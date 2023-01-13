JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new implantable device provides hope for congestive heart failure patients who have not responded to other treatments, a local heart doctor said.
Dr. Cyril Nathaniel, an interventional cardiologist with Laurel Cardiology physician group, successfully implanted the first Optimizer device last month at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should.
When this happens, blood often backs up and fluid can build up in the lungs, causing shortness of breath, the Mayo Clinic explains on its website.
The Optimizer is surgically placed under the patient’s skin in the chest area and is connected to the heart with three wire leads, the Optimizer’s manufacturer said on its website. It administers tiny shocks in the rhythm of a healthy heartbeat.
This allows more oxygen-rich blood to reach the body, improving heart failure symptoms and overall quality of life.
Although few patients are candidates for the Optimizer, those who need the device receive significant benefits, Nathaniel said.
“We have only so many options for these patients,” he said. “It really does make a difference.”
Before adding the Optimizer to Laurel Cardiology’s toolbox at Conemaugh, patients had to be sent to a major hospital in Pittsburgh, Nathaniel said, adding he currently has one patient who received the implant in Pittsburgh.
“She is doing amazing, and so is this young man,” Nathaniel said, referring to the patient from last month’s Conemaugh procedure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.