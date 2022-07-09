Gregory Suttmiller has been selected to serve a two-year term as council member for the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA).
The PICPA is Pennsylvania’s largest certified public accounting association in Pennsylvania. It supports CPA’s and future CPA’s by providing education, networking, leadership and volunteer opportunities. Council members guide the direction of the PICPA by identifying and advising on issues of importance to the profession and proposing resolutions and bylaws.
Suttmiller was selected by a nominations committee of the PICPA. He has been involved with the organization for many years and has recently served on the executive committee for the local PICPA Central Chapter.
Suttmiller is an audit partner at Catanese Group, where he supervises audit and tax clients. In addition to being a certified public accountant, he is also a certified valuation analyst and helps clients value their businesses. He specializes in the not-for-profit, governmental, manufacturing and construction industries.
