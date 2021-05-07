The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Troy A. Gallaher from Gemar Limited Partnership, property in Adams Township, $170,000.
Donald J. Gaston from Crystal M. Bennett, property in Barr Township, $25,000.
Anthony R. Lassak from Robert D. Trimble, property in Allegheny Township, $61,547.85.
Anthony R. Lassak from Francis P. Trimble, property in Allegheny Township, $32,248.26.
Anthony R. Lassak from Patrick Trimble, property in Allegheny Township, $10,872.23.
Anthony R. Lassak from Francis P. Trimble, property in Allegheny Township, $37,407.83.
Wealth Financial Services LLC from Anna Jane Schlosser, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,000.
Johnstown City from Robert G. Tyger, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $21,000.
Westmont Investment Properties LLC from Sandra J. Gembinski, property in Geistown Borough, $78,000.
Sandra J. Miller from Evelyn T. Quinn, property in Southmont Borough, $44,000.
Thomas F. Walker from Christopher M. Grove, property in Richland Township, $114,000.
Jason M. Neff from Donald W. Naugle, property in Adams Township, $22,000.
Jason M. Neff from Dwight A. Naugle, property in Adams Township, $64,000.
Justin Zierer from Barbara A. Flowers, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $29,000.
Dennis A. Zanin from Raymond & Barbara Zanin Living Trust, by trustee, property in Blacklick Township, $87,863.
Deborah L. McGowan from Walter Charles Strank Sr., property in East Taylor Township, $88,000.
Joshua Alan Gardner from Mark A. Gardner, property in Croyle Township, $40,000.
Walter Churchey from Garfield Churchey Jr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $38,000.
Matthew Young from Family Dream Home Rentals LLC, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $30,000.
Thomas E. Sossong Jr. from Groke Adams Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Munster Township, $65,000.
James Oberhaus from Marlene T. Russo, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $49,850.
Trevor Soltis from Hurley Holdings LLC, property in Cambria Township, $230,000.
Matthew R. Decort from Robert I. Spaid, property in Portage Borough, $30,000.
David W. Hamula from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Conemaugh Township, $150,000.
Frank J. MCGrath from Daniel J. Sheridan, property in Westmont Borough, $115,000.
Timothy Lynn Freiwald from Catherine Ann Partsch, property in Conemaugh Township, $65,000.
Trey Robert Moss from Andrea Roberts, property in Adams Township, $112,000.
William C. Lewis from Marion Bartosiewicz, property in White Township, $16,000.
Laurent J. Roussin from Mark J. Hagerich, property in Jackson Township, $75,000.
Hayley Hull from Richard S. Wiedenhoeft, property in Jackson Township, $16,500.
David A. Michalow from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $66,000.
Matthew Valkovci from Jason T. Shuman, property in Richland Township, $122,450.
Russell Huddleston from Goldie May Duperock, property in Summerhill Township, $59,000.
James Oliver Watts from Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Westmont Borough, $119,900.
Richard B. Selfridge from Michael D. Stasko, property in Patton Borough, $16,000.
Jeanne M. Murphy from Jeanne M. Wolf, property in Ebensburg Borough, $38,000.
Andrew Lowery from Jesse E. Putt, property in White Township, $47,750.
Erin Stewart from John S. Shaffer, property in Cambria Township, $95,000.
Jessica McGowan from Gail C. Roth, property in Richland Township, $127,000.
Michael Gallucci from Margaret S. Mayer, property in Cambria Township, $69,300.
Compari 2 LLC from Wenturine Brothers Lumber Inc., property in Blacklick Township, $117,000.
Christopher R. Smego from Peter Poborski IV, property in Conemaugh Township, $116,000.
Clifford W. Markel from Samuel T. Minor, property in Summerhill Township, $71,500.
Solid Rock Properties LLC from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $13,800.
Joshua N. Horner from Brian E. Walkowski, property in Upper Yoder Township, $89,000.
Philip E. Bruck Jr. from Lance D. McGough, property in Adams Township, $20,000.
Matthew G. Kennedy from Richard J. Bernard, property in Susquehanna Township, $27,000.
Eric Leigh McClintock from Frank J. Lanieri, property in Southmont Borough, $150,000.
Ray F. Edwards III from Jennifer L. Gottwald, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $26,000.
Barry A. Adkins from Gary D. Gelormino, property in Westmont Borough, $162,000.
Benny W. Butler Jr. from Rosemarie McKay, property in Adams Township, $255,000.
Luke R. McDannell from Rodger E. Miller, property in Richland Township, $137,000.
Daniel G. Adams from Altoona First Savings Bank, property in Gallitzin Borough, $50,000.
Finding Kansas Investments LLC from Charles E. Sanford, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $55,000.
