The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Nicholas Petrilla from Debra L. Taczanosky, property in Richland Township, $163,000.
Bryan S. Saltzgiver from Robert A. Shonsky, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.
Devin Lee Shanfield from Walter McGary Jr. & Cecilia E. McGary Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $153,000.
Toni D. Schaffron from Michael S. Kelley, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $17,000.
Alberto Munoz from Edward R. Vatavuk, property in West Taylor Township, $80,000.
Caleb A. Jones from Thomas Demniak, property in Patton Borough, $170,000.
Carl J. Reed from Judy E. Arnold, property in Lilly Borough, $25,000.
Zachary J. Johnson from Thomas D. Cummings, property in Portage Borough, $12,500.
Victor A. Kohler from Patricia Ribblett, property in Conemaugh Township, $220,000.
Myers Rentals LLC from Karen A. Wise, property in Sankertown Borough, $52,000.
Terri L. Jarvie from Theodore Goughnour, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $39,900.
Baylyvin LLC from Jill Hutchins, property in Lower Yoder Township, $18,500.
Paxker Properties LLC from Lisa R. Lech, property in Upper Yoder Township, $120,000.
HB Property Holdings LLC from Gerald M. Basko, property in Ferndale Borough, $66,500.
B&B Investment Realty LLC from Anthony J. Machiarola, property in Ashville Borough, $45,000.
John F. Casale from John J. Pramuk, property in Cresson Borough, $76,000.
George William Arendas from Eunice E. Butler, property in Chest Township, $230,000.
Chip Properties LLC from Tony A. Sherry, property in Chest Township, $13,500.
Chip Properties LLC from Tony A. Sherry, property in West Carroll Township, $10,000.
Ronald P. Bradley from Laura May Beltowski, property in Hastings Borough, $127,000.
JNL Realty LLC from Kimberly R. Jakubac, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $20,000.
Timothy P. Houser from John P. Kupchella Sr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $10,000.
Anthony T. Sossong from Dino S. Periso, property in Cambria Township, $218,520.60.
Justin E. Parks from Todd Turner, property in Stonycreek Township, $72,500.
Kathleen A. Leahey from Thomas M. Feichtel, property in Geistown Borough, $155,000.
Kustom Kreationz LLC from Gerald Mihelic, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
BH640 Galleria Drive LLC from 640 Galleria Drive LLC, property in Richland Township, $2,625,000.
Brian Keith Crane from Carl Allison, property in Middle Taylor Township, $359,900.
Daniel L. Himmel from Bernadette A. Himmel, property in Carrolltown Borough, $45,000.
United Investment LLC from Rosemarie Charles, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $20,000.
Family Lease LLC from Lorenzo Favor, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $24,900.
Casey Schmidt from Marlene A. McClelland, property in Portage Borough, $126,000.
Starmount Investment Group LLC from JRHeller.com LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $15,000.
Barnesboro American Legion Post 508 from Mr. Pizza Pizzeria Inc., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $30,000.
Donna Marie Sherwood Robert J. Conigy, property in Ebensburg Borough, $232,000.
Isaac D. Bender from Clay Gormish, property in Barr Township, $172,000.
James Nevins from Hensel Properties LLC, property in Lorain Borough, $92,500.
Grant Kohler from Laurel Avenue Rentals LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $87,900.
Ryan Gribbin from Gail Stancovich, property in Portage Township, $70,000.
Valerie M. Bender from Joshua D. Cicero, property in Cresson Township, $166,000.
Kelly S. Smith from Nicholas Petrilla, property in Southmont Borough, $95,000.
Stephen W. Rager from Rose Marie Myers, property in Adams Township, $25,000.
Jozie Seaman from Patricia Gardner, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $110,000.
John Eckenrode from Edward J. Shuagis, property in Gallitzin Borough, $33,000.
Cheyanne Myers from Cecil R. Cook Sr., property in Blacklick Township, $89,000.
Somerset County
Daniel Paul Sheehy from David A. Tonnies, property in Jefferson Township, $88,000.
Joseph Singer from Richard J. Craig, property in Indian Lake Borough, $23,000.
CMBM LLC from Maranatha Group LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $877,000.
John Sebastian Jackson from Douglas Keith Rossetti, property in Jefferson Township, $828,357.
Ronald S. Gross from Ziad Khoury, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,285,000.
Timothy Charles McElhinny from Virginia’s Pheasant Run Ltd., property in Jefferson Township, $890,000.
Joshua M. Mosgrave from Michael R. Merringer Jr., property in Shanksville Borough, $100,000.
Shane Albright from Lisa M. James, property in Berlin Borough, $40,000.
Dean Bolden from Janet M. Fadeley, by sheriff, property in Greenville Township, $129,720.
Michael J. Ashmore from Michael P. Farris, property in Jefferson Township, $237,200.
Misty D. Cook from Michael Strongosky Estate, property in Shade Township, $140,000.
Mary E. Aukerman from Eric S. Miller, property in Confluence Borough, $23,000.
Top Shelf On Main LLC from Ray D. Coleman, property in Berlin Borough, $125,000.
Sarah A. Morgan from Edith May Morgan Whitake, property in Greenville Township, $102,000.
Craig Perigo from Shirley Ann Gibson, property in Quemahoning Township, $154,500.
Manges Family Revocable Trust from Roxanne M. Manges, property in Shade Township, $160,411.20.
Robert W. Ulasky from Dolores M. Rubal Estate, property in Windber Borough, $47,500.
Derek Derricott from Critchfield Rentals LLC, property in Somerset Township, $400,000.
John L. Cupp from Frank K. Troy Estate, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
Brandon J. Trent from Emily E. Stutzman Shaulis, property in Lincoln Township, $125,000.
Timothy D. Martin from James E. Martin, property in Allegheny Township, $12,475.20.
Timothy D. Martin from Mark E. Speicher, property in Allegheny Township, $14,793.60.
Timothy D. Martin from David L. Martin, property in Allegheny Township, $125,000.
Michael S. Jewett from Churchview LLC, property in Indian Lake Borough, $145,000.
DPSP Realty LLC from David W. Long, property in Indian Lake Borough, $375,000.
Vickie L. Shaulis from Karen M. McGregor, property in Middlecreek Township, $22,101.
Keith W. Myers from Ronald E. Fochtman Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $120,000.
Craig G. Harris from Kirk R. Sherbine, property in Indian Lake Borough, $568,500.
Dale R. Bowman from David W. Miller Sr., property in Garrett Borough, $70,000.
Breanna Hause from Shirley Ann Schlosser, property in Quemahoning Township, $65,000.
Charles V. King III from Andrew L. Miller, property in Rockwood Borough, $120,000.
BGT Real Estate Services LLC from Michael A. Contrillo Jr., property in Central City Borough, $58,500.
