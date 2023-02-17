Northwest Bank has announced Cheryl Izing, of Johnstown, as the winner of its inaugural 2022 Community Reinvestment Act Service Hour Contest, a community volunteer effort.
She volunteered with Discovering Downtown Johnstown Partnership, and received $4,000 to donate to DDJP as her CRA-qualifying organization of choice.
As a result of the challenge, employees provided more than 4,000 additional volunteer hours to qualified CRA organizations than in 2021. Five employees with the most volunteer hours were allotted charitable funds totaling $30,000 to distribute to 10 CRA-qualifying organizations of their choice.
Additional winners include Patricia Mathus, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Debra Hayes, of Youngsville, Warren County; Maria Pravlik, of Oberlin, Ohio; and Steven Erway, of Coudersport, Potter County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.