The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Derwin L. Edwards from Kimberly L. Ribaric, property in Lorain Borough, $55,900.
William C. Hamilton Jr. from Irma L. Senner, property in Chest Township, $127,000.
Kathy Jean Hazlett from Mary Jane Wodoslawsky, property in Portage Borough, $53,000.
Luke Progressive Solutions LLC from Douglas D. Stern, property in Sankertown Borough, $490,000.
Samuel W. Goughnour from Arthur J. Waby Jr., property in Jackson Township, $215,000.
Donald Samosky from Patty L. Woodnorth, property in White Township, $18,500.
Moco Frankstown LLC from Raymond Gilmore, property in Conemaugh Township, $450,000.
Edward Nanna from Flagstar Bank, by attorney-in-fact, property in South Fork Borough, $64,900.
Kelly R. Slocum from Barbara Hauer Spear, property in Ferndale Borough, $68,000.
Brad J. Long from Darrell P. Ruzzi, property in Cresson Borough, $110,000.
Just Ask Alex LLC from Appalachian Real Estate & Consulting LLC, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $42,000.
Jopseh Puvel from Charles A. Fox, property in Westmont Borough, $172,875.
Andrea B. Palmar from JR&L Industries Inc., property in Westmont Borough, $190,000.
Ronald Verdavoir Jr. from Irene M. Petrisko, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $135,000.
Adrian Conway from Jon F. McAchren, property in Johnstown City, $27,200.
Bryan Williams from Robert Forte, property in Upper Yoder Township, $225,000.
Paul Zomerfeld from Wayne L. Raupach, property in Johnstown City, $69,900.
Cox Street Trust 13 from Radius Capital Group LLC, property in Southmont Borough, $25,000.
Natalie Marie Kukucka from Jason Gdula, property in Adams Township, $125,000.
Oakland Johnstown United Methodist Church from Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, by trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $251,981.
Luke Patrick Sokira from Margaret Sisti, property in Cambria Township, $160,000.
Jason R. Boyer from Geraldine Elizabeth Savering, property in Richland Township, $116,000.
Brian L. McMullen from James F. McMullen, property in Clearfield Township, $270,000.
Matthew J. Lidwell from James Francis McMullen, property in Clearfield Township, $100,000.
Ashton S. Horner from Kathy J. Berkebile, property in Johnstown City, $69,900.
Sean Maharaj from Dennis E. Paluchak, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown City, $22,000.
Geotech Engineering Inc. from Gerald A. Lambing, property in Johnstown City, $110,000.
Shane Riley from Kimi L. Justinus, property in Johnstown City, $41,000.
Steven J. Marsh from Byron L. Stuver, property in Richland Township, $425,000.
Nicole A. Edsall from Benjamin Rawlings Cahill, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Richard J. Nadolsky from Raymond C. Guzic Jr., property in Washington Township, $10,000.
Marc Abrams from Robert W. Peltzer, property in Ferndale Borough, $12,000.
Timothy Collins from Edward F. Bridges Jr., property in Stonycreek Township, $279,000.
Alvi Khan from John P. Civis, property in Westmont Borough, $157,500.
Donald Coble from Trejo Family Living Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.
CDP Properties LLC from Thomas J. Oldham, property in Johnstown City, $152,500.
Hilltop Heights Re Group LLC from Laurelwood Associates LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $9,418,330.
Somerset County
Chad A. & Doris A. Miller, Sandra L. Miller from Dustin M. Howsare, property in Ogle Township, $40,000.
Nina Willeen Villarreal from Jill Eppley Heining, property in Jennerstown Borough, $105,000.
Levi L. & Stephanie G. Feathers from Jeana E. Yarnavick, property in Ogle Township, $95,000.
Lancie Lara from Kyle R. & Elizabeth Farneth, property in Addison Township, $325,000.
Ivan & Naomi Yoder from Levi & Sarah Byler, property in Greenville Township, $130,000.
Thomas Cogis from Gary L. Boroski, property in Windber Borough, $252,000.
Richard P. & Tracy Ann Sabo from Richard N. Letosky, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $195,000.
Samantha Costas, Boswell Borough, $120,000.
Jessika Marie Laird from Timothy J. & Sharon Waver, property in Jenner Township, $128,500.
Angela & Brandon Phillips from Julie C. Riggs & Brand Riggs, property in Indian Lake Borough, $530,000.
Scott I. & Susan K. Berkebile from Michael R./Barbara A. Stutzman, property in Somerset Township, $165,000.
Olivia Plocinski from Carl C. & Elinor V. Grenke, property in Allegheny Township, $60,000.
Brandon & Angela Phillips from Michael J. Kovatich, property in Indian Lake Borough, $45,000.
Jeremy L. & Amy McLaren from Carter W. & Jannah J. Slade, property in Shanksville Borough, $165,000.
Jeremy L. & Natasha L. Zorn from Craig A. Phillips, property in Northampton Township, $115,000.
Kristen E. Pritts from Donna L. & Daniel J. Fox, property in Rockwood Borough, $110,000.
Frederick A. & Betty Lou Pysher from Dawna Lynn Tucker, by POA, property in Quemahoning Township, $25,000.
Nathan/Lydia Svetkovich Emeigh from Gary L. & Lori A. Smith, property in Somerset Township, $300,000.
Michael J. & Barbara J. Diehl from James S. & Nicole R. Tissue, property in Addison Township, $150,000.
Jesse A. Crawford/Cynthia Wolanski from Vahn Group LLC, property in Addison Township, $22,000.
Commonwealth Blue Oak LLC from First Summit Bank, property in Shade Township, $19,000.
Delia Soria from Margie E. & Charles T. Kelly, property in Somerset Township, $113,000.
McIlwain Family Ltd. Partnership from Patrick D. McIlwain, property in Conemaugh Township, $40,527.
Carl Douglas Thomas II from Callimont Borough, property in Callimont Borough, $85,000.
David H. & Mary B. Adams from Richard R./Maureen S. Marlowe, property in Middlecreek Township, $410,000.
Benjamin L. & Elaine M. Benedict from Antonio P. & Kim M. Spano, property in Somerset Township, $14,000.
DWH Somerset Holdings LLC from Dean J. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $250,035.
William J. & Sally G. Rudge Jr. from Barbara A. Leonardis Estate, property in Windber Borough, $265,000.
Scott T. Cleveland from Derrick L. & Suzanne M. St. Clair, property in Stonycreek Township, $615,000.
Jessica Rovida/Alicia McClintock from Byron & Jennifer Blough, property in Windber Borough, $79,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.