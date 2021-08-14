The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Patrick C. Callahan from Dean R. Thomas, property in Conemaugh Township, $139,900.
Lost Mountain Properties LLC from Emanuel P. Nichols, property in Reade Township, $170,000.
Christopher Smith from CNB Bank Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $51,100.
Christine Ann Messina from Lawrence E. Cameron, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $57,500.
Charles A. Nagle Sr. from Shannan L. Kester, property in East Taylor Township, $12,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development from Gwendolyn R. Ritchey, property in Portage Township, $82,428.53.
Charles Vincent from Harry F. Beisel, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $56,500.
Isaac Finney from Todd Holder, property in Upper Yoder Township, $68,000.
Bethany S. Hildebrand from Donald J. Krens, property in Jackson Township, $149,000.
Jenna M. Clarr from Ian A. Daugherty, property in Lilly Borough, $90,000.
Kevin M. Stager from Joshua L. McCool, property in Portage Borough, $110,000.
Thomas M. Rege from James M. Galli, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $42,500.
Scott L. Strayer Jr. from Wayne D. Powel, property in Loretto Borough, $308,200.
Sarah K. Reynolds from Trista M. Williams, property in Richland Township, $86,900.
Taylor Farm I LLC from BI Ebensburg LLC, property in Cambria Township, $9,000,000.
Nigel Modeste from Steve W. George, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $10,000.
Marvin Renwick from Steven W. George, property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $14,000.
Alexander R. Ashbrook from Michael J. McGee, property in Westmont Borough, $79,750.
Jeffrey Beyer from Andrew Pcola Jr., property in Summerhill Township, $35,000.
Mary Ann Martin from Landmark Home & Acquisitions LLC, property in Jackson Township, $53,500.
Jacob D. Ruperd from Leona M. Ruperd, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.
Matthew Teeter from James P. Buksa, property in Lower Yoder Township, $42,000.
Taha Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, from Joseph H. Klaus, property in Upper Yoder Township, $245,000.
Todd Holder from Gregg Family Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $60,000.
Joshua E. Barto from Steven J. Brown, property in Adams Township, $141,000.
Cody B. Helsel from Zachery S. Barbarich, property in Richland Township, $85,400.
James D. Bloom Jr. from Craig E. Buchanan, property in White Township, $269,900.
Joyce L. Pittman from Dennis J. Kopp, property in Susquehanna Township, $175,000.
Roger N. Parks from George P. Long, property in Chest Township, $139,500.
Anthony M. Cahill from Joshua Artman, property in White Township, $35,000.
Barry A. Stull from Anthony Cahill, property in Chest Township, $18,000.
Brad J. Long from Wendell L. Stahlman, property in Gallitzin Township, $19,000.
Zachery Cummins from Tyler P. Harclerode, property in Westmont Borough, $132,000.
Emily Louise Lebron from Arthur L. Bartlett, property in Lower Yoder Township, $79,900.
Craig D. Mattimore from Jean Caretti, property in Jackson Township, $129,900.
Joseph J. Jarvis from Terri L. Sechrengost, property in Jackson Township, $365,000.
Gary Long from Doris J. Skovensky, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $45,000.
Timothy Alan Dull II from Carl E. Thomas Jr., property in Lower Yoder Township, $67,900.
724 McMillen LLC from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $40,000.
Christopher Bryan Shalchi from M&M Management & Acquisitions Inc., property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $21,000.
Johnnie R. Beasley from Corey L. Crocco, property in Ferndale Borough, $75,000.
Michelle A. Koposko from Ronald L. Chilcot, property in Upper Yoder Township, $135,000.
Rosalva Pratt from R. Miller Rentals LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $76,000.
Eric S. Gillin from Joseph S. Sonoski, property in Conemaugh Township, $42,000.
Joseph Eckenrod from John J. Sladki Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $139,900.
Richard J. Siefert from Roger D. Berg, property in White Township, $200,000.
Bobo Holdings LLC from George S. Trovato, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $50,000.
Johnstown City from DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC, property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $15,000.
Casa North LLC from Richard Green, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $119,000.
Michael A. Milanak from Gregory P. Norris, property in Gallitzin Township, $86,500.
Jesse Lee Hott from Joseph J. Jarvis, property in Cambria Township, $194,900.
Belinda L. Lickenfelt from Richard Burkett, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $22,000.
Chad McLaren from Timothy G. Murray, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $28,500.
Keith A. Bukowski from Michael J. Luther, property in Cresson Township, $188,000.
