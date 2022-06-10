The following employees have been promoted at JWF Industries in Johnstown:

n Jim Hersh, fabrication- level to lead-level welder.

n Mike Johns, strategic buyer to assistant director supply chain.

n Cody Knarr, production level to fabrication/certified quality inspector.

n Alex Leiato, processing to quality assurance inspector.

n Robert Lichtenfels, inspector to supplier quality inspector.

n Shawn McLean, material handler to quality assurance inspector.

n Brandon Williams, fabrication-level to lead level welder.

JWF designs, manufactures and integrates metal-centric products.

