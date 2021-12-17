JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kenneth Deater and Andrea Roberts were honored as Employees of the Year at Pressley Ridge, a nonprofit organization that provides families with hope and support through life’s challenges.
Of the nearly 1,100 employees across the organization, 20 were celebrated in a virtual reception.
Deater is a special education teacher at Pressley Ridge Day School in Johnstown, where he has been employed for 10 years.
Roberts is a program director for Pressley school, where she has worked for nine years.
