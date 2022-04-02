The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Teddi Elizabeth Weimert from Betty A. Reiking, property in Lower Yoder Township, $117,500.
Paul L. Diangelantonio form Lorenzo Favor, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $49,900.
Mitchell J. Lemme from E.J. Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $30,000.
Mitchell J. Lemme from E.J. Holtz Land Inc., property in Allegheny Township, $35,000.
Aaron M. McGuire from Errol Dudley Henriques by Persons Representative, property in Ebensburg Borough, $130,000.
James E. Blough III from Karl J. Blough Smith, property in Richland Township, $68,000.
Clark J. Reed from Sandra A. Delozier, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cresson Borough, $60,000.
941 Pinegrove LLC from Gary D. Gelormino, property in Southmont Borough, $245,000.
David W. Slezak from Slezak Metzler Holdings LLC, property in Cambria Township, $130,534.77.
Audrey E. Hockycko from Edward J. Kobal, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $65,000.
Richard Johnson from Joann Galasso, property in Johnstown’s 15th Ward, $18,000.
Richard E. Strick Jr. from Richard E. Strick Sr., property in Stonycreek Township, $45,000.
Richard J. Courtot Jr. from Scott E. Kugle, property in Gallitzin Township, $296,500.
Andrew J. Chunko from Joseph L. Beltowski Jr., property in Portage Township, $170,000.
Hunter TA McIlwain from Donald L. Miller, property in Gallitzin Borough, $84,900.
Somerset County
Cynthia J. Walters from Virginia Glessner, property in Stoystown Borough, $76,764.80.
Jeremy B. Hoover from Kathryn M. Hoover, property in Summit Township, $17,000.
Don L. Bell Sr. from Michael P. Adamek, property in Shade Township, $17,000.
Thomas J. Livingston from Julia McAuliff Brady Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $33,000.
Bradley J. Berkey from John R. Lease, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
Martin J. Fairley from Joshua P. Seiple, property in Addison Township, $532,500.
Jennifer Lynn Marsh from Robert Kane, property in Indian Lake Borough, $1,000,000.
Jennifer Lynn Marsh from KPDS Inc., property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,000.
Travis S. Robertson from James S. Fey, property in Somerset Borough, $90,000.
Karl Anthony Calandra from Gerard O’Hare, property in Middlecreek Township, $895,000.
Andrew P. Kentula from Timothy P. Holsopple, property in Conemaugh Township, $62,500.
