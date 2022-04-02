The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Teddi Elizabeth Weimert from Betty A. Reiking, property in Lower Yoder Township, $117,500.

Paul L. Diangelantonio form Lorenzo Favor, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $49,900.

Mitchell J. Lemme from E.J. Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $30,000.

Mitchell J. Lemme from E.J. Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $35,000.

Aaron M. McGuire from Errol Dudley Henriques by Persons Representative, property in Ebensburg Borough, $130,000.

James E. Blough III from Karl J. Blough Smith, property in Richland Township, $68,000.

Clark J. Reed from Sandra A. Delozier, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cresson Borough, $60,000.

941 Pinegrove LLC from Gary D. Gelormino, property in Southmont Borough, $245,000.

David W. Slezak from Slezak Metzler Holdings LLC, property in Cambria Township, $130,534.77.

Audrey E. Hockycko from Edward J. Kobal, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $65,000.

Richard Johnson from Joann Galasso, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $18,000.

Richard E. Strick Jr. from Richard E. Strick Sr., property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.

Richard J. Courtot Jr. from Scott E. Kugle, property in Gallitzin Township, $296,500.

Andrew J. Chunko from Joseph L. Beltowski Jr., property in Portage Township, $170,000.

Hunter TA McIlwain from Donald L. Miller, property in Gallitzin Borough, $84,900.

Somerset County

Cynthia J. Walters from Virginia Glessner, property in Stoystown Borough, $76,764.80.

Jeremy B. Hoover from Kathryn M. Hoover, property in Summit Township, $17,000.

Don L. Bell Sr. from Michael P. Adamek, property in Shade Township, $17,000.

Thomas J. Livingston from Julia McAuliff Brady Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $33,000.

Bradley J. Berkey from John R. Lease, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.

Martin J. Fairley from Joshua P. Seiple, property in Addison Township, $532,500.

Jennifer Lynn Marsh from Robert Kane, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,000,000.

Jennifer Lynn Marsh from KPDS Inc., property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,000.

Travis S. Robertson from James S. Fey, property in Somerset Borough, $90,000.

Karl Anthony Calandra from Gerard O’Hare, property in Middlecreek Township, $895,000.

Andrew P. Kentula from Timothy P. Holsopple, property in Conemaugh Township, $62,500.

