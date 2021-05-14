The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Zacheary Michael Dabbs from Connie Kinzey, property in Stonycreek Township, $57,000.
Drew Leon Rountree from Robert E. Karalfa, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $60,000.
Debra McLaughlin from Donna Lee Statnick, property in Southmont Borough, $30,000.
George C. Chirdon from Raymond A. Vandzura, property in Portage Borough, $225,000.
Reginald Brown III from Johnstown Housing Authority, property in Johnstown’s 12th Ward, $33,500.
Justin Weaver from Kylee M. Grata, property in Brownstown Borough, $63,900.
Hunter T. Furl from Caleb E. Salyards, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $99,900.
John W. Reed IV from Paul B. Godish, property in Upper Yoder Township, $20,000.
Anna C. Sand from Mitchell J. Voytish, property in Cambria Township, $85,000.
Marcus A. Brown from Helen R. McVicker, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $26,800.
Erica M. Auberzinski from Robert J. Hazlett, property in Lilly Borough, $128,000.
Somerset County
Tristan Matthew Brant from Lori A. Wargo, property in Ogle Township, $204,000.
Richard W. Huss III from Thomas L. Harr II, property in Windber Borough, $29,532.64.
Timothy Martin O’Malley from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $28,000.
Cindy L. McKenna from Prabhat Seth, property in Jefferson Township, $291,000.
Jason M. Sotosky from Thomas L. Abbotts, property in Conemaugh Township, $165,500.
Amber May from James W. Faidley, property in Black Township, $20,000.
