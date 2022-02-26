Agents at RE/MAX Power Associates were recognized by RE/MAX LLC for their outstanding achievements in 2021.
Jeff Nider received the Platinum Club Award.
Ian Banks, Don Colvin, Erin Colvin, Jim Hanley, Bill Lease, Sue Lease, Doug Meagher, Jerry Murphy, Shannon Yarnick-Louder, the Donald Colvin Team and the William Lease Team received the 100% Club Award.
Kyle Elko, Tim Louder, Cory Pollagi Overdorff, Linda Rauch-Howard and Whitney Torok received the Executive Club Award.
Brooks Lohr, along with the agents named, closed 600 units that produced more than $70 million in closed sales volume during 2021.
