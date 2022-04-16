The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Daniel Robinson from Charles Whorl, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $25,000.
Brent L. Zimmerman from Castle 2020 LLC, property in Gallitzin Borough, $28,000.
Allen Faust from Casey I. Brown, property in Portage Borough, $129,000.
Allan J. Long from Richard E. Long, property in Croyle Township, $120,000.
Brent J. Stillwagon from Dennis Smith, property in Blacklick Township, $95,500.
Mark C. Meyers from James P. Getz, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $111,000.
Thomas Nice from Marilyn Barbera, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $14,900.
Leo R. Lidwell from Stanley E. Compardo, property in Cresson Township, $30,000.
Rachel Brown from Pamela S. McCombie, property in Stonycreek Township, $82,000.
Tonya Lechene from George Nemec, property in Hastings Borough, $25,000.
Cambria County from Dino Persio Family Limited Partnership, property in Cambria Township, $1,700,000.
Courtney Scott Garfield from Brandy N. May, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $30,000.
Timothy Charles Dabbs from Bruce KM Henderson, property in Westmont Borough, $550,000.
Illig Investment Group LLC from James P. Weber, property in Cambria Township, $105,000.
Richard J. Krestar from Baker Young Corp., property in Adams Township, $42,276.53.
Michael J. Breckon from Zane B. Bianucci, property in Cambria Township, $65,000.
Clint Donald Kick from Arnold Bruce Hazlett, property in Summerhill Township, $25,100.
Ana Rosario Diaz from Amelia Frick, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $46,500.
Daniel B. Kennedy from Mary Louise Birkhimer, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Bernadette Denise Williams from Amy E. Woods, property in Jackson Township, $67,000.
John Rickabaugh from Joshua J. Serenko, property in Adams Township, $92,500.
John Shoemaker from Bernetta Mary Long, property in Blacklick Township, $385,000.
Mark J. Davis II from Mark J. Davis, property in Reade Township, $12,333.33.
Nathan C. Defanti from Anthony J. Kamnikar, property in Westmont Borough, $215,000.
P&M Housing Inc. from Lisa Elliott, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $30,000.
Joseph Thomas John & Angela Herbein Family Trust, by trustee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $189,000.
Somerset County
Kadi L. Cosgrove from Denise Mayhew, property in Salisbury Borough, $83,500.
Shanan Schrift from Community Loan Services LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $99,000.
Timothy D. Martin from Agnes L. Ratliff, property in Allegheny Township, $14,6093.60.
Wesley Lewis Jr. from David J. Onderisin, property in Jenner Township, $289,000.
Radco LLC from Little Enterprises LP, property in Somerset Borough, $92,500.
HY28 Holdings Inc. from Diamond Technological Group, property in Somerset Township, $125,000.
713 Railroad St. LLC from Kim Marie Strazzere, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.
Garrett L. Bowden from Miller Family Trust, property in Paint Township, $220,000.
Lero Development LLC from Thomas R. Cowher, property in Somerset Township, $175,000.
403 N. Center LLC from Rita M. Halverson, property in Somerset Borough, $195,000.
David George Weber from Meridian Financial Group, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $23,500.
Samuel Kernion from Marion L. Ferry, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Meyer Development LLC from Siem Properties LLC, property in Middlecreek Township, $749,000.
LHC Farm LLC from 304 Investments LLC, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $180,000.
Steven Burry from Nicholas Caruso, property in Jenner Township, $70,000.
Carisa S. Griffin from Kimberly Fox, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $116,500.
John M. Witkosky from Frances E. Freeman, property in Stonycreek Township, $43,715.40.
Jeffrey Andrew Reken from Megan E. Bethel, property in Jefferson Township, $562,500.
Chamos Services Inc. from Yong Kyun Kim, property in Rockwood Borough, $18,000.
Evan Lehman from Dennis Ray Miller, property in Ogle Township, $64,218.
