JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two 1st Summit Bank professionals have been named to Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top Business Leaders List.
• Emily Boyer is one of 18 honorees recognized on the publication’s annual Signature Leaders Under 30 list.
The selection committee chose honorees who have made a positive impact in the Central Pennsylvania business community by consistently moving their business forward, adapting to major changes in their personal and professional life, and giving back to the community through volunteering or mentoring.
Boyer, a 2018 graduate of the Cambria Regional Chamber’s John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative, has been at 1st Summit Bank for 11 years. She started with the company as a customer service representative and worked her way to becoming a customer service officer.
• Elliott Sumner was one of 42 young professionals honored in the Foremost Under 40 list.
He was chosen from nominees in Pennsylvania Business Central’s 24-county service area as “a banking professional who exemplifies the vision, drive, and determination needed to find success in a business environment that has dramatically changed over the past two years,” 1st Summit Bank officials said in a press release.
Sumner has been at 1st Summit Bank for five years, beginning his career as a network engineer and now a vice president and information systems officer. He earned a bachelor of science degree in management information systems from St. Francis University, where he is currently pursuing a master’s degree.
1st Summit Bank is a community bank with a 97-year history. It serves Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland, and Blair counties.
