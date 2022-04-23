The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Ashley M. Dziabo from Andrew Raptosh III, property in Portage Borough, $65,500.

Noel Murphy from Thomas D. Young, property in Portage Township, $95,700.

David Lee Simmons from Glendale Corp., property in Chest Township, $19,000.

John J. Facciani from Bradley P. Will, property in Lower Yoder Township, $20,000.

Joseph P. Leyo from Patton Plaza Partnership, property in Patton Borough, $60,000.

Donald M. Craig from Carla Elain Smay, property in Gallitzin Township, $115,000.

Gareth Anderson from William A. Slippy, property in Middle Taylor Township, $19,150.

Robert R. Wigfield from Linda L. Kosicki, property in White Township, $45,000.

Haydee Millet from Carol Clarke, property in Westmont Borough, $86,500.

Lashaun Odessa Brown from Donald S. Bennett, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $63,500.

Shawn Piatiak from Roxanne Corle, property in Sankertown Borough, $20,000.

Kaelin A. Kirchner from Ross Family Trust, by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $80,000.

Hunter Sarlouis from Rebecca Chappell, property in Summerhill Township, $60,000.

Radco LLC from Little Enterprises LP, property in Richland Township, $1,725,000.

Monica Deyarmin from William F. Westerman Jr., property in Richland Township, $220,000.

Tyrone West from Audrey Hockycko, property in Dale Borough, $39,500.

Dominic V. Carruba from Thomas H. Adams Jr., property in Clearfield Township, $237,000.

Vincent Welch from Rebecca Yeager, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,900.

Henry A. Clarke from Gerald M. Basko, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

Nicholas Teplica from James R. Winski, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.

Somerset County

Miller & Wertz Properties LLC from James T. Yoder, property in Lincoln Township, $25,000.

Hannah Nicole Novak from Harold E. Wyant, property in Jennerstown Borough, $140,000.

912 Casselman LLC from David Michael John Illingworth, property in Confluence Borough, $134,000.

Claudis Rose Morales from Ernest Mark Mahnken, property in Brothersvalley Township, $25,000.

Community Home Alliance LLC from Justin W. Griffith, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.

Ronald T. Elliott from Martin M. Goetzinger Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $191,800.

Brian A. Nave from Sandra M. Eberly Coleman, property in Wellersburg Borough, $120,000.

Kristine Gazlay, by POA, from Greystone Theological Institute, property in Greenville Township, $319,000.

John M. Eash from Mark E. Nelson Jr., property in Central City Borough, $68,500.

Cassidy J. Winck from Shane B. Bowker, property in Somerset Borough, $138,297.

Sean Patrick Cannin from Nancy Jean Biss, property in Jenner Township, $39,376.

James J. Svonavec from Joseph J. Svonavec Sr., property in Milford Township, $37,942.50.

Ralph Albright from Zerfoss Property LLC, property in Paint Township, $50,000.

Tomiko Kikuchi from Brandon A. Baker, property in Jenner Township, $25,000.

Richard E. Weigle from Kenneth E. Weigle, property in Stonycreek Township, $60,000.

Steven M. Demorest from Glenn B. Walker, property in Brothersvalley Township, $47,000.

