The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Everything is Awesome LLC from OBJ Properties LLC, property in Adams Township, $14,500.
Robert J. Hazlett from Gary Nagy, property in Washington Township, $115,000.
Dale A. Gray from John N. Van Kirk, property in Blacklick Township, $75,000.
Dane A. Peruso from Barbara Ann Palm, property in Adams Township, $95,000.
Sarah Byrne from Zachary J. Shustrick, property in Lower Yoder Township, $17,000.
Carman Carter from Bertha Casado, property in Blacklick Township, $74,900.
B-S Realty LLC from Joseph L. Inzana, property in Ebensburg Borough, $127,000.
Robert Dean Toth II from Lynn C. Hohman, property in Scalp Level Borough, $45,000.
Matthew Porter from Aaron P. Stepler, property in Southmont Borough, $185,000.
Joseph E. Ford IV from Morgan C. Porter, property in Richland Township, $140,000.
Jared E. Sowerbrower from Melvin R. Kriss, property in Richland Township, $122,000.
Michael Paul Adams Sr. from Richard A. Anselmi, property in Susquehanna Township, $84,000.
David Pearson from Michael J. Hurley, property in Cambria Township, $15,000.
Family Lease LLC from Fairlie Financial, property in Lower Yoder Township, $49,583.
Carol L. Myers from Amanda L. Grove, property in Ebensburg Borough, $103,000.
Jhaurel R.F. Johnson from Phyllis D. Merriweather, property in Johnstown’s 12th Ward, $30,000.
Family Lease LLC from Janice R. Winogrodzki, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $33,500.
Rick L. Pyle from Margaret M. Milavec, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
MZD Family Revocable Trust from Kathleen M. Kasper Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $240,000.
Richard A. Lehman from Christopher A. Foor, property in White Township, $105,000.
Douglas W. White from Irene B. Newhouse, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Charles J. Koren from Gerald C. Becker, property in Cambria Township, $285,000.
People 4 People Inc. from Carol A. Tomcik, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $23,500.
Christina J. Koren from Charles J. Koren, property in Cambria Township, $185,000.
Jeanne Wolf Murphy from Wayne J. Anderson, property in Ebensburg Borough, $152,500.
Donald Luke Bowser from Catherine Byich, by attorney-in-fact, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $13,000.
JNL Realty LLC from Tommy Lee Knipple Sr., property in Lorain Borough, $22,000.
Sara J. Miller from Catherine F. Wilt, property in Chest Springs Borough, $42,000.
PA Commonwealth from Floyd M. Farabaugh, property in Cambria Township, $105,127.20.
Robert C. Kittell from Richard Bono, property in Cresson Township, $27,000.
Somerset County
Gregory R. Krile from Frederick Ruthardt, property in Middlecreek Township, $517,500.
Ryan L. Munzer from Ben A. Cramer Sr., property in Shade Township, $26,000.
Mariano Gowland from Steven C. Weller, property in Somerset Borough, $215,000.
James W. Baer from Jason A. Romani, property in Paint Township, $33,000.
Albert Rummell III from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Paint Township, $21,500.
Michael A. Zambanini from Duke D. Sidone, property in Lincoln Township, $167,000.
Reece Alan Deist from George R. Ryniak, property in Stoystown Borough, $20,000.
Anthony C. Rafferty from Cassidy Bible, property in Southampton Township, $210,000.
Christopher W. Daniel from Cloyd Guy Berkebile, property in Somerset Borough, $255,000.
Plutusganesha from Theodore R. Hegadus, property in Windber Borough, $25,000.
Plutusganesha from Theodore R. Hegadus, property in Windber Borough, $40,000.
Richard L. Caler from James Halikas, property in Jefferson Township, $20,000.
Mark R. Albright from David B. Clapper Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $149,380.
Skylynn Fleegle from Ryan J. Hunt, property in Somerset Borough, $85,400.
Frank W. Donitzen from Pamela A. Disalvo, property in Paint Township, $53,000.
