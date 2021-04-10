The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $19,000.

Wolfpack Capital LLC from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $26,000.

Alexander M. Rzasa from John R. Helman, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $174,600.

Veronica Roberts from Theresa A. Polenik, property in Southmont Borough, $100,000.

Patrick Michael Palmer from Jeffry Jorinscay, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $71,000.

Adam W. Popish from Richard J. Hendrickson, property in Summerhill Township, $37,000.

Dominic S. Passanita from Brian K. Lang, property in Clearfield Township, $420,000.

Property Development LLC from Carol A. Longnecker, by trust, property in Reade Township, $15,500.

Matthew Ryba from Eugene R. Vogatsky, property in Lower Yoder Township, $22,500.

Duane Pataky from Thomas S. Hollis Sr., property in Reade Township, $95,497.50.

Somerset County

Shehzhen Properties from Schwarz Properties, property in Somerset Borough, $57,500.

David C. Dresser from Peter J. Lembo, property in Milford Township, $99,500.

Aaron T. Prato from McClintock Glade Woodlands, property in Addison Township, $62,500.

Pennwest Property Group from Sharon Schickel, property in Jefferson Township, $95,000.

Alicia R. Zimmerman from A.J. Manges, property in Shade Township, $71,000.