William C. Tremba from Paul Felix Jr., property in Cambria Township, $20,000.
Hakim Glover from Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $20,501.
Tel Properties LLC from St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Johnstown, property in Lower Yoder Township, $80,000.
Shawn P. Gutshall from Donald J. Biter Jr., property in Cresson Township, $50,000.
Gregg A. Kulback from Noren Family Living Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $131,000.
Shakeel Arshad from Yussuf Ibrahim, property in Westmont Borough, $120,000.
Irisha L. Washington from Lynne Weaver, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $46,000.
Ernesto A. McKenzie from Kenneth Edward Ashcom, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $36,000.
Mark E. Letzo from Jason E. Bell, property in Richland Township, $171,000.
Joshua Harshbarger from Nicole E. Lester, property in South Fork Borough, $65,000.
Robert C. Cramer from Carlos Lastra, property in Gallitzin Borough, $125,000.
Joseph W. Patula from Jorden Robert Albaugh, property in Upper Yoder Township, $13,500.
Brianna L. Martin from Michelle M. Wentz, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $22,000.
Shelby I. Blake from Beth Anne Dishong, property in Ebensburg Borough, $132,500.
David J. Santa from Michael A. Karcher, property in Westmont Borough, $117,000.
Shannon M. Fox from Bryan J. Fox, property in Cambria Township, $150,000.
Lisa A. Lecorchick from Robine Elias, property in Ebensburg Borough, $182,000.
Zachary J. Beck from Donald R. Ellis, property in Portage Borough, $107,400.
Michael D. Baker from Ling Fu Chen, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $180,000.
Karen Peters from Catherine Molinich, by attorney-in-fact, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $20,000.
Arthur L. Quick from Keith J. Leap, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $100,000.
Jennifer Dininno from Albert H. Clocker III, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $80,000.
Aliesha Dunston from Michael Peter Bondy, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,500.
Brandon Robert Flowers from Denise L. Layman, property in Richland Township, $139,900.
Stephen V. Smith from Ian Williams, property in Southmont Borough, $175,000.
Amanda Artim from Margaret A. Nekosky, property in Geistown Borough, $115,000.
Jonathan S. Ring from Theodore E. Ott, property in West Carroll Township, $115,000.
Timothy A. Verostick from Larry E. Mummert, property in Richland Township, $30,000.
Leon A. Blake from Christine A. Maschak, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $29,000.
Rebecca A. Fletcher from Amy M. Gresh, property in Cambria Township, $400,000.
Dianne Hargnett from Carol Ann Murgas, property in Richland Township, $152,500.
Alvaro Jose Castilla from Marie Dilascio, property in Ferndale Borough, $149,500.
Fogal Realty I LLC from Carlee K. Ranalli, property in Elder Township, $70,000.
Daniel Aaron Anderson from Dennis D. Farabaugh, property in Barr Township, $77,000.
Joseph Kosis Jr. from Tim A. Diguiseppe, property in Lower Yoder Township, $425,000.
Brandon James Meier from John J. Rusnak, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.
Tyler R. Yost from Hensel Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $10,000.
Kidney Center LLC from McGuire Enterprises LLC, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Mary E. Hyland from John Joseph Froehlich, property in Southmont Borough, $85,000.
John J. Anthony from Bob P. Staley, property in White Township, $45,000.
Ethan W. Forry from Rodger W. Walls, property in Jackson Township, $397,000.
Dina M. Kushner from Joseph William Baxter Jr., property in Jackson Township, $223,000.
William Joseph Polke Jr. from Dean Yoder, property in Stonycreek Township, $175,000.
McIlwain Family Limited Partnership from Willard A. Wilkinson IV, property in Gallitzin Township, $500,000.
Michael T. Mariskanish from Miguel A. Balderas, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $66,000.
William E. Myers from Scott J. Morris, property in Adams Township, $62,500.
Johnstown Holdings LLC from Kaja Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $12,000.
Richard Calestini from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Westmont Borough, $79,900.
Matthew H. George from Louis H. Biter, property in Cambria Township, $39,690.
Kim Elaine Lampel from Constance E. Brewer, property in Westmont Borough, $110,500.
Jack D. Brown II from Anita J. Stinson, property in Jackson Township, $82,500.
630 Galleria Drive LLC from Cambria County Foods LP, property in Richland Township, $1,360,000.
Tammy Lee Cramer from Gretchen M. Lugar, property in Stonycreek Township, $77,000.
