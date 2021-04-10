The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $19,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Jason J. Kaplitz, property in Dale Borough, $26,000.
Alexander M. Rzasa from John R. Helman, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $174,600.
Veronica Roberts from Theresa A. Polenik, property in Southmont Borough, $100,000.
Patrick Michael Palmer from Jeffry Jorinscay, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $71,000.
Adam W. Popish from Richard J. Hendrickson, property in Summerhill Township, $37,000.
Dominic S. Passanita from Brian K. Lang, property in Clearfield Township, $420,000.
Property Development LLC from Carol A. Longnecker, by trust, property in Reade Township, $15,500.
Matthew Ryba from Eugene R. Vogatsky, property in Lower Yoder Township, $22,500.
Duane Pataky from Thomas S. Hollis Sr., property in Reade Township, $95,497.50.
Somerset County
Shehzhen Properties from Schwarz Properties, property in Somerset Borough, $57,500.
David C. Dresser from Peter J. Lembo, property in Milford Township, $99,500.
Aaron T. Prato from McClintock Glade Woodlands, property in Addison Township, $62,500.
Pennwest Property Group from Sharon Schickel, property in Jefferson Township, $95,000.
Alicia R. Zimmerman from A.J. Manges, property in Shade Township, $71,000.
