Dr. Tim Arlow has joined the medical staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
He is an experienced board-certified ophthalmologist and surgeon who specializes in cataract surgery, astigmatism and refractive lens options, glaucoma lasers and surgeries, and eyelid surgeries including cosmetic procedures.
Arlow attended Syracuse University, where he dual-majored in biomedical engineering and molecular biology; completed his master's degree at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; completed his Ph.D. in molecular biology at Princeton; and completed his ophthalmology residency at Wills Eye Hospital.
Arlow is a fellow of the American Board of Ophthalmology, and has been practicing ophthalmology and performing surgical procedures for more than seven years.
He lives with his wife, breast surgeon Dr. Renee Arlow and their two sons in Windber.
