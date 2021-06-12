Para-Coat Technologies Inc., a leader in conformal coatings and parylene applications, has hired Ben Haynes as operations manager.
Haynes is a graduate of Conemaugh Township Area High School in Davidsville, and a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, with assignments in Dover, Delaware; Charleston, South Carolina; and Anchorage, Alaska. He was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism.
He has an extensive background in avionics maintenance and flight line production as well as quality assurance and operations management using C-5 and C-17 aircraft.
