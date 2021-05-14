The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Zacheary Michael Dabbs from Connie Kinzey, property in Stonycreek Township, $57,000.

Drew Leon Rountree from Robert E. Karalfa, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $60,000.

Debra McLaughlin from Donna Lee Statnick, property in Southmont Borough, $30,000.

George C. Chirdon from Raymond A. Vandzura, property in Portage Borough, $225,000.

Reginald Brown III from Johnstown Housing Authority, property in Johnstown’s 12th Ward, $33,500.

Justin Weaver from Kylee M. Grata, property in Brownstown Borough, $63,900.

Hunter T. Furl from Caleb E. Salyards, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $99,900.

John W. Reed IV from Paul B. Godish, property in Upper Yoder Township, $20,000.

Anna C. Sand from Mitchell J. Voytish, property in Cambria Township, $85,000.

Marcus A. Brown from Helen R. McVicker, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $26,800.

Erica M. Auberzinski from Robert J. Hazlett, property in Lilly Borough, $128,000.

Somerset County

Tristan Matthew Brant from Lori A. Wargo, property in Ogle Township, $204,000.

Richard W. Huss III from Thomas L. Harr II, property in Windber Borough, $29,532.64.

Timothy Martin O’Malley from Hidden Valley Development, property in Jefferson Township, $28,000.

Cindy L. McKenna from Prabhat Seth, property in Jefferson Township, $291,000.

Jason M. Sotosky from Thomas L. Abbotts, property in Conemaugh Township, $165,500.

Amber May from James W. Faidley, property in Black Township, $20,000.