Cody Richards from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $55,000.
Andrew Tomaselli from Ronald Wyland, property in Allegheny Township, $16,240.
Dennis J. Koontz from Dustin S. Bowers, property in White Township, $35,000.
DK Shuck LLC from Barbaco LLC, property in Lilly Borough, $175,000.
David C. Thomas from Mark D. Mielnik, property in White Township, $29,500.
Tyler Dwayne Norton from Cathi Lyn Voeghtly, property in Lorain Borough, $50,000.
Kimberly A. Purelli from Regina F. Ofarrell, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $83,000.
Orlene Cummings from Graevel Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $22,500.
Orlene Cummings from Donald Thompson, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $22,500.
Career Rehabilitation Building Services LLC from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Jackson Township, $90,000.
Broc L. Jennings from Frank W. Partsch, property in Conemaugh Township, $154,000.
Jeffrey Weir from Curtis P. Heltzel, property in East Taylor Township, $108,000.
Frederick J. Brown Revocable Living Trust from Isabelle A. Brown, by attorney-in-fact, property in Adams Township, $30,000.
Howard Lee Degrange Jr. from Michael Hamacek, property in Westmont Borough, $101,000.
Gymone Murphy from Cleo S. Katsolis, property in Johnstown’s 2nd Ward, $15,000.
Ariah Real Estate Investments & Holdings LLC from Jeannine Grech, property in Dale Borough, $30,000.
Michelle J. McDonald from S&P Rentals, property in Ferndale Borough, $35,000.
Justin D. Mosey from Edward J. Collins, property in White Township, $122,000.
Lance Mekeel from Alfred Kotchin, property in Westmont Borough, $162,000.
Christine L. Williams from Marilyn Jean Silver, property in Jackson Township, $150,000.
John Ramsey from Donald Anthony Della, property in Cresson Borough, $49,000.
Joshua M. Yahner from Franklin R. Spiridigliozzi, property in Patton Borough, $41,000.
Craig Steven Lonsinger from Cecelia Holub, property in Richland Township, $167,000.
Alexander R. Keim from David E. Kelly, property in Cambria Township, $175,000.
Sarah Gordon from Gene A. Falkowski, property in Cresson Township, $113,000.
Joseph J. Bonatesta Jr. from Ernest James Rescinito Jr., property in Susquehanna Township, $275,000.
Barry E. Noll from Amber Grover, property in Gallitzin Borough, $69,000.
Wendy Washko from John N. Wozniak, Upper Yoder Township, $87,600.
Sheryl Olbeter from Sean Horn, property in Richland Township, $74,000.
Mitchell E. Voytish from Louis Izzo, property in Cambria Township, $32,000.
Stephen A. Mason from Larry A. Wojno, property in Susquehanna Township, $85,000.
Scott Farabaugh from Rose M. Bender, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.
Tyler J. Mento from Robert D. Mento, property in Allegheny Township, $230,000.
Emily Kuss from Joseph M. Moore, property in Lower Yoder Township, $93,000.
Betty G. Orris from Margaret M. Bumford, property in Westmont Borough, $135,000.
Kayla Felosky from Mary C. Bicko, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $33,000.
Jacob S. Karlinsey from Brian J. Woomer, property in Adams Township, $62,000.
Lena L. Hampton from Jessica M. Bougher, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $68,000.
Trent D. Blackburn from Lance D. Blackburn, property in Upper Yoder Township, $113,000.
D. Williamson Leasing LLC from Donald Anthony Della, property in Loretto Borough, $100,000.
Armaghan Chaudhary from Squibean LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $43,000.
Sunset Support Services LLC from Charles A. Gossard, property in Portage Township, $170,000.
Steven M. Weidencamp Jr. from Mary Louise Siezak, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $27,500.
Somerset County
Scott E. Feig from Patricia E. Werner, property in Brothersvalley Township, $35,000.
Hankinson Properties Inc. from Richard Toath, property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.
Lee M. Hoffer from Berwind Corp., property in Paint Township, $31,000.
Clayton Lee from Carl G. Baker Estate, property in Somerset Township, $35,000.
Becky L. McKinley from Joanne R. Nemmer, property in Jefferson Township, $310,100.
Michael S. O’Brien from Brian M. Thompson, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
Bruceton Farm Service Inc. from Hoss’s Restaurant Operations, property in Somerset Township, $1,100,000.
Christian L. Bench from Judith Maxwell, property in Allegheny Township, $26,000.
