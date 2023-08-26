Dr. Syed Zain Ayaz has joined the medical staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for internal medicine, pulmonology and critical medicine. With more than 10 years of experience, Ayaz specializes in critical illness and resuscitation, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma, ILD (interstitial lung diseases), lung nodules and lymphadenopathy.
Ayaz received his medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine in St. Kitts, the Caribbean, and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, followed by a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Danville, Montour County.
