The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Nestor Varona from Bryon J. Isler, property in Lorain Borough, $37,000.

Lawrence K. Somuah from Brandon W. Young, property in Ferndale Borough, $65,000.

Jonathan Perry from James E. Brown, property in Chest Township, $18,000.

Alan Faulkner from Philip C. Stager Trust, by trustee, property in Portage Township, $17,500.

Stacey Catherine Cornelius from John P. Kanik, property in Carrolltown Borough, $180,000.

Robert D. Cronauer from Gary Thomas Hayden, property in Chest Township, $119,000.

Mike Mami from Ann Welsh, property in Johnstown City, $18,500.

Real Design Inc. from Philip V. Faranda, property in Johnstown City, $49,900.

Nathaniel Allen from Kenneth R. Szczur, property in Johnstown City, $46,000.

Brock W. Kauffman from Kenneth A. Blick, property in Patton Borough, $14,000.

Big Dog Investments LP from Jeffrey W. Curtis, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $1,432,000.

David A. Miller from Larry L. Meekins, property in West Carroll Township, $10,000.

Dana M. Keith from Kayla Massey, property in Cresson Borough, $126,000.

Linda Braverman from WE Property Solutions LLC, property in White Township, $13,000.

Somerset County

Swormsco Properties LLC from Super City Sports Sales Inc., property in Somerset Township, $425,000.

Kimmel Enterprises LLC from Bellshore Ventures LLC, property in Meyersdale Borough, $72,500.

4245 & 4249 Properties LLC from Levi J. Coleman, property in Milford Township, $109,129.97.

Johnny Justin Dail from Patrick J. Ferrante, property in Windber Borough, $90,000.

Vahn Group LLC from Mark Perlman PA, property in Addison Township, $10,000.

Jeffrey L. Kraft from Robertson HV Residential Holdings, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.

Kimmel Enterprises LLC from Edward B. Dunlap Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $75,000.

Travis L. Haase from George R. Augustine Estate, property in Addison Borough, $130,000.

