The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Ashley M. Dziabo from Andrew Raptosh III, property in Portage Borough, $65,500.
Noel Murphy from Thomas D. Young, property in Portage Township, $95,700.
David Lee Simmons from Glendale Corp., property in Chest Township, $19,000.
John J. Facciani from Bradley P. Will, property in Lower Yoder Township, $20,000.
Joseph P. Leyo from Patton Plaza Partnership, property in Patton Borough, $60,000.
Donald M. Craig from Carla Elain Smay, property in Gallitzin Township, $115,000.
Gareth Anderson from William A. Slippy, property in Middle Taylor Township, $19,150.
Robert R. Wigfield from Linda L. Kosicki, property in White Township, $45,000.
Haydee Millet from Carol Clarke, property in Westmont Borough, $86,500.
Lashaun Odessa Brown from Donald S. Bennett, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $63,500.
Shawn Piatiak from Roxanne Corle, property in Sankertown Borough, $20,000.
Kaelin A. Kirchner from Ross Family Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $80,000.
Hunter Sarlouis from Rebecca Chappell, property in Summerhill Township, $60,000.
Radco LLC from Little Enterprises LP, property in Richland Township, $1,725,000.
Monica Deyarmin from William F. Westerman Jr., property in Richland Township, $220,000.
Tyrone West from Audrey Hockycko, property in Dale Borough, $39,500.
Dominic V. Carruba from Thomas H. Adams Jr., property in Clearfield Township, $237,000.
Vincent Welch from Rebecca Yeager, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,900.
Henry A. Clarke from Gerald M. Basko, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Nicholas Teplica from James R. Winski, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
Somerset County
Miller & Wertz Properties LLC from James T. Yoder, property in Lincoln Township, $25,000.
Hannah Nicole Novak from Harold E. Wyant, property in Jennerstown Borough, $140,000.
912 Casselman LLC from David Michael John Illingworth, property in Confluence Borough, $134,000.
Claudis Rose Morales from Ernest Mark Mahnken, property in Brothersvalley Township, $25,000.
Community Home Alliance LLC from Justin W. Griffith, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.
Ronald T. Elliott from Martin M. Goetzinger Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $191,800.
Brian A. Nave from Sandra M. Eberly Coleman, property in Wellersburg Borough, $120,000.
Kristine Gazlay, by POA, from Greystone Theological Institute, property in Greenville Township, $319,000.
John M. Eash from Mark E. Nelson Jr., property in Central City Borough, $68,500.
Cassidy J. Winck from Shane B. Bowker, property in Somerset Borough, $138,297.
Sean Patrick Cannin from Nancy Jean Biss, property in Jenner Township, $39,376.
James J. Svonavec from Joseph J. Svonavec Sr., property in Milford Township, $37,942.50.
Ralph Albright from Zerfoss Property LLC, property in Paint Township, $50,000.
Tomiko Kikuchi from Brandon A. Baker, property in Jenner Township, $25,000.
Richard E. Weigle from Kenneth E. Weigle, property in Stonycreek Township, $60,000.
Steven M. Demorest from Glenn B. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $47,000.
