Cameron Skelton has been promoted to vice president, talent management and chief inclusion officer at Northwest Bank.
During her nine-year career as talent development manager, she has been responsible for the design and implementation of professional development and training plans for all bank employees.
She will lead the development and implementation of proactive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives of support of the bank's strategic objectives that will create a working and learning environment of opportunity for employees, and will oversee Northwest's Employee Resource Groups.
Skelton received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in organizational management and leadership from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
She serves on the Buffalo Niagara Partnership Diversity and Inclusion Executive Committee, Pennsylvania Bankers Association Member Engagement and Development Policy Committee, and Struthers Library Theatre Board of Trustees.
She resides in Warren with her husband, Tom, and their two sons.