Premium Dwellings LLC from Rita T. Shorto, property in Southmont Borough, $35,000.
Jose Alexander Marroquin Rivera from Florene Szekeresh, property in Jackson Township, $18,000.
Matthew A. Leverknight from Karen A. Kinkade, property in Richland Township, $54,000.
Jeffrey L. Cortese from Laura B. Valdez, property in Richland Township, $81,000.
Scott J. Japalucci from Trudi Brown, property in Southmont Borough, $240,900.
Melanie Garland Jones from Patrick D. Clark, property in Westmont Borough, $115,400.
Mickaela Wessel from Patricia Ann Wolfhope, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,190.
Mary A. McCloskey from Louise Antinori, property in Gallitzin Borough, $25,000.
Danielle Priester from Victoria M. Debrason, property in Patton Borough, $79,900.
Marcella S. Harris from Melissa A. Hall, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $32,000.
Joseph M. Gaunt from Gary Green, property in Geistown Borough, $116,900.
Paul S. Weidlich from Janet M. Shade, property in Reade Township, $109,900.
Nicholas Van Cott Johnson from David E. Mendelson, property in Westmont Borough, $224,900.
Ronald L. Emery from Joseph M. Gaunt, property in Westmont Borough, $172,500.
Somerset County
Andrew J. Rentschler from Barbara S. Pugliese, property in Jefferson Township, $19,000.
Grant M. Struthers from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $34,000.
Scott R. Walker from David C. Mostoller, property in Somerset Township, $70,000.
Jeffrey Flanagan from Kris Chinen, property in Addison Township, $45,000.
Ken’s Sales & Savings from Randy Rodman, property in Shade Township, $25,000.
Francisco O. Casillas from Gary L. Custer, property in Shade Township, $16,000.
Logan Daniel Fleegle from Matthew Dow Friedline, property in Jennerstown Borough, $125,900.
Brian M. Thompson from Thomas R. Joyce, property in Somerset Township, $34,000.
Lee Roy Coffman from Harold M. Shaulis Jr., property in Milford Township, $430,000.
Wayne W. Martin from Fulton Bank, property in Somerset Township, $525,000.
Michael Kridler from John L. Phillips, property in Jefferson Township, $260,000.
Mary E. Meininger from Addison Borough, property in Addison Borough, $45,600.
Dean D. Paolucci from John M. Swiatek, property in Middlecreek Township, $280,000.
Ken’s Sales & Savings from Wayne Buffy, property in Hooversville Borough, $35,000.
Thomas D. McClintock from Tarnan Properties Inc., property in Brothersvalley Township, $10,000.
Terry D. Fitzgerald from Stephen J. Muich, by POA, property in Jenner Township, $78,000.
Harold Douglas Hause from Constance B. Lenart, property in Shade Township, $54,500.
Leesha Christine Lavash from Shane R. Bimeal, property in Conemaugh Township, $66,780.
Hooversville Holdings from Cotteta Property Management, property in Hooversville Borough, $729,000.
Double J. Industries from Gilmour Properties, property in Somerset Township, $245,000.
Rick Harkcom from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $31,000.
Michael D. Sines from Melvin N. Yoder, property in Summit Township, $65,000.
USA-HUD from Quicken Loans Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $104,190.
Melissa J. Suto from Gerald Hoffman, property in Paint Borough, $40,000.
Brody Moore from Douglas E. Vance, property in Brothersvalley Township, $260,000.
Tanner J. Coughenour from James E. Ingrodi, property in Berlin Borough, $72,000.
Kyle Sidney Sigler from Douglas K. Woullard, property in Meyersdale Borough, $85,000.
Marissa Deist from Steven D. Moore, property in Meyersdale Borough, $59,000.
Nicholas Hange from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $139,900.
Craig Wilson from Scott Ferguson, property in Middlecreek Township, $50,000.
PPP Assets from William J. Good, property in Rockwood Borough, $300,000.
Robert B. Moore from Arnold M. Peace, property in Jefferson Township, $65,000.
John F. Collins from Janice M. Crise Estate, property in Somerset Township, $55,000.
Scott Schweizer from Andrew C. Galli, property in Middlecreek Township, $440,000.
Flex Investments Inc. from Joshua D. Claycomb, property in Somerset Borough, $69,000.
Ralph Schmitt from Elissa Nulton, property in Jefferson Township, $197,000.
Brandon A. Baker from Sandusky Family Trust, property in Somerset Township, $154,000.
Joe V. Venable from Robert L. Klaus, property in Middlecreek Township, $242,000.
Dennis L. May from Kevin D. Carolus, property in Milford Township, $247,000.
John N. Younts from Paul S. Carpenter, property in Middlecreek Township, $299,000.
