The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Grechel E. Maldonado Smalls from Christine M. Deangelo, property in Johnstown City, $10,500.
Susan Marie Gindlesperger from Ernest J. Esposito, property in Stonycreek Township, $169,922.40.
Tyler M. Decker from Brock W. Kauffman, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $172,500.
Linda M. Motchenbaugh from Tracie L. Binaut, property in Ebensburg Borough, $110,000.
Frederick Patrick Wenderoth Jr. from Michael J. Smith, property in Cambria Township, $350,000.
Taylor Andrew Hrabosky from Robert Scott, property in Ferndale Borough, $74,000.
Aden S. Miller from Ernest E. Varner, property in Blacklick Township, $74,000.
Melana Simms from Bruce D. Griffiths Sr., property in Johnstown City, $139,900.
Warren Allen Gramling from John P. Yuhas, property in Scalp Level Borough, $185,000.
Mark A. Noel from Brenda J. Luther, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $30,000.
David A. Johnson from Kevin R. Jones, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $37,000.
Robert P. Gardill II from Joann D. Mussio, property in Westmont Borough, $225,750.
Mitchell J. Lemme from Donald A. Della, property in Cresson Borough, $10,000.
Mitchell J. Lemme from Donald A. Della, property in Cresson Borough, $120,000.
Daniella Dirosa from Thomas W. George, property in Johnstown City, $77,500.
Michael G. Stapleton from Scott A. Klimke, property in Southmont Borough, $124,900.
Christina Home Equities LLC from John J. Shander Jr., property in Johnstown City, $28,000.
Momentum Properties LLC from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Southmont Borough, $53,000.
Somerset County
David A. Woullard from Land for Freedom USA LLC, property in Summit Township, $135,000.
Michael R. George from Scott N. Maidman, property in Middlecreek Township, $430,000.
Joseph Malino Nicassio from Craig L. Duppstadt, property in Stonycreek Township, $440,000.
Patricia Woullard from Maple City Developers LLC, property in Meyersdale Borough, $66,000.
Monica Hogarth from Carrington Mortgage Services, property in Lincoln Township, $30,500.
Luke Robert Crumrine from North Star Youth Outreach, property in Boswell Borough, $65,000.
Adam Foster Marks from Lisa Urgo Pasquerilla Trust, property in Conemaugh Township, $670,000.
CHC Properties Group LLC from Highpoint Housing LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $50,000.
Trey McKeown from Philip Denbleyker IV, property in Rockwood Borough, $85,000.
LSC Rentals LLC from Karl D. Glessner, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.
William W. Amick from Lana Sue Lafferty Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $155,000.
Samuel R. McWilliams from Charlene A. McWilliams, property in Somerset Township, $600,000.
Armstrong Property Holdings from Harold Lee McPherson Estate, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
Harry Mendez Jr. from ATC2021 Owner LLC, by POA, property in Central City Borough, $15,000.
Wheelhouse Ventures LLC from John P. Siemering Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $1,100,000.
