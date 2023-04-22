The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Joseph Divittorio from Curtis Janet, property in Upper Yoder Township, $31,500.
Linda Jean Miller from Cheri Reed, property in Johnstown City, $22,000.
Vincent E. Young Jr. from Johnstown Holdings LLC, property in Johnstown City, $14,000.
Paxker Properties LLC from John W. Anderson, property in Richland Township, $76,000.
Kevin Licence from Dayanara D. Nunez, property in Upper Yoder Township, $40,000.
Robert Eugene Imler from Mark V. Jardina, property in Adams Township, $54,000.
Family Lease LLC from Zacheri Anderson, property in Johnstown City, $26,060.
Robert Eugene Imler from Alex M. Jardina, property in Adams Township, $12,000.
Jerry J. Uadiski from Joseph S. Stroscio, property in Upper Yoder Township, $88,830.
Blue Anchor Holdings LLC from Zack Ye, property in Lorain Borough, $43,000.
Dev Dadkani LLC from Jeffrey S. Long, property in Johnstown City, $1,000,000.
Mark W. Andring from Dorothy Kozen, property in Portage Township, $160,000.
Rachel L. Schoon from Cody J. Price, property in East Taylor Township, $81,400.
Laci Myers from Jason A. Truscott, property in Upper Yoder Township, $216,100.
Jacob Foster from Barry Hamady, property in Adams Township, $180,000.
Rao Feng from Bobbi J. Hogue, property in Lower Yoder Township, $52,000.
Isabella R. Burkhart from Kevin C. Fickes, property in Portage Borough, $112,000.
Devin Richardson from Marjorie Gelles, property in Summerhill Township, $40,000.
Jesse A. Walk from Eleanor Balzano, property in Clearfield Township, $27,000.
Brett Arnheiter from Kyle Colby, property in Johnstown City, $47,000.
McMullen Properties LLC from East Ambulance Johnstown LTD, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $32,500.
Shonda R. Clark from Robert Black, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,000.
Neil Snedden from John J. Bernot, property in Blacklick Township, $10,000.
Buffy Joy George from Glenn J. Learn, property in Cambria Township, $165,000.
Patrick T. Torchia from Ritter Revocable Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $139,900.
Elizabeth S. Helsel from Cierra Zeigler, property in Vintondale Borough, $14,976.
Lynn Wetherson American Legion Post 569 from Richard J. Taranto, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.
Women’s Help Center Inc. from Community Choices Properties, property in Johnstown City, $80,000.
Terry Lee Hovanis Sr. from Richard Kinter, property in Blacklick Township, $15,000.
V&SA Galvanizing LLC from Korns Galvanizing Co. Inc., property in Johnstown City, $940,000.
Christian D. Stephens from Brian J. Mikolich, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $15,000.
Ferndale Avenue Trust 536 from Deborah A. Thurbon, property in Ferndale Borough, $13,200.
Colin Michalski from Berwind Corp., property in Richland Township, $45,120.
SSJ Management LLC from Roger L. Jones, property in Johnstown City, $12,000.
Patrick Oleary from Robert J. Getz, property in Jackson Township, $157,500.
Argelia M. Nunez Pena from Amanda Johnson, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $40,000.
Paul Beck from Christopher D. Morton, property in White Township, $18,000.
Omar Ahmed Atteq Alshehhi from Zachary S. Little, property in Richland Township, $74,000.
William Jay Weaver Jr. from Cobaugh Family Trust, by trustee, property in East Taylor Township, $85,000.
Joe Thomas Goss from Joseph Samuel Shanley, property in Johnstown City, $160,000.
Haley M. Weakland from Mary Louise Hoover, property in Patton Borough, $125,000.
Michael Fiffick from Stephen A. Horvath, property in Adams Township, $110,000.
Sherry L. Fritz from Carolyn B. Kolesar, property in East Taylor Township, $52,000.
Scott M. Stoudnour from Yvonne M. Stoudnour, property in Washington Township, $150,000.
Somerset County
Jodi R. Taylor from Joseph R. Green, property in Jefferson Township, $195,000.
William M. Raszewski from Donna C. Raszewski Special Trust, property in Lincoln Township, $60,000.
913 Properties LLC from John M. Stock, property in Windber Borough, $125,000.
Joseph Bryan Quinn from Marian E. Dyer, property in Allegheny Township, $31,000.
Richard Kuhns Schoedel from Edward C. Weidner, property in Allegheny Township, $45,000.
Michael J. Stossel from Anthony P. Debias, by POA, property in Paint Township, $57,282.
Daniel Stringent from Gary E. Hockins, property in Conemaugh Township, $40,000.
Barbara G. Locke from Jacquelyn S. Brinker, property in Jefferson Township, $232,000.
Ethan Berkebile from Helen J.M. Yourich, by POA, property in Paint Borough, $55,000.
Samuel Forrest Messerschmidt from Robin B. Stemple, property in Shanksville Borough, $209,000.
John L. Gerula from Alignment Investments LLC, property in Paint Township, $11,750.
Jason R. Cornell from Laura J. Nixon, property in Berlin Borough, $36,000.
Cody Stenger from Joshua A. Shaulis Estate, property in Windber Borough, $211,000.
Richard John Scott from William R. Petras, property in Milford Township, $326,000.
Ira D. Hammond from Richard Hay, property in Somerset Borough, $65,000.
Nina W. Villarreal from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Brothersvalley Township, $23,000.
Joshua B. Cook from John T. Lody, by POA, property in Central City Borough, $19,000.
Isaiah Reed Ream from Shiryl H. Pritts, property in Milford Township, $130,000.
William L. Sanner from Everett W. Oester, property in Meyersdale Borough, $22,000.
CR Farms LLC from Brian Ferg, property in Shade Township, $50,000.
Joshua Sutton from Kayla Livengood/Tax Claim Bureau, property in Elk Lick Township, $71,698.40.
Gatehouse Media PA Holdings from Herald Mail Co., property in Somerset Borough, $89,930.40.
Somerset Business Center Inc. from Scott R. Walker, property in Somerset Township, $76,000.
Eric Colflesh from James E. Peters, property in Jefferson Township, $350,000.
Scott A. Rohrbaugh from Arnold Wilson Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $350,000.
Alex Miller from Dustin Shockey, property in Somerset Borough, $95,000.
Anthony Bonifati from Charlotte J. Bonifati, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $80,000.
Angelina M. Anderson from Brett Louder, property in Paint Borough, $100,000.
Lisa Moffat from Brett A. Boyce, property in Meyersdale Borough, $145,000.
Eric Magyor from Forrest Allen Green, property in Elk Lick Township, $132,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.