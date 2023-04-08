The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Bryce M. Waldron from Carrie Waldron, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $16,000.
Trina J. Collins from Louise P. Reighard Mitchell, property in Lower Yoder Township, $73,750.
Kaitlin E. Dively from Victoria D. Kelly, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $71,000.
Conemaugh GAP LLC from Daniel M. Neville, property in Johnstown City, $75,000.
Herbert C. Smith from John R. Penatzer, property in Summerhill Township, $23,000.
Gregory M. Illig from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $95,000.
Trejo Family Living Trust from Vincent J. Arnone Sr., property in Johnstown City, $36,000.
Cory Yedlosky from Mary Jo Ridgeway, property in Reade Township, $10,000.
Matthew J. Shontofski from Deborah L. Mohle, property in Richland Township, $168,000.
Keith D. Morgart from Eric Sanchez, property in Richland Township, $255,000.
Timothy J. Illig from Porter Strittmatter Family Trust, by trustee, property in Cambria Township, $70,000.
Edward J. Cernic Jr. from David A. Neuner, property in Jackson Township, $28,500.
Diana Whaley from Gerald Mihelic, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
Corey Layton from Sean D. Riek, property in Richland Township, $179,900.
Barry Krupa from Donald B. Wilt, property in Croyle Township, $115,000.
Joseph Mulkey from Dennis E. Miller, property in Johnstown City, $28,000.
Lin S. Yachtis from Lori Ann Nelson, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.
Wolf Precision Inc. from Diamond Conformal Coatings LLC, property in Johnstown City, $250,000.
Timothy H. Miller from Eugene Oswalt, property in Croyle Township, $30,000.
Timothy H. Miller from Eugene W. Oswalt, property in Croyle Township, $30,000.
Timothy H. Miller from Eugene W. Oswalt Jr., property in Croyle Township, $30,000.
Peter A. Mullen from James R. Krug, property in Cresson Borough, $100,000.
James J. Witherow from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $10,000.
David T. Illig from John C. Hertzog, property in Cambria Township, $120,000.
Carlene M. Canfield from Cohen Wildeson, property in Richland Township, $178,000.
Seth Baroni from Diana Bobak, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $80,000.
Lashea Kennedy from Barbara L. Tessari, property in Lorain Borough, $29,500.
Complete Vapors LLC from Susan D. Andres, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $80,000.
Amanda Leonard from Larry J. Barnouski, property in Blacklick Township, $108,250.
Tyler P. Hrubochak from James E. Jones, property in Gallitzin Borough, $55,000.
John Slovikosky from Gary J. Eckenrode, property in Dean Township, $30,000.
Daniel J. Shaffer from Maynard G. Alexander, by attorney-in-fact, property in Croyle Township, $153,700.
Scott Daniel Shaw from Andrew Lubert, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $70,000.
Johnstown Cashflow LLC from Anthony Chiappini, property in Johnstown City, $16,000.
Choumarthe Hallegra Gabikiny from Melissa C. Nealen, property in Johnstown City, $52,000.
Hannah Louise Pyron from Trejo Family Living Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown City, $58,000.
Richard C. Robertson from Patricia M. Mandichak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $105,000.
John Myers Jr. from Latrobe Printing & Publishing Co., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $110,000.
Keith Bailey from Republic Commercial Fund LLC, property in Cresson Township, $130,000.
Allison Minemyer from Dylan J. Horner, property in Johnstown City, $54,000.
Dakota J. Tymensky from Robert L. Pounds Jr., property in Susquehanna Township, $80,000.
Tammy Butler from Andrew J. Carthew, property in Upper Yoder Township, $56,000.
Daniel Paul Moudy from Helen Novak Varney, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $76,000.
Susan J. Kitsko from Donald B. Wilt, property in Croyle Township, $135,000.
Diane Marie Baker from Hunsberger Co., property in Southmont Borough, $45,000.
Eugene S. Smith from Andrew J. Noll Sr., property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $22,000.
Somerset County
William M. Pittman from Michael Dennis Duffee, property in Shade Township, $320,000.
Jordan Morack from David R. Allison, property in Conemaugh Township, $69,900.
Scott N. Maidman from Beryl Piper, property in Middlecreek Township, $465,000.
Chad Mullen from Diane Holder, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
Russell T. Klingensmith from Leukhardt Partnership LP, property in Indian Lake Borough, $25,000.
Adrian Cassandra Mussio from Shirley Ann Horner, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $86,000.
David M. Yahner from Dane P. Revello Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $180,000.
Bernard A. Lusczek from John A. Wojcik, property in Central City Borough, $32,000.
Thomas Andrew Petrus from Alexander C. Wargo, property in Addison Township, $80,000.
John P. Mickey from Freeberry LLC, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
David M. Farner from Barbara S. Van Sickel, property in Jefferson Township, $10,000.
Andrew D. Glessner from Keith E. Stanko, property in Somerset Township, $129,000.
Samuel R. Sanner from William Richter Lumber Co., property in Black Township, $55,500.
Zambia Logero from Brenda Henry, property in Rockwood Borough, $150,000.
Stuart Randolph Steele from Oak Leaf Lane LP, property in Jennerstown Borough, $89,000.
Jonathan M. Rice from Land for Freedom USA LLC, property in Jefferson Township, $42,000.
Christopher Coughenour from Housing & Urban Development, property in Conemaugh Township, $140,000.
Tony M. Anico from James M. Boyer, property in Paint Borough, $100,000.
Zachary T. Miller from Amy G. Knopsnyder, property in Somerset Borough, $124,000.
Robert Wiggen Jr. from Carol Mae Muscatello Estate, property in Paint Borough, $40,000.
Douglas F. Boyd from Steven Dale Ravenscroft, by POA, property in Confluence Borough, $105,000.
Alexander P. Davidson from Freeberry LLC, property in Somerset Township, $28,662.40.
Two Companies LLC from Metka Real Estate Holdings, property in Windber Borough, $200,000.
KCDL LLC from Michael Jurestovsky, property in Conemaugh Township, $140,000.
Uriah S. Peruso from Thelma R. Blough, property in Conemaugh Township, $100,000.
Eric McCracken from Adam F. Marks, property in Conemaugh Township, $235,500.
Caleb J. Vasos from Lawrence H. Van Sickle, property in Quemahoning Township, $200,000.
Cesar E. Hurtado from Bryan K. Lambert Jr., property in Somerset Township, $112,000.
Micah S. Ream from Kyle Z. Scheffel, property in Somerset Township, $141,500.
Laurie Pletcher from Eric C. Schrock, property in Berlin Borough, $138,000.
Daniel A. Berman from Cody James Labert Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $166,000.
John W. Titus from Jerry L. Watson, property in Middlecreek Township, $522,000.
Jordan D. Holloway from Jesse F. Ansell, property in New Centerville Borough, $120,000.
Thomas J. Livingston from Timothy Mark Farne, property in Conemaugh Township, $33,000.
Lawrence A. Froehlich from Fred S. Deal, property in Addison Township, $325,000.
David Fisher from Christina R. Carder, property in Somerset Borough, $219,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.