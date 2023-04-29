The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Nestor Varona from Bryon J. Isler, property in Lorain Borough, $37,000.
Lawrence K. Somuah from Brandon W. Young, property in Ferndale Borough, $65,000.
Jonathan Perry from James E. Brown, property in Chest Township, $18,000.
Alan Faulkner from Philip C. Stager Trust, by trustee, property in Portage Township, $17,500.
Stacey Catherine Cornelius from John P. Kanik, property in Carrolltown Borough, $180,000.
Robert D. Cronauer from Gary Thomas Hayden, property in Chest Township, $119,000.
Mike Mami from Ann Welsh, property in Johnstown City, $18,500.
Real Design Inc. from Philip V. Faranda, property in Johnstown City, $49,900.
Nathaniel Allen from Kenneth R. Szczur, property in Johnstown City, $46,000.
Brock W. Kauffman from Kenneth A. Blick, property in Patton Borough, $14,000.
Big Dog Investments LP from Jeffrey W. Curtis, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $1,432,000.
David A. Miller from Larry L. Meekins, property in West Carroll Township, $10,000.
Dana M. Keith from Kayla Massey, property in Cresson Borough, $126,000.
Linda Braverman from WE Property Solutions LLC, property in White Township, $13,000.
Somerset County
Swormsco Properties LLC from Super City Sports Sales Inc., property in Somerset Township, $425,000.
Kimmel Enterprises LLC from Bellshore Ventures LLC, property in Meyersdale Borough, $72,500.
4245 & 4249 Properties LLC from Levi J. Coleman, property in Milford Township, $109,129.97.
Johnny Justin Dail from Patrick J. Ferrante, property in Windber Borough, $90,000.
Vahn Group LLC from Mark Perlman PA, property in Addison Township, $10,000.
Jeffrey L. Kraft from Robertson HV Residential Holdings, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.
Kimmel Enterprises LLC from Edward B. Dunlap Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $75,000.
Travis L. Haase from George R. Augustine Estate, property in Addison Borough, $130,000.
