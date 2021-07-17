Kayla Puchko Stephenson, of Puchko Financial Associates Inc., has been recognized as a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a network of leading insurance and investment financial services professionals/advisers who serve their clients by exemplary performance and the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity.
Stephenson works side by side with families to help reduce stress and confusion around money, and build their comfort and confidence in their finances.
Stephenson is a certified master mentor with the COW system. The cornerstone of the system is helping their clients to increase their accumulated money without taking additional risk, so they can enjoy retirement and also the journey along the way.
Her licenses include life, accident, health, annuities, securities, and property and casualty. She is FINRA registered through The ON Equity Sales Co.
Stephenson has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation.
Puchko Stephenson resides in Brownstown with her husband, Andy. They have two daughters.
