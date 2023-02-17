Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has appointed Cynthia Doherty as vice president of academic affairs. She will serve as the visionary academic leader of all full-time faculty, adjunct faculty and academic staff.
Doherty brings nearly 20 years of experience in academic administration.
She previously served as provost and vice president of academic affairs at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, in Harrisburg, where she was a tenured professor of English.
Doherty holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in English from Penn State University, along with a bachelor’s degree in English from The King’s College in New York City.
