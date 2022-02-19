Board certified pathologist Ikbal Eklattan Alkhafaji has joined the Conemaugh Physician Group – Pathology.
Alkhafaji previously served as a pathologist at Plainview Hospital, Northwell Health System in Plainview, New York. She returns to Conemaugh Health System after serving as a locum pathologist at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center from 2013-15.
She completed her medical education at the University of Damascus in Syria; residencies in anatomic pathology at the American University of Beirut and in anatomic and clinical pathology at the Institute of Pathology at Case Western Reserve University; and completed a fellowship in pediatric and perinatal pathology at State University of New York at Brooklyn.
