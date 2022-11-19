Rod Fisher, of Jerome, has been selected as the 2022 Pressley Ridge Fay Mosle Generosity Award honoree.
An employee with Pressley Ridge Day School for 11 years, Fisher is a home community liaison, focusing on building relationships with families and connecting them with services within the community.
He assists families in scheduling and transporting them to appointments.
The Fay Mosle Generosity Award was created in 2019 in honor of Pressley Ridge board member Fay Mosle’s unwavering generosity and kindness.
