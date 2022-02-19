The Page family marks 75 years in manufacturing at Page Bedding in Richland Township. Tim Page, president of Page Bedding, said his grandfather, Cloyd Page, started the business in 1947 in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
Windy. Snow will end during the morning giving way to some clearing during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 19, 2022 @ 2:04 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.