones Estate, property in Rockwood Borough, $50,000.

Roy Heidorn from Donald J. Pletcher, Tax Claim Bureau, property in Windber Borough, $10,854.60.

Karruli LLC from Gatehouse Media Pennsylvania Holdings, property in Somerset Borough, $346,500.

Angela Testa from William Blefere and John W. Piconi, property in Middlecreek Township, $235,000.

John R. Shantz Revocable Trust from Thomas A. Wagner, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,000,000.

Kerry Beener from Steven A. Kobus, property in Milford Township, $125,000.

Victoria Vespa from Robert Shostek Jr., property in Paint Township, $69,000.

Keith James Thomas from Cory J. Rozwat, property in Shade Township, $107,000.

Corey Blystone from John W. Titus, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.

Jayson R. Fangboner from Larkotti Rei LLC, property in Hooversville Borough, $100,000.

Kayla D. Bier from Andrew Jenkins, property in Stoystown Borough, $110,000.

Andrew M. Jenkins from Charles E. Smyser, property in Jenner Township, $297,000.

Carl Lynn Durst from Ruth L. Engle, property in Meyersdale Borough, $69,000.

Joshua Haskins from Joseph A. Marisa Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $172,520.

Calvary Somerset United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Somerset Borough, $69,016.

Timothy E. Custer from Jason E. Manculich, property in Indian Lake Borough, $42,500.

Greg Nearing from William Campbell, property in Ogle Township, $35,000.

Ryan Joseph Lishia from Richard L. Mason, property in Salisbury Borough, $122,000.

Adam Smartnick from Ronald W. Hanks, property in Middlecreek Township, $20,000.

