Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
The award is presented annually to employees who represent the department’s value of service, performance and integrity.
District 9 employees Anne Stich, of Blair County, and Rodney Hill, of Cambria County, were honored during an event at the Governor’s Residence.
Stich stepped in as District 9 transportation planning manager in 2021, ensuring the unit met all responsibilities and deadlines.
Hill, District 9 permit manager, directs all aspects of the Permit Office, overseeing highway occupancy permits, special hauling permits and heavy hauling and bonded roads program.
He achieves target goals through successful collaboration with units such as traffic and district maintenance, and has resulted in an approximate cost savings of $50,000.
