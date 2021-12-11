Travis Sheetz has advanced to the role of president and chief executive officer of Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain.
He began at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before spending time as a director in the company’s marketing department.
Sheetz held roles as Sheetz’s vice president of operations and executive vice president of operations before being promoted to president and chief operating officer in 2018.
He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University and a master’s in business administration from Vanderbilt University.
