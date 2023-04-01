The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Alexandra Luna from Daniel L. Weaver, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $140,000.
Brian Neilson from Rebecca A. Erwin, property in Ebensburg Borough, $117,000.
Matthew C. Shiber from Quicken Loans LLC, property in Lorain Borough, $71,000.
Matthew Bubenko from Barbara E. Bubenko, property in Adams Township, $80,000.
R&C Rentals LLC from Ecommerce Now LLC, property in Croyle Township, $35,000.
Joseph Reed from Anthony Paul Kassander, property in Brownstown Borough, $50,000.
Lynnette Fetsko from Louis E. Farkas, property in Adams Township, $18,000.
Richard W. Dameyer Jr. from Daltus Properties LLC, property in Portage Borough, $27,500.
Lynn Ann Richards from Westmont Investment Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $139,900.
Sumaria Project Management LLC from Darlene J. Pejack, property in Johnstown City, $42,000.
Family Lease LLC from Leslie Properties LLC, property in Johnstown City, $33,795.29.
Anastasia Angelica Miller from Dale Alan Rush, property in Summerhill Township, $155,000.
Kristina O. Fronheiser from Critchfield Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $145,000.
Martha Santana from Michael Steven Miske III, property in Lower Yoder Township, $141,000.
Kevin M. Margic from Patrick A. Wilson, property in Summerhill Township, $15,000.
Jess J. Arias from Ricardo Rivera, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.
Emma Realty LLC from John J. Bernot, property in Ebensburg Borough, $135,000.
Emma Realty LLC from Dennis J. Ott, property in Blacklick Township, $184,000.
MK Texas Group from Peachy Pelican Properties LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $67,000.
Douglas K. Stump Jr. from Joseph Divittorio, property in Ferndale Borough, $77,000.
Amanda Binaut from Sandra D. Johnson, property in Ebensburg Borough, $151,100.
Jorge Wilson Jaramillo Molina from James P.K. Bruce, property in Brownstown Borough, $38,000.
Gerard T. Sossong from John W. Gentry, property in Cambria Township, $66,100.
Dan Bantley from GWI Properties LLC, property in Summerhill Borough, $23,500.
Anna Lynn Brown from Mark A. Sullivan, by attorney-in-fact, property in Brownstown Borough, $20,500.
Hillscrest LLC from 386 Plainfield Avenue Property Johnstown LLC, property in Johnstown City, $10,000.
Joseph M. McClain from Daniel J. Nedrich, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $30,000.
Resolved Realty LLC from Running V Ventures Inc., property in Johnstown City, $19,000.
John M. Honrath from James Farren, property in Portage Borough, $47,500.
Angela Machuta from Nicole E. Cicero, property in Portage Borough, $70,000.
Brett Fabina from Shirley J. Fabina, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.
Barry D. Himes Jr. from Thomas R. McGough, property in Lower Yoder Township, $10,000.
James P. Weber from David S. Magyar, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $215,000.
James M. Currie from Lisa M. Currie, property in Lower Yoder Township, $42,400.
Chad R. Messner from Robert H. Weiland, property in Clearfield Township, $55,000.
Keith J. Krisay from Mary D. Russo, property in Dale Borough, $33,000.
Meagan Ott from Tyler G. Roxby, property in Southmont Borough, $97,000.
Sunset Support Services LLC from Helen J. Davison, by attorney-in-fact, property in Dean Township, $100,000.
Square Investments LLC from Finding Kansas Investments LLC, property in Johnstown City, $309,500.
Brynn M. Waylonis from Anthony Peach, property in Johnstown City, $80,000.
Somerset County
Your Next Place Investments from David H. Knopsnyder, property in Meyersdale Borough, $60,000.
Christopher S. Miller from Blair Murphy, property in Windber Borough, $67,550.
Alvin S. Yoder from Jesse S. Yoder, property in Larimer Township, $75,000.
Curtis Dupill from Todd W. Crissman, property in Middlecreek Township, $210,000.
Keith A. Fry from Beverly F. Saylor Estate, property in Jenner Township, $160,000.
Amanda Walton from Robin P. Rock, property in Jefferson Township, $285,000.
Shannon Letteer from Scott B. Lohr, property in Jenner Township, $200,000.
Keith Ryan Jones from Vacant Land Now LLC, property in Allegheny Township, $13,000.
Morgan C. Woy from Rose Marie Smith Estate, property in Jenner Township, $69,000.
Kenneth John Grove from Quality Life Homes LLC, property in Black Township, $425,000.
Marissa M. Thieler from Thomas Appleyard, property in Somerset Borough, $90,000.
David N. Yoder Family Trust from Daniel Leroy Puffingburg Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $135,000.
Kimberly S. Frye from Jeffrey H. Folton, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.
John J. Fleegle from James F. Jurgevich Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $140,000.
Nesbitt Properties LLC from Darryl Mitchell Husentis, property in Indian Lake Borough, $308,600.
Joel W. Bunn from Rose E. Constantino, property in Allegheny Township, $83,000.
John M. Kimmel from Howard F. Smith Jr., property in Shade Township, $15,000.
William E. Bender from First Summit Bank, property in Conemaugh Township, $70,000.
Anthony Jardina from Jack Cardone, property in Paint Township, $300,000.
Lincoln R. Shipley from Tracey L. Simpson, property in Jefferson Township, $112,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.