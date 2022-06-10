The following employees have been promoted at JWF Industries in Johnstown:
n Jim Hersh, fabrication- level to lead-level welder.
n Mike Johns, strategic buyer to assistant director supply chain.
n Cody Knarr, production level to fabrication/certified quality inspector.
n Alex Leiato, processing to quality assurance inspector.
n Robert Lichtenfels, inspector to supplier quality inspector.
n Shawn McLean, material handler to quality assurance inspector.
n Brandon Williams, fabrication-level to lead level welder.
JWF designs, manufactures and integrates metal-centric products.
