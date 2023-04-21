Cody Armstrong, of The Patriot, a Choice Community, in Somerset, completed training to become a certified dementia practitioner.
Armstrong has worked as a licensed practical nurse in long-term care for nine years, and became a personal care administrator at Schoolhouse Suites in October.
During the class, she went through Pennsylvania Dementia Friends training and completed the dementia champion training, which allows her to teach the program.
