The Bob Colvin Team of RE/MAX Team, REALTORS was honored by RE/MAX LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, at the R4 International Conference in Las Vegas.
Bob Colvin, Team leader and associate broker, earned the RE/MAX Diamond Club Team Award, which honors the highest-achieving teams in the RE/MAX organization for their service to buyers and sellers during the past year. Colvin, and Team members, joined only 21 other RE/MAX agents through Pennsylvania at this level.
This is the fifth consecutive year the Bob Colvin Team has received this honor.
Team members joining in this honor include Beth Colvin, Bobby Colvin, Paula Kuzma, Toni Skone and Dennis Unger. In addition, Bobby Colvin, Kuzma and Unger also were recognized with the 100% Club Award for their high production, and Unger received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame honor for his career production.
The Bob Colvin Team also was recognized by the RE/MAX of PA regional office as the No. 1 Team in Western Pennsylvania and the No. 4 Team in the state of Pennsylvania for 2021 closed transactions.
