Justin Capouellez, of Pittsburgh, has been hired as a field representative of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors advocacy department.
In his role, he will provide government affairs representation for the Beaver County, Butler County and Greater Allegheny-Kiski associations of Realtors and the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley.
Capouellez has worked as a political consultant and a field coordinator for the Pennsylvania House Republican Campaign Committee; served as an intern for state Sen. Don White; worked as a fieldwork coordinator for the National Convention Seminars; and was a student mentor at the Washington Center in Washington, D.C.
He received an associate degree from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.
