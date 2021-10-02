Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has appointed Beth Freedline as the college's new executive assistant to the president.
In her role, she will assist the president, the executive director of institutional advancement and the college's foundation board of directors, as well as serve as leader of the College on the President's Cabinet.
Freedline spent the past nine years of her career as the assistant to the president and assistant to the chief executive officer/market president with the Conemaugh Health System. Formerly, she worked as a vocational counselor, as well as in newspaper and television media. She is also a published author.
Freedline received a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
She resides near Boswell with her husband and son.