James V. Dull from Kimberly Sohei Londt, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $115,000.
Dylan Smith from King & Sferporo Property Management, property in Indian Lake Borough, $14,000.
Bulfinch Hospitality Group from BSS Hospitality Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $1,900,000.
Kayla R. Trexel from Walter L. Gilbert, property in Jenner Township, $110,000.
Robert Casey McCrary from Tracy A. Vinciguerra, property in Somerset Township, $560,000.
Brian Keith Costa from Anthony F. Koposko Jr., property in Paint Township, $350,000.
Leukhardt Family Partnership from James H. Lyons III, property in Indian Lake Borough, $70,035.
Montana M. Mang from Diana Kay Giffin, property in Boswell Borough, $55,000.
Norman William Coberly from Danny C. Firl, property in Summit Township, $265,000.
Thomas W. Suppa from Alice M. Dibble, property in Jefferson Township, $210,000.
Edward A. Aiello from Ann Gaudino, property in Jefferson Township, $138,000.
Momchil Mihaylov from Edward L. Williamson, property in Middlecreek Township, $186,000.
Nathan A. King from John Banner, property in Middlecreek Township, $339,500.
Donovan Thomas from Norman W. Coberly, property in Milford Township, $215,000.
Jacob E. Baer from Jennifer E. Mull, property in Somerset Borough, $222,000.
Kellie McKevitt from Emery J. Kirich/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Jefferson Township, $13,763.20.
Robert J. Oaks Sr. from Joseph E. Potochar, property in Shade Township, $24,000.
Tanya Campbell from Darlene Carol Craycraft Estate, property in Shade Township, $30,000.
Donald P. Koenig from Andrew F. Pirich, property in Addison Township, $2,125,000.
Keith Phil Taylor from Wayne R. Bush Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $65,000.
Shirley Bodes from Kristina L. Shaffer, property in Garrett Borough, $17,000.
Roger P. Howard from Thomasine J. Singo, property in Jenner Township, $138,000.
Bryan P. Marshall from Byron L. Smith, property in Conemaugh Township, $230,000.
Scott L. Richter from St. Clair Resort Development, property in Indian Lake Borough, $35,000.
Charles Michael from William D. Hartz III, property in Middlecreek Township, $370,000.
Kimberly G. McKinney from Louella A. Turk Estate, property in Paint Township, $69,900.
Ashley Price from Meyersdale Borough, property in Meyersdale Borough, $22,000.
Daniel L. Butler from Douglas Schardt, property in Greenville Township, $28,000.
Judd Hoffman from Joseph S. Jashienski Jr., property in Somerset Borough, $35,500.
Kenneth Vorbrinck Starke from Williams Family Revocable Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $420,000.
Esteban Saucedo from Tami L. Mesteller Estate, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Stephen J. Dinning from Robert D. Walker, property in Stonycreek Township, $38,000.
Stephen R. Imler from Phyllis L. Russell Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.
Gregory Ronald Walker from Matthew Kolson, property in Windber Borough, $79,000.
Fushino Home Rentals from Paulette E. Rubal Estate, property in Windber Borough, $27,500.
Ronald W. Cavallo from Michael J. Novak, property in Indian Lake Borough, $315,000.
Joshua E. Suppa from Thomas W. Suppa, property in Jefferson Township, $110,000.
Christopher M. McClain from Tommy R. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $34,500.
Mariah J. Zur from Norma J. Thompson, property in North Centerville Borough, $130,000.
Christopher P. Campitell from Jeffrey C. Shuster, property in Windber Borough, $132,500.
Michael A. Keller from Christopher S. Woy, property in Somerset Township, $72,000.
CLB Property Holdings Inc. from Richard S. Oddo, property in Jefferson Township, $99,500.
Joshua L. Glotfelty from Richard E. Foor, property in Brothersvalley Township, $70,000.
Harry G. Kimmel Jr. from Naomi Delores Shaulis, property in Jenner Township, $175,000.
Highlands Property Group from Adam R. Marsh, property in Lincoln Township, $130,000.
Anthony J. Augustine Jr. from MFP II Associates, property in Lincoln Township, $575,000.
Joseph Delozier from David E. Bock, property in Quemahoning Township, $274,900.
Sarah M. Piscatello from Jean A. Klochak, property in Paint Township, $297,000.
Michael Finnigan from Nicholas T. Zindash, property in Paint Borough, $75,000.
City Living Properties from Alexander P. Bicket, property in Middlecreek Township, $474,900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.