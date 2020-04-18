Real estate agents are not allowed to show properties for risk of spreading the coronavirus, but Adam Dugan said he has a long list of buyers and sellers waiting for the state government to lift social distancing orders and far-reaching business restrictions.
“On the up side, I have a huge list of buyers,” said Dugan, a Johnstown real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.
“On the down side, I did have someone who was about to buy a house but changed their mind because they lost their job.”
He said potential home-buyers are calling with intentions of using their coronavirus stimulus checks as a down payments.
“Federal stimulus checks of $1,200 or $2,400 – that could be your whole down payment on a property,” Dugan said.
As an independent contractor in the title abstracting business, Barry Barefoot would normally be preparing for work to pick up in both Cambria and Somerset counties.
“Real estate moves when the sun is shining and contractors are swinging hammers,” Barefoot said.
The sun may be shining – sometimes – but the only hammer swinging being done is by the coronavirus, which is hitting some industries hard.
Most construction work has been halted since Gov. Tom Wolf’s mid-March order to curtail physical business operations. Likewise, real estate agents and title abstractors including Barefoot are working on a limited basis from their homes.
‘Need a place to live’
Ebensburg real estate agent Doug Tusing said he is aware of people who need to move.
“If you need a place to live, you need a place to live – you can’t deny people that,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors filed a lawsuit against Wolf on April 3.
“(The association) is specifically requesting that the governor designate real estate services as a life-sustaining business, as most other states have done,” the association’s website says.
“The three essentials to life are food, clothing and shelter. The governor is preventing Pennsylvanians’ ability to gain shelter.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland, said legislation was passed in the House and Senate in the past week that would enable electronic notary services to be used in new real estate transactions – removing one hurdle to real estate sales.
“When you think about essential business, there’s nothing more essential than shelter,” Langerholc said. “If the governor signs Senate Bill 841, which includes e-Notary, then it would then create an interesting question for the real estate industry, because you would have the capability to do every part of a new real estate transaction electronically.”
Showing properties virtually to new buyers may not be ideal, Langerholc said, but other steps in the process could be done without physical contact.
Property searches
Since the shutdown began, Wolf has temporarily extended electronic notary services only for transactions that were already in progress.
As a title abstractor, Barefoot is involved in some of those transactions, but he said it has been a challenge to work from home.
He is working on several title searches in Cambria and Somerset counties. When a person is interested in buying real estate, a title abstractor traces the chain of ownership for a property to find any defects or debt that would require additional effort by the seller or buyer.
On a normal day, he visits numerous departments within a county courthouse to look up public records dating back more than half a century.
“I go to the assessment office to see the tax assessment on a property,” he said, “then I’ll check with the tax claims bureau to see if taxes are current, then I go to the recorder of deeds and trace back 60 years to see if there are any mortgages, tax liens, IRS liens, then I go over to the prothonotary’s office to see if the owner was named as a defendant in a case, then register of wills to make sure there’s no inheritance tax that has to be paid ..."
“A lot goes into it.”
But all of those county offices are closed to the public, including Barefoot.
He’s continuing to help ensure real estate deals are “clear and marketable” by using online companies contracted by Cambria and Somerset counties, he said. But it’s not ideal.
“It’s risky and expensive when I’m behoven to these online services,” he said. “There could be errors made back when documents were scanned by these companies. Modern technology is only as good as the people scanning the documents. I’ve found more mistakes on those digital records than on the courthouse books. ... And when you are digging back 60 years, some of the stuff I need isn’t available online.”
‘Disruptive innovation’
Real estate agents – including Tusing, with Estep Realty Service – are also doing their part to continue real estate deals from home.
He said he’s also kept his regular advertising schedule up.
“There have been some listings in the paper,” Tusing said.
“We’ve continued with a regular advertising schedule. We feel we have an obligation to our listing clients to keep properties out there and available even though we can’t show them at this point in time.”
Tusing deals mostly with commercial properties.
In the short term after the pandemic, he foresees a surplus of buildings on the market.
“I don’t think all businesses will make it,” he said, noting fears within the hospitality sector in particular.
Long term, he foresees big buildings becoming less desirable because of the coronavirus.
“Longer term, with regard to the commercial side of the real estate business, this whole event has really forced disruptive innovation,” he said.
“There’s more telecommuting now, and I think a lot of that will stick. I think there will be more people thinking, ‘Do we need a massive centralized office where people are in close contact?’
“Not all the skyscrapers in New York City are going to close down, but you will see employers wanting to disperse their workforce. No one can predict when and if this will occur again.”
