The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Grechel E. Maldonado Smalls from Christine M. Deangelo, property in Johnstown City, $10,500.

Susan Marie Gindlesperger from Ernest J. Esposito, property in Stonycreek Township, $169,922.40.

Tyler M. Decker from Brock W. Kauffman, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $172,500.

Linda M. Motchenbaugh from Tracie L. Binaut, property in Ebensburg Borough, $110,000.

Frederick Patrick Wenderoth Jr. from Michael J. Smith, property in Cambria Township, $350,000.

Taylor Andrew Hrabosky from Robert Scott, property in Ferndale Borough, $74,000.

Aden S. Miller from Ernest E. Varner, property in Blacklick Township, $74,000.

Melana Simms from Bruce D. Griffiths Sr., property in Johnstown City, $139,900.

Warren Allen Gramling from John P. Yuhas, property in Scalp Level Borough, $185,000.

Mark A. Noel from Brenda J. Luther, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $30,000.

David A. Johnson from Kevin R. Jones, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $37,000.

Robert P. Gardill II from Joann D. Mussio, property in Westmont Borough, $225,750.

Mitchell J. Lemme from Donald A. Della, property in Cresson Borough, $10,000.

Mitchell J. Lemme from Donald A. Della, property in Cresson Borough, $120,000.

Daniella Dirosa from Thomas W. George, property in Johnstown City, $77,500.

Michael G. Stapleton from Scott A. Klimke, property in Southmont Borough, $124,900.

Christina Home Equities LLC from John J. Shander Jr., property in Johnstown City, $28,000.

Momentum Properties LLC from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Southmont Borough, $53,000.

Somerset County

David A. Woullard from Land for Freedom USA LLC, property in Summit Township, $135,000.

Michael R. George from Scott N. Maidman, property in Middlecreek Township, $430,000.

Joseph Malino Nicassio from Craig L. Duppstadt, property in Stonycreek Township, $440,000.

Patricia Woullard from Maple City Developers LLC, property in Meyersdale Borough, $66,000.

Monica Hogarth from Carrington Mortgage Services, property in Lincoln Township, $30,500.

Luke Robert Crumrine from North Star Youth Outreach, property in Boswell Borough, $65,000.

Adam Foster Marks from Lisa Urgo Pasquerilla Trust, property in Conemaugh Township, $670,000.

CHC Properties Group LLC from Highpoint Housing LLC, property in Somerset Borough, $50,000.

Trey McKeown from Philip Denbleyker IV, property in Rockwood Borough, $85,000.

LSC Rentals LLC from Karl D. Glessner, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.

William W. Amick from Lana Sue Lafferty Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $155,000.

Samuel R. McWilliams from Charlene A. McWilliams, property in Somerset Township, $600,000.

Armstrong Property Holdings from Harold Lee McPherson Estate, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.

Harry Mendez Jr. from ATC2021 Owner LLC, by POA, property in Central City Borough, $15,000.

Wheelhouse Ventures LLC from John P. Siemering Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $1,100,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you